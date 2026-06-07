Hi All,

I am starting this update with a special announcement. I was going to write more about Ukraine’s mid-range strike campaign today, as it is (finally) getting the coverage it deserves. However, instead of hearing me talk about it, I thought people would like to get the perspective that matters most—the Ukrainian one. So I got in touch with the people at Come Back Alive, and they are going to have two of their best analysts come on a Substack Live here this Wednesday to discuss the mid-range campaign in detail. So do keep free: June 10 at 1730 Ukraine time, 1530 GMT and 1030 EST.

This session will involve not only old friend Mykola Bielieskov (who just did a great video with the Kyiv Independent) but also Vladyslav Urubkov, the Division Lead at CBA’s Military Department. Vlad is a native of Donetsk and was forced out when the Russians invaded and seized the city in 2014. Afterwards he served in the Ukrainian armed forces and now works for CBA.

I cannot think of two better people to discuss the campaign in detail than these two—so please do join if you can.

So, I will not say much new about the mid-range campaign now, but focus instead on the long-range strike campaign as part of a larger main story of the week. That is how the Ukrainians are trying to put pressure directly on Vladimir Putin. There were two fascinating examples of this in the last few days, one military and one diplomatic. The military element was the attack on oil and naval installations not far from St Petersburg, Putin’s home city, just as the St Petersburg International Economic Forum was about to start. The second was the fascinating letter sent directly from Zelensky to Putin expressing a willingness to negotiate directly (in other words without the USA). Both were Ukrainian power plays and deserve comment.

The other major story of the week revolves around the ever closer relationship between the US government and Russia. Though there was a great deal of comment about the vote in the US House on aid to Ukraine, this sadly is a non-event for now. The real story is how the Trump administration is reaching out to Putin more and more.

One quick note before I start the heart of this. I also sent out a piece two days ago about the future of this Substack. If you did not see it, below is a link and it contains information that regular readers might want to know.

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Ukraine Reaches Out And Touches Putin--Twice

The St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), sometimes called the “Russian Davos”, is normally one of the highlights of Putin’s year. While it cannot match the Victory Day Parade for extreme prestige, it really does matter. The forum is held in Putin’s home city and he has used it in the past to host world leaders and announce (partly mythical) great Russian economic and technological advances.

Now this year’s forum was shaping up to be a truly weird one. On the one hand, world leaders were shunning the event. Only two eventually joined Putin on stage, the presidents of Uzbekistan and Tanzania. On the other hand, the Trump administration in its continuing efforts to reach out to Putin, sent a delegation led by Rodney Mims Cook Jr. Cook Jr serves as the Chairman of the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts and might best be described as a cut-price Albert Speer. He is one of the leading supporters of Trump’s hideous architectural plans which are, or threatening to deface Washington DC. This included the ludicrously grandiose new Ballroom and the proposed new victory arch, a favored memorial of empires throughout history.

Which do you like better btw?

Trump’s arch is the gaudier one.

There were other Americans at the SPIEF as well this year, such as fruitcake Candace Owens and alleged rapist Andrew Tate, so Trump was indeed represented officially and unofficially.

However what made SPIEF really memorable this year was how the Ukrainians twice reached out while Putin was vulnerable. First, a few hours before the opening ceremony, the Ukrainians launched a large, well coordinated UAV assault on at least two major targets in the immediate area of St Petersburg. Most obviously for SPIEF delegates, Ukrainian long range systems traveling over 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from the Ukrainian border, accurately hit the St Petersburg Oil Terminal—one of Russia’s largest oil storage and trans-shipment facilities on the Baltic Sea coast.

This meant that the forum was opened in the shadow of an enormous pillar of black smoke, courtesy of the Ukrainians (see picture above).

That was not all. The Ukrainians also attacked a number of naval targets in the St Petersburg area. These included a major logistics facility at Kronstadt, responsible for ammunition production and storage. Also at Kronstadt the Ukrainians hit a Russian Baltic Fleet Corvette in drydock—showing the kind of accuracy and hitting power that they lacked before this year.

The historians amongst you will also understand the importance of Kronstadt to a regime that likes to fashion itself as a reborn USSR. It is not just strategically important for the present Russian navy as one of its few vital facilities on the Baltic, it is historically resonant.

The meaning of the attacks was obvious. The Ukrainians were saying to Putin (and the rest of the world) that you cannot protect major facilities of strategic importance in Russia’s second city and that you certainly cannot protect public events.

To make sure that these attacks received the greatest possible coverage, President Zelensky personally highlighted the power of both strikes.

Then on June 4th, the Ukrainians made their diplomatic move. Zelensky sent out an open letter directly to Putin, saying that the two should talk and that the war should end. Here is the whole text if you want to read it.

The key thing in the letter, which was not based on the idea that Putin would respond by talking, was to make it clear to the Russian people how Putin had damaged them. Here is maybe the key section. Zelensky is taunting Putin and saying to the Russian people that their dictator is destroying them.

