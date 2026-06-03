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Marianne's avatar
Marianne
14h

The external weakness is hard to argue with. But I'd push it one step further: the external and the internal aren't two stories. They're one mechanism with two faces.

A state that selects for loyalty over competence - Pulte at intelligence, Hegseth at a department he's renamed for war - doesn't merely punish enemies. It hollows out the capacity that made the country credible in the first place. The same decision that produces a brittle executive at home produces an unreliable partner abroad. Israel and Iran aren't only reading American military fatigue; they're reading that no one inside the system can be trusted to mean tomorrow what they say today.

And in a man like Hegseth it is worse than careerist servility. He administers the use of force in a register of restoration - "maximum lethality, not tepid legality." A state whose weapons are run by men who believe they are executing a divine restoration is not a stronger state. It is a less correctable one, because faith doesn't respond to disconfirmation the way interest does.

Which is why the real loss isn't in the Middle East. It's trust - the one asset the US cannot rebuild on its own timeline. It accrued over eighty years and was squandered in months, because Trump didn't break a rule; he revealed the rules were never binding. That is irreversible information for an ally. You can survive a bad president. You cannot price in a system that permits one and has no mechanism to prevent the next.

Recovery, then, isn't a matter of waiting Trump out. It would take structural proof that it cannot recur - and the American constitution makes that kind of proof very nearly impossible to furnish.

When the Ever Given sat across the Suez for six days, the world spent half a year clearing up after it. But the ship could be dug free, and the freight returned on a known curve. The Iran war is neither short nor mechanical. There is no single wreck to remove, no known way back - and what has to be reversed isn't a queue of containers but the world's estimate of what an American word is worth.

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John Quiggin's avatar
John Quiggin
14h

As you say, the US should just get out of the Middle East. We have both been making this point for a long time. And it is now Trump's best option. Pull out armed forces, scrap the Abraham Accords and the Board of Peace, say "we tried with Israel, Iran and the rest, but they've crasy and we'fe going to leave them to settle their own problems from now on". MAGA would cheer, and the Dems couldn't really object

https://nationalinterest.org/feature/the-falsity-us-interests-the-mideast-7595

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