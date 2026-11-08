Hello All,

With the US midterms being such a decisive repudiation of Donald Trump’s policies (admittedly with Ukraine probably playing only a small role in that), this weekend update will take that event and break it down in three ways. It will show how, beyond what the USA has been doing to help Russia, the Russian military has been struggling mightily this year. Its losses in casualties are skyrocketing and the figures for October are the worst on record (see graphic below).

At the same time, Russia is now losing more territory than it is taking. Moreover, the Ukrainians seem (finally?) to grasp that the campaign against Russian oil refineries and fuel exports is one of their greatest strategic tools—and really started ramping that up over the past week.

All of this could have been much worse for Russia if the Trump administration had not pulled out all the stops to help Putin. The US has, arguably, been the most important country protecting Russia from suffering a real strategic catastrophe, by limiting Ukrainian capabilities, hobbling Ukrainian advantages and even leaving Ukrainians defenseless to be battered and killed by Russian ranged attacks.

And this is why the mid-term results are so important. Trump’s reaction to them has been to try and speed up the pace to help Putin as quickly as possible. Remember, if he does not live up to the Anchorage deal he cut with Putin, he might not get the super-big payoffs. However, while he is trying to get the best deal possible for Russia now, his influence is openly diminishing. And if the first signs mean anything, the Democrats might be able to apply some pressure on Trump and Putin in exactly the right areas.

Before I get to these points, I just wanted to mark a moment. It was almost exactly four years ago today that I published my first weekend update on Substack, which is really hard to believe. And for the last 210 weekends, these updates have built themselves up from a small curiosity to a widely read, global, (and always free) resource. This Substack now has 124,000 subscribers from all but two countries in the world (three if you consider Svalbard a country). This year it broke through in Greenland. Some of the figures amaze me. More than 3,000 subscribers come from India, almost 2000 from Brazil and more than 1,000 from Nigeria. Moreover, I would like to recognize my 73 subscribers from Russia. As I am sanctioned by the Russian state, I assume most of these come from Russian intelligence—who cannot enjoy reading these. The four years have been worth it in this regard.

Now for the update.

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Trump Has Stood Between Ukraine And Military Success

The data for October is now in, and it is really depressing if you are a Russian partisan (such as those who work in the White House). Ukrainian estimates are that October saw the largest monthly losses on record for Russia and these losses are part of a steadily rising trend. President Zelensky last week put the losses for the Russian military in October in context.

His infographic compared the losses of 54,400 Russian soldiers to nine parades on Red Square or enough people to fill 200 Moscow Metro train carriages. The Ukrainians had been aiming to get to 50,000 Russian losses per month, and now they are exceeding that by 9%. Moreover, they did it in a month, October, which has seen decreasing losses in most years as the summer fighting is winding down.

Overall, even Russian sources now indicate that recently the number of dead Russian soldiers could be as high as 450,000, which would mesh well with an overall casualty rate of over 1.5 million (slightly more than two wounded for each dead).

As Russian losses mount, it is also worth noting that the Russians over the last two months have lost more land than they have taken. The ISW has released this graphic which shows what has happened in 2026 compared to 2025.

This could/should be a catastrophic combination for the Russian military. Their losses are now significantly above recruiting levels (which seem to be between 30,000 and 40,000 a month) and, moreover, Russian economic problems are leading to different regions slashing the bonuses that are being paid to new recruits, by up to 90 percent in some cases. For instance, authorities in Russia’s second-largest city, St. Petersburg, have reduced one-time payments for new military recruits from 3.5 million rubles ($43,000) to 400,000 rubles ($4,900) because of a shortage of funds.

The reasons for these changes have been discussed here repeatedly. The Ukrainian mid-range strike campaign has seriously damaged Russian logistics in the battle area, leading to greater losses, lower morale, and combat inefficiencies. The Ukrainian military has shown much greater adaptability and developed ways to operate in the dead zone much more effectively than the Russian military. All of this means that while Russian losses are up, Ukrainian losses are down. I discussed these latter two points in this recent weekend update, if you want a refresher.

