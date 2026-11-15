Hello All,

Before I get into this weekend update, I wanted to bring your attention to this interview I did with the Kyiv Independent this week. It was freeing to speak the truth with an interviewer such as Martin. It was also indicative, I believe, of how the reality of where things are now is being understood by the Ukrainians. It is fewer than 20 minutes long, if you want to watch the whole thing.

OK, now for the update. The stories this week are somewhat similar to last week’s. The battlefield is turning more and more into a quagmire for the Russians and Russian losses, if anything, are growing and might be higher than we thought even last week. There are reports now that the Russians might suffer a total of 600,000 dead by the end of the year. At the same time, the long-range campaign shows that the Ukrainians are continuing to hammer away at Russian oil production and refining, and as of now they are not backing down. The one area of clear Russian success and advantage is the one that the US has enabled and supported, the long-range bombardment of Ukraine. Ukraine is still struggling in this area, having been left badly exposed by American actions.

That reinforces the point that I tried to make last week: that Donald Trump is arguably the one thing standing between Vladimir Putin and military failure. This week confirmed that in the areas where the US is not pulling out all the stops to help Russia (depriving Ukraine of air defense and turning off Starshield/Starlink), the Russians continue to struggle. Indeed, Russian losses continue to mount to levels that were considered impossible earlier in the year. And the Ukrainians do seem to be maintaining the pace and direction of their long-range bombing strike campaign.

Of course the US is helping Russia and this has provided the Russians with their areas of advantage—as this week continued to emphasize as well.

The Week In Which Stupidity Battled Evil

The Trump administration is evil, and I use that word without exaggeration. It is actively supporting a dictatorship at war with a democracy and helping that dictatorship slaughter the civilians of the democracy with impunity. Moreover, it wants to force the democracy to hand over many of its citizens to that dictatorship, where they will be abused, tortured, and possibly even killed. The administration is deliberately aiding the destruction of freedom and the abetting the expansion of murder. And it is doing this while shedding the most disingenuous crocodile tears about the Ukrainians being killed. If that is not evil, I do not know what evil is.

The Trump administration is also extraordinarily stupid. It is staffed mostly by incompetents and sycophants and led by a criminal of limited strategic intelligence who has no ability to see the world except how he wants to see it. In other words, the Trump administration is the terminally stupid and venal leading the weak and pathetic. If that is not historical stupidity, I do not know what stupidity is.

This last week, in the “negotiations” over a possible end to the Russo-Ukraine War, we saw up close and personal just how the evil is battling the stupidity for supremacy—and both could be said to be winning. Let’s roll the tape. It happened in the preparations for, the running of, and then the aftermath from, the Abu Dhabi meeting between the Ukrainians, and a Russo-American delegation.

Might as well speak the truth on what the reality is in those talks.

To start this week, it was made clear that the Trump administration is out to get Vladimir Putin whatever they can in this war, to the point where the USA would happily sacrifice Ukrainians and Ukrainian democracy. It began with Jared Kushner (probably the dimmest American to have such a prominent negotiating position in US history—the second dimmest being Steve Witkoff) stating publicly that the US government now wants to end the European security structure it constructed after 1945, and which has kept the USA safe and helped make almost all of Europe free and prosperous. This great triumph of US foreign policy is now to be deconstructed, and the official US position is that it needs to be replaced by a system that is more acceptable to (and in the interest of) dictatorial and oppressive Russia. Kushner made this case multiple times, most obviously in this long tweet.

It is rather remarkable to read that for 30 years “Europe and Russia” have struggled to devise a workable security system. They certainly did not. Europe helped put together a security system that was overwhelmingly popular across the continent, and now Russia is trying to destroy that structure precisely because it was such a success. Btw, if you want to read more about this, I put together this piece on Tuesday of last week.

This was not all. While the US was arguing for the destruction of one of its greatest foreign policy accomplishments, the USA was also doubling down on its plan to cut up Ukraine and deliver much of it, on a platter, to Vladimir Putin. Donald Trump made that very clear at the start of the week, when he stated that Ukraine is going to have to give up territory in any deal.

