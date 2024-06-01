Weekend Update 83: The Kharkiv Offensive is a Russian Strategic Failure for Now
The Biden Administration's Decision and French Troops Heading to Ukraine?
Hello Everyone,
Mykola and I recorded a new episode of the Ukraine-Russia War Talk Podcast just a little while ago, and it will be released tomorrow (Sunday) morning. In it we discuss the Biden Administration’s decision to allow the Ukrainians to fire (in a limited way) into Russia. I will discuss that briefly in this update, but I thought I might writ…