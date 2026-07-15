Hi All,

Quick note everyone. There will be a midweek update this week, but it will be out tomorrow (Thursday is midweek to me). That means that the Ask-Me-Anything email for paying subscribers will go out on Friday and I will start answering those on Saturday. The Lindsey Graham post meant that this post got pushed back a few days, and I really wanted to get this out. It might spur some questions for the AMA.

For much of my career there has been a debate about whether modern technology has ushered in a Revolution in Military Affairs (RMA). The impetus in this debate has been the growth in accuracy and range in modern weaponry, which, some argued, threatened to fundamentally change the nature of war. Notably the idea of there being a coming revolution in how wars were conducted was first a Soviet framing which emerged in the mid-1970s. It was then taken by Andy Marshall at the Office of Net Assessment in the Pentagon and specifically reframed as an RMA.

The great event which first popularized the RMA debate was the First Gulf War. It started a discussion with partisans on both sides. Here is one of the most important articles from that discussion at the time, Andrew F. Krepinevich’s The Military-Technical Revolution: A Preliminary Assessment. It is worth a read if you want to delve into it.

Now the whole idea of there being an RMA was debatable and it caused quite a stir. If you want an overview from a skeptic about the concept, there is this piece by Stephen Biddle which is also worth a look.

Now many arguments about the RMA not existing were not as good as Biddle’s. They were given by militaries that were not keen on changing, were too comfortable in their old ways and did not want to imagine that their old ideas were heading to obsolescence. And those with this outlook were then arguably saved by the outbreak of the War on Terror in 2001. For two decades from that point, the US was involved in mostly counter-insurgency operations very different from large state-to-state war, and the stress returned to boots on the ground. Indeed, it became quite fashionable for people at this point to pooh-pooh the idea of an RMA as flighty and frivolous.

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