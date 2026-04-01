Hello All,

Well back for midweek update #4. If Donald Trump was actually as powerful as he likes to think he is, this might very well be the last one of these. Trump would love to be able to declare victory over Iran, end the campaign, and return to daydreaming about 30 foot tall gold statues of himself.

This Kind Of Statue Must Have Victory

And yes, this picture of what is intended for the Donald Trump presidential library is real, it was part of a promotional video put out by Eric Trump.

However the statue is also an example of the strategic prison that Trump has made for himself. He started this war to have what he imagined would be some great “victory”. He would pummel Iran, kill its leaders, put in place compliant new ones, get paid, reap political benefits and maybe even have a victory parade to celebrate. It was simple, really.

If he cannot have his victory, there is no point to all of this. And here is the rub, he can declare “victory” at any time, indeed he declares victory multiple times every day with ever outlandish claims. However, if he ends the campaign and the Strait of Hormuz is not open, the Iranian theocratic regime in power, and Iran’s nuclear weapons program not being “obliterated”, he understands that his claims will be a farce. Moreover the first of these alone means that the world economy will on the point of implosion with a real chance of a world-wide recession and high oil prices. This stagflation world will be a massive problem for him and the GOP in the run up to the 2026 elections.

So, while Trump can declare victory at any time, he cannot ensure Iran recognizes his triumph. And this is the dilemma he faces when he gives his address to the nation tonight at 9pm ET “to provide an important update on Iran.”

He would love to leave but he might not be able to. In war, the enemy gets a vote.

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1000 Bombs Versus 1: Which Is Strategically More Effective?

Military metrics are some of the most abused statistics in international relations. Military power so easily seems expressible in charts/graphs, etc that they are commonly used to show how strong different states are and how wars are progressing.

Look how many tanks Russia has!

Look at how high the body count is that the the USA is inflicting on the North Vietnamese!

And yes, this question deserves a longer piece of its own.

The US Government is in full military metric mode as it tries to explain why the US is definitely defeating Iran. We hear daily about the thousands of strikes that the US and Israel have launched on Iran, and the declining fire Iran has launched in return. And the metrics are, in their own way, accurate.

Yesterday, for instance, Secretary of Defense Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, General Dan Caine, boasted about how the US had successfully attacked 11,000 targets since the start of the campaign. Moreover, they mentioned how Iranian retaliatory fire has dropped into low figures in recent days. Certainly ACLED, which has been tracking these things, has Iranian fire consistently on relatively low levels, often barely more than 20 a day. This wastheir data for March 30, the most recent update they provided as of writing.

So the US and Israel are launching massive attacks every night and Iran can launch very few. Ipso facto the US and Israel are “winning”.

If only it were so easy. The metrics do not actually tell you what Hegseth and Caine want them to.

What we see is that Iran does not need to match the US and Israel, indeed it cannot hope to do so. All Iran needs to do is convince the world’s shipping bodies, insurance companies, and markets, that it can successfully launch one bomb—and that alone seems enough for them to fight their war for now.

And last night the Iranians launched one such bomb to put the world on notice.

In comparison to massive US and Israeli fires, Iran had one hit last night—though that one hit arguably has the same strategic effect of all the bombs dropped by the US and Israel at the same time. The Iranians sent one of their simple drones and it hit a oil tanker off the coast of Dubai.

The vessel hit was a tanker called Al Salmi, and it was fully laden with 2 million barrels of fuel for export. With oil hovering just at or over $100 a barrel, that load alone was worth approximately $200,000,000—and the ship itself was worth almost as much. Building a new supertanker, classified as a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) costs about $130,000,000 these days. Buying one already built can cost even more as there is demand—some are being listed at almost $150,000,000.

So the load that the Iranians hit with that one bomb was valued somewhere close to $350,000,000. If oil prices continue to rise, it could be considerably more than this.

If the Iranians launched three successful attacks per night on VLCCs, that would be around $1 billion in ships and cargo damaged. At present, btw, there are somewhere between 200-300 tankers stuck in the Gulf (with many more that would have liked to get in and get there loads). So we are talking about a traffic worth hundreds of billions of dollars a day, trillions over weeks and months. If that traffic cannot be insured and protected, it cannot sail.

So that is the dilemma that the US faces. It does not need to simply bomb Iran. It needs to be able to stop the Iranians from threatening world shipping in the Gulf. So far, for all of its air superiority, it cannot do that. And if that dynamic does not change, Iran has a stranglehold over much of the world economy—no matter how many golden statues of victory Donald Trump builds of himself.

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Victory Conditions, We Don’t Need No Stinking Victory Conditions!

The Trump administration is engaged in a constant PR battle to come up with the right list of victory conditions so that they can claim victory when the time comes. Its fascinating to watch the evolution of the list in just the last 24 hours, as it shows the different political pressures that the administration is feeling and how they try to wrestle with them.

We should start with what can be called the minimalist conditions. These are ones that have been regularly trumpeted by the State Department, including just over one day ago when they put out this list.

Now this is not a list of actual victory conditions. It is a list of things that the US could plausibly say it has done, or helped to do, which it is now claiming is the needed conditions to declare “victory” and go home. If that indeed is what Trump does in a few hours—which is still very much in question.

These conditions are not victory ones, in some cases are irrelevant and they actually spell defeat. To whit.

