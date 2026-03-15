Hi All,

I realize that I and others have been writing much more about the US bombing of Iran in the last two weeks. While that is not surprising (nor a bad thing as what is happening there is so important), it is also vital that the Russo-Ukraine War does not lose attention. Indeed, as we are still in the early phases of 2026, it is worth thinking about where things stood a year ago to understand the strategic value of Ukraine for Europe now and going forward. In a nutshell, a year ago many people were saying Ukraine was failing, that Europe had to take on Ukraine as a burden, etc. Ukraine was portrayed as facing a manpower crisis that would soon see unable to hold back the Russian steamroller and with the USA now under the leadership of Donald Trump, it was proclaimed that Ukraine faced a very bleak future.

The reality ended up being rather different. This year the focus is not so much on Ukrainian weakness but on Ukrainian attempts to fight back and whether they have a chance at success. That is remarkable with the US changing sides and the Russians hammering Ukrainian infrastructure all winter. This change in narrative is because certain key Ukrainian strengths and capabilities are now far more apparent to the media and analytical community than they were a year ago. Much of this strength is in war production and technology, strengths that have become glaringly apparent over the last two and a half weeks. They are so vital that Europe’s defense future now requires Ukraine. Ukraine is now achieving what Europe has struggled with for decades—creating new and innovative start-ups.

Europe has a problem—can Ukraine help solve it?

Two other stories stood out this week. The first builds on what started last week. The Trump administration has expanded how it was using the bombing of Iran to aid the Russian war effort against Ukraine. Its extraordinary and likely to continue for a while yet. Finally, the Hungarian government stole Ukrainian funds and kidnapped Ukrainian government employees. Just another week for Putin’s allies in Europe.

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Ukraine Is Showing Its Value, Particularly For Europe

For Donald Trump, saying “thank you” is the hardest word. Saying “thank you” to Ukraine, therefore, is cosmically impossible for him. Twice this last week he was asked about Ukraine’s military/technological support for US forces and US allies in the Gulf and twice he lied. The first time, when talking to a Fox News reporter, Trump simply denied Ukraine was helping.

"No, we don't need their help in drone defense. We know more about drones than anybody. We have the best drones in the world, actually."

Then just last night in another interview, when asked about Ukrainian help, Trump instead attacked President Zelensky saying, that the Ukrainian leader was the “last person” from whom the USA needed help. And then, of course, he went on to attack Zelensky for being an impediment to peace while portraying Vladimir Putin as a partner (more below).

In many ways Trump continues to live in the narrative of 2024-2025, which had Ukraine on the back foot and doomed to lose. From that point of view, Ukraine could only be seen as a supplicant, begging for hand-outs and on the brink of catastrophe with many of its weaknesses self inflicted. A year ago such language was everywhere. Here, for instance, is how Michael Kofman summarized Ukraine’s position in a CDS Podcast.

“But I think we’re entering 2025 with Ukraine in a very difficult position. There are some very glaring structural issues in terms of Ukraine’s manpower, mobilization, and force management decisions that were made last year, that could have been a lot better. And if we look at the overall funding situation and prospects for sustained Western support, Ukraine certainly faces an uncertain future this year.”

From that to helping the USA defend itself is quite a trajectory.

President Zelensky, naturally, bit his tongue under all the insults from Trump and refused to contradict the US president’s lies outright. That being said, after Trump’s initial insult about Ukrainian aid, Zelensky did let a little irritation show, saying, “Rhetoric is just rhetoric. The main thing is that we know what we’re doing,”

Ukrainian sources privately are being far more forthcoming. They are claiming that on March 5, the Ukrainian government received a formal request from the USA for aid, and that the Ukrainians reacted immediately. The Ukrainians said they had equipment and expertise on the move on March 6, in the first instance to protect US forces that were deployed in Jordan. Other Ukrainian claims are that Ukrainian help was sent to Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. It is worth noting that this is just the start. Saudi Arabia is reportedly in the final stages of negotiating a massive purchase of military supplies from Ukraine.

