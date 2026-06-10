Hi All,

Before I get to the update, just wanted to remind people that I will be doing a Substack Live with Vladyslav Urubkov of Come Back Alive, today at 1730 Ukraine time, 1530 GMT and 1030 EST. We will have an in-depth discussion about Ukraine’s Mid-range air campaign against the Russian military, in which so many people are interested. If you need one, here is a page link.

Now to the Midweek Update which has developed in shocking but not surprising ways over the last two days. Not “surprising” in that the basic trajectory is exactly what it has been for months. Trump has put the USA in an ever-weakening position, with decreasing leverage and a military performing poorly, as he tries desperately to get a deal with Iran that will let him end this ludicrous war that he started. What is “shocking” is just how bad things have become in this process, as Trump might even be paying off Iran at present, downplaying the shooting down of advanced US helicopters, while Iran and Israel pull him here and there. It has gotten far worse more quickly than I expected.

On Monday, after both Iran and Israel demonstrated how relatively weak the USA had become by their actions over the weekend, I wrote this piece. However things have gone down since then.

The other thing to mention is that the shooting down of an AH-64 Apache helicopter by the Iranians (using a cheap UAV) provides even further evidence of the deterioration of efficiency and effectiveness in the US military.

An AH-64 Apache . The US lost one to a cheap Iranian drone yesterday.

This is something that I have tried to make people face in these pieces about signs of rot and decline in the US military performance.

This reality must be faced by Americans, who have been conditioned to support their military almost without reservation. The only way for the US to recover from this mess is to admit what is happening.

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How Low Can The US Go?

This is definitely a question worth asking as the scale of US decline and strategic flailing becomes clear. What is finally true is that people understand that Trump’s constant claims that Iran is desperate to make a deal with him, that he holds all the cards, that he is strong and forceful are fantasy. He tried it again yesterday (Tuesday June 9) morning. He said a deal could be done in “one or two days from now” and explicitly added, “The Strait [of Hormuz] will open up right away, it’ll open up immediately upon signing, which could be in two or three days.”

This came after both Israel and Iran defied Trump’s express warnings/wishes over the weekend and launched a sequence of strikes against each other. Here was the sequence of events as outlined in the Monday piece.

Btw, Trump’s weakness might be even more extreme than understood on Monday. Yesterday Israel’s public service news agency KAN (which is generally considered reliable) reported that Trump had arranged for $3 billion to be given to Iran as a bribe to try and get them to stop attacking Israel. Here is a report and a quote about the reported move.

Israel’s Kan 11 reported that the arrangement was coordinated through Qatari mediators, who facilitated the exchange of messages between Washington and Tehran during the height of the crisis.

The report claims that, in addition to the release of the funds, Iran received assurances that Israel would restrain its military operations in Lebanon.

Neither the White House nor U.S. officials have publicly confirmed the reported transfer of the frozen assets.

The contrast between how Trump is trying to present the power balance between the USA and Iran and the reality was shown even more starkly yesterday when it was reported that Iran, far from backing down to US military force, had actually shot down an advanced US Apache helicopter, most likely using a cheap, one-way attack UAV. The American crew was thankfully saved.

This was how the New York Times reported the shooting down.

Look, Iran is simply not bending the knee or as desperate for a deal as Trump pretends and I think we can say it never has been. It has always been Trump who has been desperate for a deal, and Iran which is (depressingly and with what looks like some skill) stringing him along. In fact, Trump’s initial response to the attack on the Apache was to try and downplay the attack and say it was no “big deal”, at least according to the Wall Street Journal.

So Trump’s first instinct, triggered by his desperate desire to get out of the war, was to pretend this did not matter. Of course he could not fully get away with that. In the end he authorized what looks like a quite limited military response against a few targets that would not get Iran too angry. Here is a short excerpt from a report that just came out summarizing the US response.

The U.S. conducted three waves of attacks, targeting Iranian air defenses and radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz, according to a senior U.S. official. Air Force and Navy jet fighters dropped precision munitions against the targets, which also included ground control stations, Centcom said in the statement.

And we can assume that having done the weakest possible response, Trump will now return to his delusional statements of US strength and Iranian weakness, and pretend that all is well. He has already tried to push the narrative that the US response was “proportional”, which means no new additional attacks need to happen. He tweeted this out right after the US response was reported.