Putin’s response was predictable. At the plenary session of SPIEF he said that he would not meet with Zelensky, adding later that the letter had elements of “rudeness”.

He was right on the second point. The letter was sent not to negotiate but to humiliate. It was a power play. Zelensky was saying that the Ukrainians can do their own negotiating, do not need to rely on the USA, and moreover that Ukrainian weapons and strategy are wresting the initiative from the Russians.

The two events, the long-range attack and the letter, were obviously coordinated to put pressure on Putin. The key to them is the success of Ukrainian long-range strike. It is important to understand what we see here and how things have changed in the last few months.

Final point that needs to be understood by looking at the effectiveness of these Ukrainian long-range strike attacks is that the Ukrainians could have hit the Victory Day Parade, or at least major strategic targets in Moscow, on May 9. They have that ability now and Putin was wise to have Trump beg the Ukrainians not to attack. If the war is on next year at this time (and I hope it is not) the odds against any parade happening are rather high.

In other words the message of the attack from the Ukrainians to Putin was clear. “Look what we can do now and think about how things will develop over the next few months. They will get worse for Russia.”

To make that point clear, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister came out and said it explicitly yesterday. He referenced the growing power of Ukrainian long-range strike. Below is the first part of the statement, you can read the whole thing here.

Now part of this is signalling also to the Ukrainian people. There is real discussion going on in the country about whether or what kind of deal Ukraine would accept. Opinions are all over the place (will write a piece on that soon). So the Ukrainians were not just reaching out and touching Putin, they were making two statements to their own people at the same time.

However it was an important milestone in the Ukrainian effort to take the initiative from Russia. Militarily they are doing things that they could not have done before and that is allowing them to wage psychological warfare at the same time—with their barbs directed directly at Putin.

That definitely makes it the most important story of the week.

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Trump Is Helping Putin As Much As He Can

I know it was gratifying to see the House of Representatives vote to restart giving aid to Ukraine and to toughen sanctions on Russia, but for now enthusiasm needs to be kept in check. Actually, the US government is providing more and more support for Putin—to the degree that its openness is becoming shocking.

However, let’s start with the good news. By a vote of 226-195, the House, using a discharge petition, supported a bill sponsored by Representative Gregory Meeks (D-NY), to provide a range of support for Ukraine and more sanctions on Russia. Here are the key elements of the bill.

Financial & Security Aid: The legislation authorizes $8 billion in military financing loans directly to Ukraine for defense procurement. It also provides an additional $1 billion to $1.3 billion explicitly designated for immediate security and post-war reconstruction needs.

Extension of USAI: It extends the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) through 2027, allocating $300 million annually for 2026 and 2027. This framework allows the Pentagon to purchase weapons directly from US defense contractors for delivery to Ukraine rather than drawing down existing US stocks.

Strict Sanctions Mechanism: The bill levies new sanctions against key sectors of the Russian economy. Crucially, it includes a mechanism that prevents the White House from lifting or easing these sanctions unless the president formally certifies to Congress that Russia has completely ended its war and is complying fully with peace agreements.

This is a good first step, but the chance in the near term of Ukraine getting more US aid or Russia being hit with harsher sanctions is almost nil. First off, the Republican Party opposed the bill with depressing uniformity. 194 Republicans voted no and 18 voted yes—meaning more than 90 percent of the GOP in the house went on record opposing aid to Ukraine. Even though they came up with some pathetic excuses, the reality is that the GOP will do what Trump wants on this. So even if a bill gets through the Senate, and the two houses agree on a final compromise, Trump can veto and the bill will go nowhere.

Note: One Democrat in the House, Rep Ilhan Omar, voted with the Trumpites not to help Ukraine, and then came up with excuses as weak as those of the GOP.

So, it is nice to see the bill pass, but the odds of this leading to a transformation in the US government’s position is nil. Trump is doubling down on crushing dissent in the party at present and this need will only become stronger. I wrote about that in the midweek update on Wednesday.

Another issue I have with all the reporting about the bill is that it obscures what is actually happening, which is that the US government under Trump is doing more and more to help Putin. Indeed the openness of US support for Russia is crossing over into outright brazenness.

Above we have the story of the US participation on the SPIEF conference, but that was only the tip of the iceberg. In just the last few weeks we have seen multiple steps by the US to help Russia. Here is a partial list:

These are tangible steps taken right now. Moreover, the US, is basically cutting off Ukraine from new Patriot anti-air missiles as much as possible, which is causing real headaches in Ukrainian air defense. I was quoted about this in a story in The Guardian this week.

So, the next time you read about a Russian mass attack on Ukrainian civilians, (another one happened this week which killed at least 23), know that the US is helping the Russians in this murderous work.

And it is part of a multi-layered effort by the US government to support Russia diplomatically, economically and militarily.

The House vote is nice but it also obscures about the reality of what the US is doing.

Have a good rest of the weekend everyone.