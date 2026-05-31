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Richard Hotchkis's avatar
Richard Hotchkis
3h

Has anyone any idea what morale is like in the Russian army? I would have thought it was rock bottom given the vulnerability to Ukrainian drones. I sometimes wonder if the current situation has parallels with 1917. Finally, what are the feelings in the provinces where most of the army recruitment takes place? Families get paid large sums of money for losing their sons but is that all that matters?

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8 replies by Phillips P. OBrien and others
Arent's avatar
Arent
3h

Bit by bit Ukraine builds its capacities. The choice for the Gripen is historical, showing the US legacy arms industry Europe can and will prevail on its own. It's so very strange to see that NATO cannot deliver what it was intended for: to engage Russia on the battlefield. It's almost unreal to watch Russia get beaten on this scale by Ukraine. It's happening through innovation and resilience, although Russia has already shown this war it can adapt to changing Ukrainian tactics. Ukraine is simply outpacing Russian innovation at the moment. Let us hope it stays that way.

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1 reply by Phillips P. OBrien
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