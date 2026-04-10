Hi All,

I am starting this piece with one of the more remarkable tweets of the last few years. Yesterday evening, President Volodymyr Zelensky dropped this little bon mot on the world.

Zelensky really wanted this message out. It was a quote from an interview he had just given to Italian radio, and he was making sure as many people read it as possible.

In a nutshell, Zelensky was telling the world that Donald Trump is working with/for Vladimir Putin. He posed a very simple question—if sanctions were placed on Russia because of the US-Iran War, now that the war was open, would those sanctions now be reimposed? Of course the tweet made it clear that he has little hope for this, but instead he understands that what has happened is that the US and Russian governments are aligned. Indeed, he said that the whole lifting of sanctions had nothing to do with the Iran war in the first place, but that was just a convenient excuse for Trump to work with Putin.

Finally, the truth.

And this statement followed hot on the heels of another slap in the face to Washington.