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Harold's avatar
Harold
17h

Two comments. First I saw the televised reaction of Putin on live TV responding to Zelensky's letter. The facial expressions of Putin in that response showed clearly to this observer that Putin was not only offended and angry but also worried. Zelensky got to him, which to me was deeply satisfying. Second comment. Donald Trump's consistent support of Putin is a great mystery which no one has yet explained. What is so very remarkable is that it is so consistent. Trump has abandoned others consistently. Never Putin. Since he is so transactional in his relations with others, I wonder what it is that Trump is getting from Putin. It certainly is not respect, something which Trump demands and expects of others. It is not help with Trump's Iran war. I always come back to my suspicion that it is kompromat, that Putin has proof of something heinous that Trump has done and could use to blackmail him.

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neroden's avatar
neroden
18h

I believe this is the last offer Zelenskyy will make to Putin. It very much has that tone to it. The next offer will be made to the potential successors of Putin.

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