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Gregory Bufithis's avatar
Gregory Bufithis
1h

Will you be addressing the sacking of Mykhailo Fedorov? I am trying to come to grips with the internal politics, and what it all means for Ukraine military strategy/success.

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Jonathan Brown's avatar
Jonathan Brown
1h

Two related questions about UK / western re-armament:

1) How should we go about rearming when the pace of change is so great that anything we buy, even if it's delivered on time and under budget (hah!), will be obsolete by the time it's received?

2) Should we just spend whatever money is available for rearmament on Ukraine, on the basis that we'll get more bang for our buck, when we need it, even at the risk of delaying the rebuilding of our own armed forces?

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