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What Are The Options For US Ground Forces In Iran?
Hi All,
Mar 30
•
Phillips P. OBrien
285
135
52
Weekend Update #178: Two Weeks Into The Russian Spring Offensive And The Ukrainians Have Gained Territory
The Ranged War and the Ukrainian Destruction of Russian Baltic Oil Terminals; Ukraine Helps The Gulf States
Mar 29
•
Phillips P. OBrien
568
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94
Ukraine Is Starting To Wage Systems Warfare
The US Might Consider Paying Attention
Mar 27
•
Phillips P. OBrien
535
114
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Live with Phillips P. OBrien and Bohdan Zhelobchuk
A recording from Phillips P. OBrien's live video
Mar 26
•
Phillips P. OBrien
and
Zoya
203
7
17
46:31
Midweek Update #3: For Now, This Looks Like Obama-Minus (And Trump Minus-Minus)
The Risks Of Seizing Kharg; The Worst Threat In US Military History
Mar 25
•
Phillips P. OBrien
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Trump Announces A Sort Of Cease Fire, and, The US Strategic Goal Seems To Be "Mowing The Grass"
If so, it will probably fail.
Mar 23
•
Phillips P. OBrien
292
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39
Weekend Update #177: Russian Losses And Ukrainian Fighting
Trump Has Given Up Pretending; Ukrainian Long-Range Drone Attacks
Mar 22
•
Phillips P. OBrien
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Live with Phillips P. OBrien
A recording from Phillips P. OBrien's live video
Mar 20
•
Phillips P. OBrien
and
Adam Kinzinger
629
5
25
38:53
The Big Story Not Being Acknowledged
The US is Demonstrating That It Cannot Oppose China
Mar 20
•
Phillips P. OBrien
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203
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Midweek Update #2: The Two Wars
Also: What Might Be Happening In US and Iranian Strategic Thinking.
Mar 18
•
Phillips P. OBrien
530
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Yeesh, Who Would Have Thought That Allies Actually Mattered?
Hi All,
Mar 16
•
Phillips P. OBrien
413
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Weekend Update #176: Ukraine Is Showing Its Value, Particularly For Europe
Also: Trump Throws Putin A Lifeline While Putin Helps Kill Americans; Hungary Steals Ukrainian Gold.
Mar 15
•
Phillips P. OBrien
561
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