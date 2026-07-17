Hi All,

OK, paying subscribers, this is the first AMA for the Substack. You were clear in your poll answers that you wanted this to be written in the first instance (not a Substack Live), with questions and answers to be in the comment section so that they can all be read. So this is it.

Any questions you might have should be put into the comment section of this column. I promise to answer truthfully and candidly—and if I do not have a good answer to your question, I will not hide that.

A few things about how this will work.

Please, just questions at first. I will try to respond to each one of these. I have no idea how long that will take and I will start responding tomorrow. I will also keep this open for new questions through the weekend. Once I respond, then a conversation can continue and others are welcome to enter the thread. I love the way that some of the comment discussions take on a life of their own. However, if people start commenting before I can give my first answer, things might become chaotic. People feel free to “heart” questions that you particularly like and I will use that as a signal to answer that question as a high priority.

So that is it. My plan is to run one of these monthly for paying subscribers as a thank you for all your support.

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