Hello All,

This is going to be a highly speculative piece. I am no expert in Iranian military culture or strategic thinking and I do not claim to be. I am a student of air power and will address this question from that perspective. Because of the obvious gaps in my knowledge, there is a real chance that I will assume a certain rationality or outlook that might not actually exist. This is just a warning.

We do, however, have some evidence so far about what the Iranians are doing and from that one can draw certain conclusions on what they might be thinking or planning. As I have said in some other works, strategic airpower thinking can be distilled down to one thing, targeting. You can have a pretty good idea of what a state’s airpower strategy is by looking at what they are attacking.

Now, airpower has extended the range and possibilities of attack, from the front line in a battlefield to thousands of miles away from any known battlefield. It has revolutionized the notion of the area of fighting. In How the War was Won: Air-Sea Power and Allied Victory in World War II, I termed this new area of engagement an “Air-Sea Superbattlefield”. It extends not only for thousands of miles of depth, it stretches for miles into the skies (now into space of course) and for miles into the depths of the seas.

Here was how I conceptualized the air-sea battlefield for World War II in the introduction to How the War was Won.

What the above discussion is trying to do is say that air power vastly expanded targeting possibilities both directly and indirectly. You can directly chose to try and destroy something (drop a bomb on a ball-bearing factory for instance) or you can destroy it through the process of targeting. This second reason involved everything from shooting down German aircraft trying to stop the bombing, forcing the Germans to deploy anti-aircraft weaponry at great expense throughout Europe, forcing the Germans to deploy millions of workers away from building things to repairing things, etc. Indeed it was the sum total of what Allied airpower did directly and indirectly to the Germans that made it far more destructive than the land war and eventually exhausted German resources.

This kind of thinking, looking at airpower targeting directly and indirectly (what it might be trying to destroy and what it is looking to divert/waste) provides by far the best template for trying to analyze what Iran is doing. In fact, it is the more indirect/diversionary uses of airpower that seem to be guiding what Iran is trying to do and provides the best way to discuss their campaign.

What Is Iran Directly Targeting And With What?