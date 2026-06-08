Who Wants A Deal?
Trump is Desperate For One (As Last Night Showed), Is Putin Joining Him?
Hi All,
This is an update as two interesting/important realities were revealed yesterday about the state of the US-Iran War and the Russo-Ukraine War—specifically about the state of negotiations going on for a “deal” on each. They were revealing enough that they warrant a short piece, as there is so much speculation about what is happening. In a nutshell, it appears that both Trump and potentially Putin are reaching out for deals from weakened positions.
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Israel Defies A Desperate Trump
For the US, the signs of decline mentioned last Wednesday were confirmed in spades on June 7.
Trump has placed the US in a position where he desperately wants to end a war he started, yet Washington's ability to influence external actors is waning substantially by the day.