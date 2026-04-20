Hi All,

I got a great deal of feedback after this piece last week about why the US does not understand war (which btw is not the only major problem facing the USA as a strategic power today—there are a number).

Many people wanted more detail on why the US did not—specifically that phrase about war being so “easy” for the USA. As a reminder, here is that sentence embedded within its whole paragraph from the first piece:

Quite why the US has failed repeatedly to understand war is one of the greatest questions/problems we face. Instinctively I believe that fighting a war is too easy for the US, but that means the US has lost the ability to distinguish between fighting and winning. At the same time, the US with its massive military machine, huge IC and inflated think-tank community, has confused being big with being smart. Actually too much of this groupings thinks it understands war because the US is so strong. This arrogance has led it to being probably the worst community for understanding war in analytical history.

I understand those questions and the answer is so central to the problem that I thought it would be worth developing it here with reference not only to the constant US pressure on Ukraine to draft 18-24 year olds but also with reflections in US strategic history. If I were to sum up what it means, it is that the US military since 1945 has made initiating the use of military force seem more straightforward for the US than it ever really is because the US was so strong (or seemed so strong) and this often leads/led the US, as we are seeing now, to not think through the possible second or third order effects of its war starting or developing decisions.

Lets start with the US pressure on Ukraine to draft all its young men.

This is typical American focus on battlefield dynamics without thinking through larger economic, social and even international ramifications of what they were doing. The US, with its simple view of war, which it sees as determined on the battlefield (where the US never loses a battle but has hardly won a war since 1945, remember) looked at declining Ukrainian manpower and rising Russian manpower and did the worst kind of mathematics.