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Frank Smits's avatar
Frank Smits
4h

Excellent.

One comment.

The fact that JD Vance mentions the midterms is interesting and also strategically incredibly silly.

If it wasn’t already blatantly obvious to Iran (and Israel!) that Trump needs this to calm down before the midterms, Vance just naively drew attention to it.

Iran (as well as Israel) have this great self-imposed US cliff coming up that it can use to keep the pressure on and keep stringing Trump’s incompetence out.

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Leu2500's avatar
Leu2500
4hEdited

Phillips - re the difference in price of AH-64Es. Most of the US E's start with an existing aircraft - the 64D. So the cost is only for the upgrade. If a foreign customer is buying a new build aircraft, which some of them must be at that price, they are buying the entire aircraft, not just the upgrades. So if the US replaces this E that was shot down, it will cost us the new build price too.

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