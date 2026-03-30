Phillips’s Newsletter

Home
Podcast
Chat
Boring War
Ukraine Russia War Talk
The Strategists
The Europe Dispatch by Minna …
Archive
About
What Are The Options For US Ground Forces In Iran?
Hi All,
  Phillips P. OBrien
Weekend Update #178: Two Weeks Into The Russian Spring Offensive And The Ukrainians Have Gained Territory
The Ranged War and the Ukrainian Destruction of Russian Baltic Oil Terminals; Ukraine Helps The Gulf States
  Phillips P. OBrien
Ukraine Is Starting To Wage Systems Warfare
The US Might Consider Paying Attention
  Phillips P. OBrien
Live with Phillips P. OBrien and Bohdan Zhelobchuk
A recording from Phillips P. OBrien's live video
  Phillips P. OBrien and Zoya
46:31
Midweek Update #3: For Now, This Looks Like Obama-Minus (And Trump Minus-Minus)
The Risks Of Seizing Kharg; The Worst Threat In US Military History
  Phillips P. OBrien
Trump Announces A Sort Of Cease Fire, and, The US Strategic Goal Seems To Be "Mowing The Grass"
If so, it will probably fail.
  Phillips P. OBrien
Weekend Update #177: Russian Losses And Ukrainian Fighting
Trump Has Given Up Pretending; Ukrainian Long-Range Drone Attacks
  Phillips P. OBrien
Live with Phillips P. OBrien
A recording from Phillips P. OBrien's live video
  Phillips P. OBrien and Adam Kinzinger
38:53
The Big Story Not Being Acknowledged
The US is Demonstrating That It Cannot Oppose China
  Phillips P. OBrien
Midweek Update #2: The Two Wars
Also: What Might Be Happening In US and Iranian Strategic Thinking.
  Phillips P. OBrien
Yeesh, Who Would Have Thought That Allies Actually Mattered?
Hi All,
  Phillips P. OBrien
Weekend Update #176: Ukraine Is Showing Its Value, Particularly For Europe
Also: Trump Throws Putin A Lifeline While Putin Helps Kill Americans; Hungary Steals Ukrainian Gold.
  Phillips P. OBrien
© 2026 Phillips P. OBrien · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture