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Philip MINNS's avatar
Philip MINNS
12hEdited

Many thanks for this update. Many thanks too for holding firm to your longstanding position, restated with clarity in the Kyiv Independent interview this week, that Trump has been on Putin’s side from the outset. For years, many otherwise serious analysts and journalists were clearly not willing to go that far, however much they may have suspected it. Now that damn has broken and even the quiet sceptics, notably the FT, NYT, Economist etc are now willing to say in so many words that Trump is aiding and abetting Putin and trying to help him win, in the hope of reaping rich rewards, while his unskilled and venal envoys are finding it harder and harder to conceal it.

Looking forward to the upcoming summons by Congressional investigation committees to both.

Meanwhile, Ukraine must withstand Putin’s vengeful wroth for the next seven weeks !

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John Quiggin's avatar
John Quiggin
12h

Deadlines coming up for Putin.

*Dem Congress on 3 January, at which point Trump is properly a lame duck.

* Spring 2027 - if winter terror campaign hasn't succeeded, no remaining theory of victory for Russia,

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