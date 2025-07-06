Weekend Update #140: The US Cuts Ukraine Off: If Only Comrade Stalin Knew!
Putin Humiliates Trump In Response; Are Advances Set To Get Smaller?
Hello All,
This was the week that the Trump Administration (and that includes Trump himself) did what it always has wanted to do—and not only refuse to provide more aid for Ukraine, but to take back aid that was already allocated and in the process of being delivered. The amazing thing was not that this decision was taken—its that people tried to find a …