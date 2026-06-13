Hello All,

Losing wars is not always a bad thing. Sometimes it can be the best thing possible. The Germans and Japanese governments losing World War II was by far the best thing for the German and Japanese people. Losing these wars discredited German and Japanese leaderships that were murderous and to a large degree strategically incompetent. It forced many of their people to come to terms with the behavior of their nations, and ushered in new periods with very different policies and expectations. Indeed, defeat led to periods of extraordinary wealth, health and stability for the Japanese and (West) German populations as they focussed their minds on economic rebirth and tried to make new societies.

The Japanese “Economic Miracle” Came Directly Out Of The Loss Of World War II

Btw, if you want to read a very engaging academic book on the subject of Japanese and German rebuilding and success after losing World War II, you should take a look at: Ray Stokes, Ruins to Riches: The Economic Resurgence of Germany and Japan after 1945, Cambridge University Press, 2024.

The same could be said about France and the Franco-Prussian War. Defeat to the Prussians, a bitter pill for the French if there ever was one, exposed to the French people the incompetence of the ostentatious and pretentious regime of Napoleon III. Defeat led to the creation of the French Third Republic and ushered in a period of stability and growth which contributed to France being on the victorious side of World War I.

Losing this war with Iran, which the USA is on the cusp of doing, might join this list.