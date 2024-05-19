Weekend Update 81: Much of the portrayed Russian success is based on prediction
What we have seen to now is still a long-way from the success that is being portrayed
Hi All,
Well its been quite a week. It has seen some of the most doom-laden reporting of the entire war since February 2022 (particularly in the New York Times) with prognostications that Russia is on the verge of a great success. However on the battlefield things are, as usual, hardly moving in the key front of the Donbas. Moreover, in the strategic air…