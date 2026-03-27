Hello All,

In the last few days much of the world’s attention has been on the US-Iran War. As such people might have missed arguably the most important Ukrainian long-range strikes of the Russo-Ukraine War. These started on March 23, when the Ukrainians hit the large oil export terminal at Primorsk, not far from St Petersburg. This was followed by two more attacks (the follow up nature of this wave of operations is very important to note). On March 24 the Ukrainians hit another Russian Baltic Sea oil facility, in this case the processing plant and export port at Usg-Luga. And then, to compound things, on the evening of March 26-7, the Ukrainians hit both Primorsk and Ust-Luga one more time each.

So three nights of successful attacks in four, against two extremely important targets. Notably the fires at Primorsk burned for days, and it was reported that up to six oil tankers were also burnt/damaged in the attacks. Moreover, it seems that Russian oil shipments were immediately reduced (more on that below).

Primorsk allegedly burning two days after the first attack.

So many things stand out about these attacks, from the range involved, the importance of the targets, the timing and what they mean about how Ukraine is now waging war. They also make a rather pointed contrast to what the US is now doing in Iran. The big difference is understanding enemy systems.

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Let us start with the attacks.