The problem this evil has is that it is constantly being undermined by the basic stupidity of the US team, as they set about trying to “negotiate” a deal to end the fighting. The US is so out of its depth that both the Russians and Ukrainians must be scratching their heads (and the Russians must be laughing as well).

First, the Russians have been freed by the evil and stupidity of the American side to come up with arguably a harder-line position than they had in 2022. We know this because a document laying out Russian objectives was discovered and described, most notably in this New York Times article (gift link). Here is a short excerpt from that piece, which covers Russian demands and how the American negotiating team is utterly out of its depth.

Russia’s demands that NATO pull back forces from its eastern flank in Poland and the Baltics thrust the question of European security into the heart of the negotiations over Ukraine. And they detail the objective behind Mr. Putin’s public statements. The Russian leader has continually insisted that what he calls the “root causes” of the war — Russia’s wide-ranging grievances with both NATO and Ukraine — be addressed before he stops fighting. The document also underscores how the economic inducements that Mr. Trump’s envoys, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, have offered Mr. Putin have yet to secure concessions from Moscow. To critics, the United States risks enabling Mr. Putin’s long-running attempt to reassert a Soviet-era sphere of influence from Europe to Central Asia.

So, the Russians already have the US government agreeing that the NATO structure needs to be torn up, and they get this without the US government getting a single concession from them, and with the US government saying the Russians really want peace—which Kushner, for instance, said repeatedly this week. When asked if Putin really wanted a deal as the Abu Dhabi talks were about to start, Kushner replied:

“from what Steve and I have heard from him, we can say very strongly we believe so….”

It was the kind of refrain that went on all week. The Russians make maximalist aims, the US agrees with the thrust of those aims, but then pretends that this is a peace process.

It does seem that the Ukrainians and Europeans, when confronted with this evil, stupid negotiating position, have refused to give the USA anything material. We can surmise that because as the week went on, it was clear that Kushner and Witkoff just started throwing things against the wall to see what might stick. The key thing for the US seems to be to get Ukraine to agree to give all of Donbas to Russia—and they came out and said to the Ukrainians that they expected them to give to the Russians more territory than the Russians had seized.

At one point, to make this more palatable to the Ukrainians, they suggested that Ukraine simply redraw its maps on the Donbas to make ceding territory to Russia more acceptable. However, my favorite moment of US negotiating incompetence was when they suggested Ukraine trade the whole Donbas for NATO membership, which clearly caused some derision from Zelensky, who told the story publicly:

“The Americans raised the question: ‘What if Ukraine joins NATO? Would Ukraine withdraw from Donbas?’ This was the first time this issue had been raised,”

There is a great deal to unpick with this. First, the offer could not be serious, in that Putin’s entire position on a new security architecture rests on it not happening, and that has not changed. However, what it does show is how desperate the US is for a deal soon. As I said in the piece on Tuesday, the US administration is in a weakening position and needs a deal if it’s going to get paid.

By the end of the week, the talks had gone nowhere. Things were so bad that Kushner and Witkoff started talking about having to include more vocal European participation (if they can get Putin’s “blessing” of course). They then scuttled off to Moscow, where they were received warmly and reported everything to Putin, and received no notable concessions.

Witkoff and Kushner arrive in Moscow after their Abu Dhabi failures. The Russians must be pleased to have such loyal servants, but baffled at just how stupid they are.

The latest Kushner bleat about the negotiations showed that in sucking up to Russia so publicly, they understand that they had made a mistake. Kushner made a meaningless genuflection to the idea that NATO would continue.

However, the fascinating statement was the one about “maximalist” demands being made by both sides. It is so revealing. Ukraine simply wants the lands that legally make up its country, and which were guaranteed to it by the USA and Russia in treaty. Russia wants to cut up and destroy Ukraine. These are not comparable “maximalist” demands—they are one maximalist demand (Russia) and one basic, legal demand (Ukraine).

