Hello All,

I did not produce one piece specifically called a Midweek Update last week because the writing was focused on the US midterm elections internally in the USA. These midweek updates have been more about the US-Iran War with some reflections about where war in general is going. This piece will be about that, specifically about how this US midterm election might play a large role in reshaping the entire US position in the Middle East. That is not just in relation to the US-Iran War, but also in terms of US-Israeli relations and even the long-term US presence in the region.

That is because these elections will not only change the balance of political power in the USA, they are quickly revealing the position that the two parties now have on important issues. This is not only a very different America than we have seen at any other time in Trump’s tenure, it is arguably a very different America than we have ever seen before.

In that sense, these elections could be some of the most important midterms in US history.

However, before I get to that, I want to start the update with Trump’s Veterans Day Speech at Arlington Cemetery yesterday. This speech received some attention because it was part of the administration’s new policy of trying to walk back its boasts about wanting to escalate the war against Iran. However, the most shocking thing from the address was how Trump spoke about the purpose of the US military. To him, the US military is a vehicle to steal from other states, and he made no bones about that. The US military no longer exists for the security of the USA and it certainly does not care about freedom or the rule of law. No, the US military is now an organization whose highest calling is to loot other states.

This will get almost no coverage from the media, but it is a catastrophic re-imagining of the US military that will further degrade the institution.

The New Motto Of The US Military: To The Victor Goes The Spoils

Donald Trump is radically remaking the ethos of the US military in ways that are fundamentally destructive to it as a healthy, functioning organization. Trump has already turned it into an institution where thinking is to be discouraged, where sycophancy is a road to promotion, and where respect for the law is to be treated like an annoying inconvenience—to be treated like roadkill on the way to glory and thievery.

I am using the word thievery deliberately. For yesterday, the US president openly and enthusiastically portrayed the US military as a body whose highest calling is to go out to the world and steal other people’s wealth as loot to bring back to the USA. In Trump’s Veteran’s Day speech, delivered at Arlington Cemetery, Trump said relatively little about the ongoing war with Iran (will discuss below). Instead, he was expansive about his use of military force against Venezuela, which he portrayed as a stunning military success.

What made Trump proud, however, was not that freedom was brought to the Venezuelan people. As you probably know, the US is now backing a new form of the old oppressive dictatorship, and doing its best to keep the actual democratic opposition out of power. Indeed, the US is trying to entrench this new, corrupt dictatorship before the democratic opposition can get moving and as part of this seems to be constantly delaying any new Venezuelan elections.

No, Trump could not care less about the freedom of the Venezuela. To him, the true success of the US military comes from its ability to help him steal money from others to bring back to the USA (and probably himself). Here is his exact statement about what really made him pleased with the Venezuela operation (see bold in particular).

In our case, we had Venezuela, where we’re taking out billions and billions of dollars of oil and all sorts of other things, be hundreds of billions very soon. Nobody’s ever seen anything like it. And we’ve paid for the cost of the war many, many times over already. Nobody has ever even envisioned that. To the victor belong the spoils, they used to say, but you can say it again with us under this leadership.

A few sentences later, Trump expounded on the enormous wealth he was now plundering from Venezuela, saying:

So, in the case of Venezuela, we have millions of barrels of oil coming out on a weekly basis and billions and billions of dollars.

So there we have it. Under Trump’s leadership, the US military should be seen more like a mercenary force whose job is to go around the world stealing from the weak and expropriating wealth into the USA. He is even boasting about this.

Where is the pushback? I do not hear anything from within the military as they are being insulted and degraded. Indeed, I hardly have seen anyone report on this abomination at large. In that sense, the US military has already been broken. The president can mock it to its face, redefine it as a tool of thievery, and people just shrug their shoulders and move on.

Moreover, for all we know, much of this stolen Venezuela oil wealth is part of a larger cycle of Trump administration-inspired corruption. We simply do not know where much of the money is going. There are major shortfalls in accounting and accountability. As the New York Times reported in this article on the subject, no one knows where the money ends up, except that the vast majority goes to the corrupt Venezuelan government which the Trump administration is supporting. Here is a gift link to that piece and here is how it opened:

The U.S. government received more than $12 billion in revenue from Venezuela’s natural resource exports in the first nine months of this year, according to a confidential report by the global financial services firm KPMG.

The vast majority of the funds were distributed back to Venezuela soon after they were received, the report shows. It is unclear if the money stayed in the country or who the ultimate recipients were.

It is hard to think of a greater insult that could have been bestowed on the US military than the one Trump—happily—ladled out yesterday. This administration hates the US military. That was also made clear when Secretary of Defense Hegseth’s coterie at the same ceremony had to be reprimanded by a guard for laughing disrespectfully as they approached the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

At least we now know the new motto of the US military:

To The Victor Goes The Spoils.

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Yes, Elections Matter And This One Could Reshape The Middle East

It seems a long time (ten days actually) since people were confidently saying these midterm elections would not make a massive difference in US foreign and strategic policy. It was a terrible take then and is an even more terrible one now. The election results have had an immediate impact politically on Trump and the Trump administration, limiting their area of maneuver while making the possibility of escalation against Iran much less likely. In a larger sense, it might reshape the entire American position in the Middle East.