If Ukraine now helps the US and Gulf States, Ukraine’s future matters much more for Europe. Ukraine is the only nation in the world who could have provided aid in this way so quickly, and aid that actually seems to work. As I am sure most readers here know, the aid in question was primarily the very cost-effective anti drone systems that Ukraine has been developing for a while. The US and its allies seemed surprisingly unprepared for the number of cheap drones with which Iran would attack them, and started burning through much more expensive interceptors at an unsustainable clip. One estimate is that countries in the Middle East fired over 800 Patriot missiles to counter more than 2,000 Iranian kamikaze drones and more than 500 ballistic missiles in the first few days of last week’s war.

This by the way seems to be more Patriot missiles than Ukraine has received in its war so far. If so, it is shockingly profligate.

And btw, this aid was not just the specific anti-UAV weapons Ukraine has developed. Ukraine is passing on expertise in anti-UAV systems fighting, at which they have become world leaders; this includes detection, tracking, and the deciding on what systems to use where.

The thing that is most impressive for Ukraine (and vital for Europe) however is not that this aid was given, it was that this is just one part of an entirely new military/technological capacity that has been created wholesale over the previous few years. Ukraine has seen a whole new generation of start ups blossom in military/high tech areas, start-ups which should also have significant civilian cross-over implications in the future.

Most prominently, these include strike drones of all types from the longer range Flamingos, to a host of different mid-range systems that are showing themselves to be very efficient.

Note, do watch out for the growing effectiveness of Ukrainian mid-range systems. I first tried to bring this distinction to your attention a few months ago, and I can now say that the evidence is beginning to come in. Ukraine is hitting more and more targets between 100-500kms from the front and doing great damage. The Ukrainians also, or so I am told, can build these mid range systems in large numbers. This is what I wrote about the issue in February.

My guess, and remember this is all my opinion, is that what they will attempt with the mid-range systems is to exacerbate significantly the problems they are causing for the Russians strategically on the battlefield (more losses than they can replace) and in the long-range war (economic losses). It is the mid-range which connects these two areas, and asserting control over movement and deployments in this mid-range area will hit Russian military forces coming and going as it were.

What the Ukrainians are doing now with these mid-range systems is trying to methodically degrade Russian logistics and air defense that are being kept further and further from the front line. There were reports of a number of such attacks this week.

Moving on from UAVs and air defense, the Ukrainians have and are developing a host of different systems including unpiloted ground vehicles, they are building up their internal capacity to make NATO-standard artillery pieces and shells, and they are pushing the boundaries in some areas of autonomous systems control. Moreover, as in the anti-UAV area, they are developing systems to coordinate all their capabilities to make them more effective; systems of systems as it were.

The total value of Ukraine’s military/technological capacity and how it has grown is worthy of note as well. Before the war, Ukraine mostly made updated versions of legacy Soviet systems. Now they are making some of the most cost-effective and technologically advanced systems to be found anywhere. It has been estimated that Ukraine’s defense industries have the ability now to produce up to $50 billion in weapons annually. This is more than Ukraine can fund on its own, which is why it is crying out for defense collaborators and why European support is so vital. Europeans have the money to help grow this defense/technology hub and not outsource to American or other producers.

And it should. Europe is rich, technologically conversant, but has a major entrepreneurial problem. Compared to the US, European start ups are less successful and stall much earlier in their growth process. Ukraine, however, is now a start-up hub. Much of Ukraine’s success has been from new producers, such as Magura, which makes sea drones, and is now valued at around $1 billion.

The Magura V5 USV which reaked havoc on the Black Sea Fleet. You might see a sea drone, others see a tech start up.

The speed with which Ukraine came to American aid last week would have been impossible for any other European producer.