But in this case, one imagines that his stupidity means he cannot grasp the evil of that moral equivalence.

In some ways, the week revealed that US stupidity is undermining its attempts to serve evil. The US behavior in these talks has been so ridiculous and weak, that they have lost the ability to bully the Ukrainians to get what they want while revealing their supine acceptance of the Russian position. I suppose in the battle between evil and stupidity it is better if stupidity wins—but it is appalling that this is the state to which the USA has been reduced.

Share

Russian Losses Are Being Revised Upwards

For years it has been convenient for pro-Russian organizations and advocates to say that the Ukrainian claims of Russian casualties (which certain western intelligence agencies considered credible) were wildly inflated. It was said that there was no way that the Russians could have lost so many dead, and moreover Mediazona, which was operating by using released Russian figures, had a number much, much lower.

Well, we finally have some figures that have been taken from hacked Russian documents, and they tell a very different story. A group of hackers from Ukraine and Belarus were able to get their hands on 23 terabytes of data from the official Russian state statistics agency, Rosstat.

And these documents look absolutely legitimate. They have been reported on widely from the Moscow Times to the Financial Times. Moreover, they cover all deaths, so can be used to cross-check with non battlefield deaths (and the figures match).

Now, what the documents showed was twofold. The first is that Russian reporting of their war dead is months behind—there seems to be a long lag between the death occurring on the battlefield and it being recorded. The second was that even with this lag, Russian deaths as of August were recorded as landing somewhere between 400,000 and 450,000.

Some statisticians have taken these official figures and done some basic calculations. If that was the state (with a lag) in August, the real death toll at that time was probably between 500,000 and 550,000. The larger figure was one reached by the Financial Times. Furthermore, the FT then calculated out where things should stand by the end of the year, and they came to the conclusion that Russian deaths in the war were “on track” to reach 650,000. Here was a chart from their piece.

This proves two important points. One, Russian losses are not sustainable at the current rate. If the war goes on as is, and the Russians cannot change this, it will lead to a steady degradation in their fighting power. Indeed, we arguably have seen signs of that degradation all summer, as the Russians have started to lose more ground than they can take.

The second point is that Ukrainian estimates of the casualties they have been inflicting, which have been widely attacked by pro-Russian groups and dismissed by some as exaggerrated, look to be pretty close to reality. That is notable in the history of war, where exaggeration is common. So, when you see claims like this, it is best to take them very seriously.

Note: I was going to write an update about the long-range campaigns being waged on both sides, but this update is already becoming too long. Will write a dedicated column on this for subscribers this week.

Share

Starlink/Starshield Is Limited Again

Do you want another sign of the desperation being felt in the administration (and by Elon Musk) to help Putin while they can? Well, with the midterm elections over, it seems that the USA has once again started limiting Ukrainian access to Starlink/Starshield, starting a few days before November 12.

The situation was described by Zelensky on that day, and he was very clear that this was no technical glitch but a deliberate limiting that was being done to interfere with Ukrainian military operations. In this case, he highlighted how the limitation was making it more difficult for the Ukrainians to intercept Russian jet-powered attack drones. Basically, Ukrainian drones cannot operate at high enough speeds, because of the limitations, to do their jobs efficiently.

A few things can be assumed from this. With the midterms over and before the new Congress has been seated, Trump has a window to help Russia. Moreover, Musk is clearly on board with this as well. It is notable that unlike with the first cut of Starlink/Starshield, when the two of them engaged in a deliberately distracting episode of kabuki theatre trying to say the other was responsible (and the US press played along by reframing the affair as some form of whodunnit, when clearly it was a bothdunnit), neither Trump nor Musk are even bothering to comment now.

They know what is happening and support it.

We should expect more of this over the next 7 weeks. This is one of the last windows of opportunity for Trump and Musk to help Putin without much limitation—and they will surely take that opportunity.

Have a good rest of the weekend, everyone.