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LynnD 🇮🇪's avatar
LynnD 🇮🇪
13h

"Europeans need to acknowledge that what is happening to Ukrainians could easily happen to them—and yet too often they speak as if this war is something that can easily be settled by some deal with this murderous regime."

To be fair, I think it's politicians that are espousing this corrupt fantasy, and not even all of those. Regular people in Europe don't all accept this point of view. Here in Ireland there's been widespread revulsion at the slaughter of civilians. Maybe it's because we have so many Ukrainian refugees, or maybe it's easier to be brave when we're so far from potential battlegrounds. However the UK is much more in the line of fire and people there also seem strongly on Ukraine's side.

Also, the sheer cynicism of the so-called Patriot deal makes my skin crawl, as well as making my temper rise. The fucking nerve of them! Disgusting.

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John Quiggin's avatar
John Quiggin
13h

It’s hard to see how Russia can ever come back from this. Unlike in the past, the individual perpetrators of crimes like this numbering in the thousands, will be identifiable, and the legal dodges that used to cover them (just following orders) have been stripped away. US under Trump will want to protect them, to cover own crimes, but war crimes are forever. in 60 or 70 years time, Russian pensioners on a package holiday to Greece might find themselves in a cell in The Hague

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