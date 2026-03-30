Hi All,

Like many of you, I am hearing that the Trump administration is on the verge of ordering some kind of ground operation against Iran. Now, he could still back off. However, he has painted himself into the mother of all strategic corners. Publicly he has been boasting like the Iranians have been negotiating seriously, have been offering him gifts, have been defeated fully, etc. Just a few hours ago, he claimed that the Iranians have accepted most of his demands, saying to the press. “They gave us most of the points. Why wouldn’t they?”

Unfortunately for Trump, the reality does seem to rather different. There might be contacts going on through the auspices of Pakistan, but the Iranians are not making major concessions or on the verge of giving in to Trump. So all of his boasting is boxing him in. Either Iran must throw in the towel or he must do something to force them to do so. The latter option, which the White House is also leaking furiously to the press lasting for weeks even months, involves serious ground operations somewhere in Iran.

The problem here is that the US does not have the forces nearby for any major invasion of Iran (more on that below—there is a 50,000 figure being bandied around, however deployable, fighting soldier numbers seems far below this). As such, Trump is left contemplating more limited operations to try and compel the Iranians to give him something. And that minimum something is reopening the Straits of Hormuz (which were open and moving before he started his bombing). With that in mind, I have put together this description of 4 possible uses of ground troops, based on conversations I am having with people. These are speculative and one, the last, is rather difficult to imagine. However, as we are living in a world without any consistency or even logic to much of US strategy, they all need to be considered.

So, where are we?

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What Forces Could The USA Use?