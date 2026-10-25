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Punksta's avatar
Punksta
2d

The 'warmongers' Musk refers to being those who resist unprovoked Russian aggression, not those carrying it out. A common trope with Moscow's trollers.

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Christine Winn's avatar
Christine Winn
2d

Trump and Musk are traitors to Ukraine, the USA and humanity

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