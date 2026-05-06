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Michael Patrick Aiello's avatar
Michael Patrick Aiello
4hEdited

Hi Professor O'Brien. Your point about Douthat being too smart not to know better is the killer. What we're watching is the launch of an entire genre -- the "he meant to do that" foreign policy commentary -- and Thiessen will absolutely be the next media priest offering absolution for Trump's insanity.

Trump spent fifteen months treating Ukraine as a problem to be liquidated. He courted Putin, ambushed Zelensky in the Oval Office, suspended intelligence sharing at the worst possible moments.

Now that the Ukrainians have held the line despite all of this, Douthat retrofits the chaos as strategy. The bullying becomes "a geopolitical accelerant." The aid cuts become "rebalancing." Trump's open hostility toward Kyiv becomes a kind of tough-love mentorship program.

Douthat's tell is the opening concession that "Ukraine's champions would recoil from this description." When you have to begin a column by acknowledging that the people who actually follow the subject will find your argument absurd, you're audibly realigning your priors with the new battlefield reality and gaslighting your readers about the seams.

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Alexandra Barcus's avatar
Alexandra Barcus
5h

I trust Khodorkovsky. Putin is in trouble.

I wonder if Trump's view on Ukraine was altered by increases in PURL purchasing power by a big donation from Canada? World trade is moving away from the US. Surely someone in the government has seen how things are moving? Trade agreements will keep the US sidelined for the foreseeable future.

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