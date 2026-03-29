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Arent's avatar
Arent
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First of all, how nice of the Russians to finally admit Ukraine is a force majeure...

Second, Rheinmetall's business plan is built upon making heavy armour, artillerie and shells. We all know that heavy armour is not obsolete, if that is the case mr. Papperger tries to make, in a rather atrogant way I would say. No, Ukrainian housewives are not playing with LEGO, they're part of an innovation chain, a result of out of the box creative thinking.

Just as logistics, project management is an overlooked skill in military innovation. The Ukrainian adaptation and innovation cycle for AI and drone warfare is unmatched.

The Ukrainians took IT engineering and project management to a different level and have succesfully integrated into military structures. It's lean and mean, PRINCE2 on steroids. It's also a skill mr. Papperger doesn't seem to grasp, nor does he see the perfect sense it makes in modern warfare. German industry is famous for it's quality and standardization. But that also takes time, loads of time and money. And it's precisely this the Ukrainians don't have. So they found another way, perhaps even better. That's not foolish, that's astounding.

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Philip MINNS's avatar
Philip MINNS
2dEdited

Thanks for this heartening update ! At the pace things are going,Ukraine may be invited to join NATO before it becomes a member of the EU. Trump will never endorse that of course, but by November and the mid-terms, he may be sufficiently weakened to be overridden by Congress and the other member states.

Wishful thinking ?

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