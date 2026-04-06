Hi All

An article of mine just appeared in The Atlantic. It is one of the more depressing, from a US point of view, that I have published there (or anywhere to be honest). The whole point of the article is to argue that what we have seen so far in the US war with Iran points to rather serious problems with the US projecting power in the Western Pacific. To put that piece in a nutshell, strategically, organizationally, diplomatically and in overall military terms, the United States has put itself in a position where it has little or no chance to successfully fight in one of the most important regions of the world. Here is a gift link to the article if you want to read more.

The article built on some ideas that I debuted in this Substack of three weeks ago.

That piece argued many of the same themes that appeared in The Atlantic for the first time. I thought that for paying subscribers I would now get a little granular (I have come to understand how many of you really like the more technical pieces). In this case, there is a really interesting concept which has been discussed for a while, which if I am right, has now turned ominously against the USA.