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Raymond Alldritt's avatar
Raymond Alldritt
3hEdited

The Joint Chiefs know this a war crime and followed Trump's orders. It is clear now that when Trump orders the US military to execute US citizens they will follow orders. Now that the US military has gone down that path they can't really go back because they know that in the future a different non-Maga government will probably demand that war crime charges be filed and the current Joint Chiefs and upper ranks of the military be replaced. They know what happened to the German General Staff.

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Steve's avatar
Steve
3h

Absolutely despicable. The officers who carried the strikes out should be ashamed. And brought to justice.

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