Iran’s air force was already functionally destroyed before this campaign started. The Israelis did that last year. The Iranian Navy was not a real strategic threat to the USA. It is now sunk/immobilized and the US cannot open the Strait of Hormuz. The “severe diminishing” of Iran’s missile launching capacity means that Iran will be left with the ability to make and launch missiles. So that means the status quo. The “destruction of their factories” is truly bizarre. This can be read as one of the greatest war crimes in history (destroying all Iranian civilian means of production) or very limited (the destruction of their missile building factories). If its the latter, they can be rebuilt quickly with lessons from this war, so it is “mowing the grass” is the most limited sense.

So these four conditions could all be said to be met now and the US can celebrate, woo hoo! The only problem is that the actual victory conditions that Trump talked about at the start of the campaign and repeated yesterday, are nowhere to be found in this list. These are Regime Change in Iran, and, the Destruction of Iran’s Nuclear Program.

Just last night, for instance, Trump went on at great length about both, saying indeed that both steps had already been achieved—or almost achieved, or would be achieved. It was rather hard to say. On Air Force One, while speaking to reporters, this is what he said about regime change.

"We've had regime change. If you look already because the one regime was decimated, destroyed. They're all dead. The next regime is mostly dead. And the third regime, we're dealing with different people than anybody's dealt with before. It's a whole different group of people. So I would consider that regime change."

When it comes to nuclear weapons and Iran as a victory condition, Trump has been all over the place. On March 27, he claimed that Iran was only two-four weeks away from having a nuclear bomb.

“They were two weeks away,…If we didn't knock the hell out of them, they would have had a nuclear weapon within two to four weeks.”

Then yesterday he seemed to declare that Iran’s nuclear capability was destroyed, or might soon be, by burying it further under the ground.

“I don't even think about it. I just know that it's so deeply buried it's going to be very hard for anybody (to reach it).”

So for Trump unlike the State Department, both regime change and destroying Iran’s nuclear weapons capabilities seem very much strong and active victory conditions.

However one area he is desperately trying to walk back is making the Strait of Hormuz open again (which it was when he started the bombing). Yesterday, in both statements and tweets, he floated the idea that he might just walk away and leave the Strait as is, with Iran controlling the shipping allowed in and out. In that case, other states would have to take on the responsibility of cleaning up his mess. He singled out France and the UK in this regard.

"There's no reason for us to do this (reopen the strait) That's not for us. That'll be for France. That'll be for whoever's using the strait."

Now the rub. He clearly wants to walk away from the Strait as a victory condition—but this might be the one that he cannot avoid regardless of his wishes. I’m sure he can convince his base that he did regime change when he did not, or that he has destroyed Iran’s nuclear capacity. However if he walks away from the Strait, and Iran still attacks shipping, that is a colossal strategic failure no matter what he says, and the US consumer will have the bills to prove it. And remember this is not just at the fuel pump, this will influence food prices (nitrogen), computer equipment (helium), etc.

So while the US government desperately scrambles around to find the right victory conditions, there is one that they cannot avoid, no matter how much they try. And that is opening the Strait to traffic.

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What Are The Gulf States And Saudi Arabia Thinking?

One thing that needs far more attention than it is getting, is the position of the different Gulf States and the Saudis on the ongoing campaign. There have been public reports that some of then, including the Saudis, are pressing the US to continue on and do as much damage as possible to Iran, even press for full scale regime change.

Btw, Israel seems to have a clear strategy too—very much along these lines. The Israelis see this as an opportunity to have US airpower, etc, do a mother of all “mowing the grass” campaign against Iran. And at the same time, Israel does the same to Lebanon and allows some terrible things to happen in the West Bank. Personally, I think this is a massive strategic mistake, and Israel is lining itself up in the USA as a part of MAGA. But that is an Israeli decision, however strategically terrible it might be.

The Gulf States and Saudi Arabia, however, are facing a huge strategic problem. They clearly lack the capabilities to open the strait themselves. If Trump does walk away, they would be left with no recourse but to accept Iranian dictation to open their trade (for states such as Kuwait and Dubai, there will be no other alternative).

However, the problem they face is that they cannot trust Trump. Indeed, as they now look very weak, Trump is doing what he always does in such a case, which is insult them. Its hard to think of a more ill-timed insult this week than the one that Trump aimed at Saudi ruler Mohammed bin Salman (MBS). He portrayed the Saudis as weak supplicants who have to kiss his ass.

"He (MBS) didn't think this was going to happen. He didn't think he'd be kissing my ass…he thought I would be just another American president of a country going downhill."

To further rub Saudi noses in it, Trump went on to say that they had to be extra nice to him now, because, one assumes, Trump is so awesome and powerful.

"But now he has to be nice to me. You tell him he'd better be nice to me. He's got to be."

I have no sympathy for these leaders. Many have bribed Trump and showered his family with money. They simply made the great mistake of thinking that this lucre would make him reliable and willing to always serve their interest. They are now learning the opposite. If he does pull out, they are, to put it kindly, screwed.

Remember, Trump is only loyal to himself and Vladimir Putin. Everything else is transactional. And tonight at 9pm he will do whatever he has concluded is in his personal best interest. The USA and US allies are irrelevant.

So, what are the Gulf states thinking?