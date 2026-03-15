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Andrew Pavelyev's avatar
Andrew Pavelyev
Mar 15

A fascinating story has just been published here: https://theins.press/en/inv/290235 A new super secret Russian intelligence unit was using Google Translate to communicate with their foreign agents, apparently totally oblivious to the fact that it runs on servers in California. A Russian officer was sending assassination instructions to some Serb in Europe and two weeks ago was arrested (on the Interpol Red Notice) in Colombia (now awaiting extradition to the US where he faces several life sentences in SDNY) where he arrived under his real name.

Does anybody remember when ChatGPT was first released? I'm beginning to suspect that Gerasimov just went there and typed a prompt "plan invasion of Ukraine". That would explain both why the plan was so lousy and why the CIA knew every detail. Seriously, digging foxholes in Chernobyl sounds like something only AI would come up with, since no matter how much it "knows" the facts, it just can't make the same connections as human brain.

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Thomas M. Conroy's avatar
Thomas M. Conroy
Mar 15

I find it disturbing that the US military appears to have learned nothing from innovations in drone warfare that Ukraine has invented. Is it just my perception or is US command stuck on recreating the bombing attacks of desert storm instead of concentrating on drone defense. Are they unaware that a country without a navy drove the Russian navy out of the Black Sea?

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