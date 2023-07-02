Weekend Update #35
The counteroffensive: Its not slow, its not fast, it is what it is; This phase seems to show the dominance of Artillery/MLRS and UAVs; Always remember domestic politics
Sometimes stating the obvious makes people get upset. This was the week when it did become obvious to many that the Ukrainian counteroffensive really would not result in a quick breakthrough (though it was obvious that this was the case after the first week). Some concern over this has masked the fact that the Ukrainians have made steady progress and, c…