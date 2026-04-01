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Thomas M. Conroy's avatar
Thomas M. Conroy
5d

It’s also worth noting that putins massive investment in getting Trump elected has paid off. Trump has destroyed the NATO alliance.

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James Moseley's avatar
James Moseley
5d

I think that, even if Trump refuses to walk away, Iran has already won. This is the post Tet Offensive “Vietnamization” phase of the war; where the US knew it was over, but hung on for a few years to find some hollow victories or replace our military with a foreign one. I think Iran paced itself remarkably. I never expected them to have such a disciplined and damn near perfect strategy. I always found America’s need to feel invincible a detriment to it’s military education. The USM should write and teach textbooks highlighting Iran’s war effort because this will go down in history as the pinnacle of asymmetric warfare. But they won’t. It’s the same reason we keep saying we won every battle in Vietnam (except for our losses and draws at Ap bac, Mary Ann, Dong Xoai, Binh Gia, La Drang, Khe Sanh, Dak to etc). America needs to acknowledge it’s losses, so it can learn from them.

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