Hi All,

One of the reasons I love writing this is that I get to delve into strategic questions from a historical perspective to help illuminate today’s world. This piece is exactly that, as I thought it would be interesting for people if I expanded on the idea of taking the “initiative” in war. Not only does it involve historical example (I look at classical and late modern history) but it also reflects on why the US gets so much strategic analysis wrong. Overall, the idea of taking the initiative for the US, as for the Germans in World War I and II for instance, is too direct and offensive. For both it was about going on the attack, which is ahistorical and wrong-headed but unfortunately firmly grounded in the present discussion.

Before that, however, a few words about the announcement last night by President Trump that the USA would “guide” worldwide shipping out of the Strait. It was done in this announcement.

The most important thing might have been the phrase about this happening within the context of “very positive discussions” going on with Iran. If the US does not plan to insert massive force into the Strait, this can only work with the acceptance (tacit or active) of Iran. The US cannot actually stop the Iranians being able to hit shipping in the Iran otherwise. Cheap drones, anti-ship missiles, mines, or even sea drones and small crewed boats will always be a threat—if the Iranians control the coast line and can maneuver from there for many miles inland. So unless the US has massive force ready to go to fight the Iranians, this plan will partly hinge on whether the Iranians are willing to allow it.

Things remain uncertain now, and the White House is saying that this is not an “escort” mission and US vessels will not go into the Strait to protect the shipping. Instead, according to the Wall Street Journal, what Trump is saying is that the US will include locating “mines and passing along that information to ships transiting the waterway so they can avoid danger, according to senior U.S. officials, as well as identifying generally the safest routes to navigate.”

This is a long way from actually protecting ships and if this is all there is, the US will not be opening the Strait any time soon (without Iranian support). To help answer what this might be, I can see four very different scenarios. Here they are.

This is exactly what the WSJ is saying and is an attempt to bluff the Iranians into opening the Strait. If so, it will probably fail. The US is actually signalling that it will intervene forcefully in the Strait, so we should see significant US escalation soon. Iran is onboard with this and the two sides are closer to reaching a deal. Trump is trying to keep the oil markets from rising as it is Monday morning, and there is nothing to this in reality and nothing will actually change.

At this point, your guess about which of these is more likely is as good as mine.

Taking The “Initiative” In War Might Not Be What You Have Been Told

In yesterday’s weekend update, the question of whether Ukraine has taken the initiative in the war with Russia was addressed.

Some people were wondering about this, particularly when it was said that Ukraine taking the initiative might not involve large “Ukrainian advances”. This question comes from, I would imagine, the idea that taking the initiative in war necessarily involves going on the offensive. Certainly the US military, aping many of the same beliefs of the German military in the World Wars, believes taking the initiative necessarily involves in taking the fight to the enemy, overwhelming them with action and force in a “shock and awe” version of warfare.

And the US military has been constructed to do this,