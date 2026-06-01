Hi All,

Note—Adam Kinzinger and I will be doing our latest Substack live on Friday, June 5 at 1700 GMT and Noon EST. Please do join if you can, as always we will delve into issues of war and US politics.

Did you know for the first half of the 20th century, US and British thinking about future military developments moved steadily away from the idea of mass armies and large infantry formations? For both, the mass casualties of World War I played the key role in this transformation. Winston Churchill, for instance, who served on the Western Front for six months at the start of 1916, when he became Minister of Munitions in 1917, started completely re-imagining the British Army as an infantry light, machine dominated force.

Btw, If you want to read more about this, I have a chapter about it in my book The Strategists: Churchill, Stalin, Roosevelt, Mussolini and Hitler, How War Made Them And They Made War. I will include a short excerpt of the book at the end of this piece.

Franklin Roosevelt, who visited the Western Front in 1918, thought identically. It is why both the US and UK armies were kept surprisingly small in World War II (and in both cases they suffered historically low casualties). I have written a few pieces on Franklin Roosevelt’s decision making in this area, the most detailed of which you can read here.

Since then, however, it could be argued that military thinking has regressed and the way western analysts approached the Ukraine War with calls for mass conscription is typical of this. I have been trying to understand this regression, and think now that I have some idea of how this mistake has come about. In a nutshell, not only were the media and analytical community fighting the last war, they were also fighting the wrong version of the last war. In both cases the intellectual and strategic conditions that created this mindset do not apply to the war Ukraine is fighting—but the press and the analytical community seemed unable to grasp that (until just now it must be said).

Fighting The Last And The Wrong War

To understand why they have been fighting both the last and the wrong war, let us start with what might be called the “Boots On The Ground” principle.