Weekend Update #118: The Trump Administration’s Talking Points are Straight from Moscow
Also: Ukrainian attacks on Russian Refineries; Ukrainian Collapse Continues (In the Press)
Hello All,
I’m starting with some good news. Mykola Bielieskov and I recorded a new Ukraine-Russia War Talk podcast on Friday afternoon. I’m waiting to get it back from our producer and I will release it as soon as possible thereafter. It is a longer one than normal, to make up for the fact that its been a while since our last episode. So watch out for t…