Live with Phillips P. OBrien and Adam Kinzinger

Adam Kinzinger and I had a great Substack Live session today—discussing US politics, how the country can come back from this, rebuilding the US military and the war in Ukraine. We also discussed Scottish beer.
Cheers, Phil
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Hi All, Here is the podcast section for my non Ukraine-Russia War Talk Podcasts and Video Chats. These will focus more on politics and war more widely, with a heavy slant on the US and Europe, and war and peace.
Hi All, Here is the podcast section for my non Ukraine-Russia War Talk Podcasts and Video Chats. These will focus more on politics and war more widely, with a heavy slant on the US and Europe, and war and peace.