And even with the weak US response, Iran is upping the ante and has launched additional attacks on US partner states Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan. Will be interesting to see if Trump mentions these or just takes them in stride.

Btw It is worth noting that VP JD Vance also chimed in last night and admitted that Trump is BSing by providing a much longer timeline for any deal to be reached. Vance spoke about it taking “months” and happening at least before the mid-term elections—are far different reality. Here is what he said.

“Look, I think that the deal could happen in the next week, but the deal could also happen months from now.” He later added that a deal could "absolutely" come before November’s midterm elections, adding, “I think we’re going to know a lot before the midterm elections.”

Finally, it is also worth reporting that Netanyahu is reportedly considering continuing his war independently of the USA and willing to make that known publicly. Another Israeli reported leaked details of an Israeli Cabinet meeting in which Netanyahu made that explicit. Here was how Netanyahu’s comments were reported.

“It could be that we'll reach a situation where we have to confront the Iranians alone, without backing from the U.S., with all the costs involved—armaments and global isolation. We don't want to get there, but we know we can get there.”

The Israeli rationale is that Trump is so desperate for a deal that they believe he is willing to agree to almost anything with Iran to get out of this war. As the report further stated, Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Eyal Zamir supposedly said: “As we see it right now—almost any agreement is a bad agreement.”

Overall, what we are seeing is a strategic mess of the highest order and an undeniable statement of US weakness. In summary, since Israel and Iran both thumbed their noses at Trump this weekend the following has happened.

Trump said everything was going well and a deal with Iran could be reached very soon, maybe a day or two. It seems possible/probable that the US had to pay Iran off to the tune of $3 billion to stop its attacks on Israel Iranian forces shot down a US Apache helicopter anyway. Trump tried to pretend it was no big deal Trump in the end did authorized a very limited response which he called “proportional”. Iran responds to the US retaliation by attacking Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan—all US partners. JD Vance admits a deal is much further off than Trump is saying. Israel is saying they might continue the war regardless of whether Trump agrees to a deal with Iran.

This is a rather shocking two days. It leaves us with the question with which I started this out: “How Low Can The US Go?”. We probably have not reached bottom yet.

Note: My harping on US weakness is not a call for an escalation. The US has lost this war—facts must be faced on this. It was ridiculously conceived, shoddily planned, poorly executed and bound to fail. It is also as I argued in April the “most corrupt” war in US history. I think the US needs to get out of this war and actually get its forces out of the region as soon as possible—it needs to stop militarily trying to dictate in the Middle East (yes that piece is coming). However that does not mean we need to avoid the question of the US weakening itself. That needs to be faced to help make the case that the US needs to withdraw.

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Another Worrying Sign For The US Military

The Apache that was shot down by the Iranians was a U.S. Army AH-64E Apache Guardian, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division. It is a mainstay system for the US military and this was reportedly the most modern variant. Apaches have been used and upgraded for years, and have become the most famous military helicopter of this era. They are also very expensive. One Apache is normally listed as costing between $35 million and $52 million. This might be low, as US allies who have purchased them say the actual cost of one is closer to $100 million.

Moreover, this one was on operational patrol and should have been at the height of readiness. Regardless it was shot down by a slow-moving Iranian Shahed which costs $30k or so. Being ready for such an attack was a minimum requirement for the US military, as they have been faced with such a threat for months now.

However, for whatever reason, the US military had a major failure yesterday (again), This is just the latest US loss of an advanced air machine. Here was an earlier list which of the shockingly high losses through early April that I referred to in a May piece.

And yet we are told that the Iranian military has been devastated and defeated? Something is not right here. The US military seems internally broken. It continues to fail in basic tasks.

Much of this has to be down to the outright corruption and intellectual degradation being shown in Washington. In the last few weeks there have been more stories of officers denied promotion because they did not meet some white, Christian nationalist ideal, stories of efficient leaders being replaced because they were good at their job and had principles, and, as always, stories of Trump family members basically securing massive Pentagon payoffs.

Maybe the question above needs to be altered in this case to: “How Low Can The US Military Go?”. The answer so far is much lower than I would have expected in such a short period.

The reconstruction from this whole mess is going to be epic.

I realize this is not the most cheery update—but it is reality.