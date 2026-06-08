Hi All,

This is an update as two interesting/important realities were revealed yesterday about the state of the US-Iran War and the Russo-Ukraine War—specifically about the state of negotiations going on for a “deal” on each. They were revealing enough that they warrant a short piece, as there is so much speculation about what is happening. In a nutshell, it appears that both Trump and potentially Putin are reaching out for deals from weakened positions.

Both Trump And Putin Have Reasons To Be Rather Worried—They Have Both Weakened Their Countries Greatly

Israel Defies A Desperate Trump

For the US, the signs of decline mentioned last Wednesday were confirmed in spades on June 7.

Trump has placed the US in a position where he desperately wants to end a war he started, yet Washington's ability to influence external actors is waning substantially by the day.