Europe needs to develop the capabilities to defend itself without relying on the USA. In Ukraine, it has an enormous asset in this process. Here is a link to a really interesting Council on Foreign Relations report on the subject. People need to stop talking about Ukraine just needing help. What Ukraine has done in the Gulf shows that whole intellectual framework being turned on its head. Ukraine can provide vital help to keep Europe free and safe (and maybe even technologically advanced and rich). That is the real lesson of the last two weeks. I hope it is being learned.

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Trump Throws Russia A Lifeline While Russia Helps Kill Americans

In last weekend’s update I talked about how the US almost immediately used the bombing of Iran to provide protection for the Russia and to go to great lengths to defend Putin’s behavior. This involved instantly dismissing or minimizing reports that the Russians were providing aid to the Iranians in their attempts to hit American forces and kill American soldiers.

Now that behavior only grew in the last week, and sadly US actions moved from defending Russia to actively helping it.

We can start with the narrative defense. During the week more details emerged of the lengths to which Russia is helping Iran (I will write more about this in the midweek update). Basically it stretches from advanced targeting intelligence to actual Russian equipment that is being used to attack US and allied forces.

Note: President Zelensky hammered this last point home publicly saying it was “100%” true that the Russians were supplying Iran with attack weapons.

Trump, however, fought back on Putin’s behalf by portraying the Russian dictator as an honorable partner in the search for peace in Ukraine. In the same interview yesterday in which Trump attacked Zelensky, he spoke of Putin very warmly (as always). Here was how NBC News summarized Trump’s comments.

He (Trump) also slammed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying he was “far more difficult to make a deal with” than Russian President Vladimir Putin over efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Trump’s comments follow criticism from global leaders after the U.S. eased sanctions on Russian oil in an effort to mitigate surging global oil prices.

The last sentence of that report, sadly, shows that what Trump is doing is far more than provide verbal support for the Russians. In the last week, the US suspended all of the oil sanctions that had been put on Russia, just as prices for oil were skyrocketing. In the first instance this suspension is for one month, but there is no automatic trigger mechanism to put sanctions back in place. And we know how this story goes. It often takes two more weeks to get anything done.

Now the effects of Trump’s decision to bomb Iran were already the great windfall for Russia. Prices of oil started skyrocketing and global supplies started shrinking, pushing up sales of Russian oil at ever higher prices. Getting rid of the weak US sanctions simply means more money for Putin. Overall it is estimated that Russia is already making $150 million more a day from its oil sales. The Indians, for instance, who had been reducing purchases of Russian oil, are now buying whatever they can. China had already been buying much more Russian oil after US sanctions were announced, so we can only imagine what it will do now.

And with the Persian Gulf cut off, the price of oil should stay high for a while, providing a massive increase of income for Putin. We are talking already of upwards of $1billion a week who knows where it is heading. This is money the Russian war economy desperately needs. Thanks Donald.

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Hungary Steals Ukrainian Gold

This is a story about the Putinesque cancer that lives at the center of European politics and which Europe still seems unable to fight effectively. Just over a week ago, the Ukrainians were openly transporting gold reserves across Hungary in Ukrainian government vehicles. The Hungarian government stopped the convoy not far from Budapest, seized the gold and arrested the Ukrainian officials transporting the gold. The value of the stolen gold is estimated to be over $80 million.

After a few days the Hungarians did release the Ukrainian officials, but Orban is trying to keep the gold. The Hungarians have put it under a 60-day seizure, supposedly to investigate money laundering questions.

Of course it is a sham. Orban is fighting for his life politically (Hungarian elections are in a month and he is trailing) and he is desperately asking for help from Putin—help which Putin reportedly is providing.

The EU’s response, not unexpectedly, has been weak and tentative. It is hard to think of a more striking contrast between a state that is vital to Europe’s future (Ukraine) and another that is actively subverting it (Hungary). It is another example of the kinds of things that must change if European states are going to take more responsibility for themselves. Present European structures are too easy to use to harm Europe.

Another reason that Ukraine is vital to Europe’s future.

Have a good rest of the weekend everyone.