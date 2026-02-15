Weekend Update #172: Is Ukraine Causing More Russian Losses Than Putin Can Replace?
Rubio, Russia, Ukraine And The European Reaction: A Notable Ukrainian Reaction To Developments In The War
Hello Everyone,
It has been a busy weekend of writing, with the piece I released yesterday about Marco Rubio’s speech to the Munich Security Conference (more on that below). The reaction so far has been fascinating and I will address that below. However, I am starting the update with reports this week on the horrible calculus of war, losses versus replac…