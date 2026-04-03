Hi all,

For the last few days, much of Europe and the USA has been gripped by a discussion of whether the USA under Donald Trump will withdraw from NATO. He has spent the last weeks (actually the last decade) bashing European NATO states as freeloaders, bad allies, basically all around terrible people. As part of his attack on NATO, he has increasingly floated the idea of withdrawing from the alliance, even discussing the supposed benefits such a move would have for Vladimir Putin. Here was Trump two days ago speaking to the Telegraph about withdrawing from NATO.

"Oh, absolutely without question. Wouldn’t you do that if you were me? ... I always knew they were a paper tiger, and Putin knows that too, by the way."

The thing that Trump is obsessing about now is how European states are trying to distance themselves from his war against Iran, which he started without consulting with them and which he is running very much for his personal benefit. He has regularly lashed out at NATO states for being bad allies about Iran. As part of this, Trump is trying to convince the American people that NATO is a…"one-way street where America is simply in a position to defend Europe, but when we need the help of our allies, they’re going to deny us basing rights."

Btw, this is just a slight ramping up of Trump’s rhetoric for well over a decade. When running for President in 2016, in an interview for the Washington Post, Trump slammed the North Atlantic alliance saying that "NATO was set up when we were a richer country. We’re not a rich country anymore... It’s costing us a fortune.". Not long after that, in a campaign speech, he described NATO as “obsolete”.

A US withdrawal now seems so likely that that senior European leaders are publicly discussing the possibility. The Poles have taken the lead in this regard. Prime Minister Tusk referred to Trump’s threats obliquely early yesterday. This was followed up by a much blunter acknowledgement by Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski. To make sure that this warning was being heard, Sikorski’s statement was retweeted by the Polish Foreign Ministry.

So Trump has long hated NATO, has wanted to leave the alliance for more than a decade, and now, finally he has what looks like the perfect excuse to do so.

However, I doubt that he will.

Long time readers here will know that this issue has been driving me crazy for years. I have been howling at the moon for European leaders to prepare for the US to abandon them. I started getting rather pointed about the subject in the Summer 2023 such as in this Atlantic article, which I’m including with a gift link.

Actually, I wonder now if I was wrong. Trump will probably not withdraw from NATO right now because he does not want to. He really would like to leave the alliance. No, he will not withdraw from NATO now because doing so would not not serve Putin’s interests. It is far better for Russia to have an unreliable, destructive NATO being controlled by the USA at the top, than to be faced by a European led defensive alliance planning to protect the continent from Russian aggression.

Let me explain.

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