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Live with Phillips P. OBrien and Adam Kinzinger

A recording from Phillips P. OBrien's live video
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Phillips P. OBrien and Adam Kinzinger
Jun 05, 2026

Hi All,

Adam Kinzinger and I had a great Substack Live session today—discussing US politics, how the country can come back from this, rebuilding the US military and the war in Ukraine. We also discussed Scottish beer.

Cheers, Phil

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