And this is not all. One of the reasons for the Russians struggling so much now is that, after the latest Trump-imposed pause, the Ukrainians are back and hammering Russian refineries. Indeed, the last week seems (finally) to see the Ukrainians throw off all restraint and come back to refinery and other oil targets time and time again. This kind of constant, repetitive focus on oil is not something we have seen for a long time. The attacks have basically been daily since October 30.

Oct. 30: Novokuibyshevsk, Samara Oblast. Oil refinery (Rosneft).

Oct. 31: Ufa complex, Bashkortostan. Two oil refineries.

Nov. 1: Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast. Oil refinery (Lukoil-NORSI).

Nov. 2: Samara, Samara Oblast. Oil production and dispatch station.

Nov. 3: Yaroslavl. Oil refinery (Slavneft-Yanos).

Nov. 5: Ryazan. Oil refinery (Rosneft).

Nov. 6: Afipsky, Krasnodar Krai. Oil refinery.

I asked an AI to make a map of the various locations across Russia, including the dates of the attacks, so you can see the scope of this campaign.

Btw, creating was a fascinating and troubling experience. At first the AI tried to include Crimea in Russia, and argued that it was “contested” territory. In fact I had to fight with the AI to get the map I wanted. It always wanted to make Russia bigger than it was—expanding it into Kazakhstan for instance.

And Ukraine has also had successful ranged attacks on Russian military production. However that is for another time.

Now, what holds these different Ukrainian successes together, the refinery campaign, growing Russian losses because of Ukraine’s mid-range campaign, etc.? The answer is that these are the exact things that the US has, under the Trump administration, been trying to keep the Ukrainians from doing, to the point of outright trying to sabotage the Ukrainian campaigns. The USA has been putting massive pressure on the Ukrainians not to attack Russian refineries (not because of US oil prices, but because it hurts the Russian economy) and the Starlink/Starshield shutdown was aimed at damaging the Ukrainian mid-range campaign.

It was all deliberate.

And of course, the other way the US has really helped Russia has been in starving Ukraine of air defense—which will continue to be a massive problem.

If you add this all together what you get is the enormous importance of US policy in saving Putin this year from what could/should have been a military catastrophe for the Russians. Ukraine has achieved what it has while the US aided Russia and tried to bully Ukraine (sometimes successfully) to go easy on Putin. It is the best way to launch into the importance of the US midterms for Ukraine and the course of the war. Some of this might change, and very soon. That alone makes these elections extremely important in the course of the war.

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US Midterm Results, How Much Will Things Now Change?

The results, I am sure, will not be a surprise to you. This was one of the most decisive midterm election results in US history; a repudiation of Donald Trump and the Republican Party in every region of the country and an endorsement of Democratic politicians from both wings of the party. Here is the CNN election map for the Senate results just for one example. With two seats left to be declared, Mississippi and Alaska (both of which the Democrats are now expected to win), the Republicans lost seats in the Northeast, Midwest, Southern Coast, Deep South, Southwest, Plains and West Coast (assuming Alaska goes as it seems it will). It was a national catastrophe for the GOP.

In a nutshell, the whole country moved decisively against the Trumpists and towards the Democrats, with some groups (think young men and Hispanics) making extraordinary shifts compared to 2024.

Btw, I broke down the results and fall out much more in these three pieces from last week, if you want to know more.

When it comes to the Russo-Ukraine War, it is important to understand what now can be achieved and what cannot. The first thing to admit is that Russia and Ukraine were not causal or central to these results. The real causes were a combination of the rising cost of living, massive government corruption under the Trump administration, the disastrous Iran War, and overall disgust at the behavior of Donald Trump.

However, as this was overall a repudiation of Trump and what he stands for, the American president’s behavior towards Putin and Ukraine would have played a role in confirming American worries—especially as Trump came more and more out in the open on these issues in the weeks before the vote.

Trump’s desperate and open attempts to help Putin from the strategic mess outlined above, are the kind of thing that most Americans would have factored into their overall disgust quotient. Americans do not want to be seen favoring a bloodthirsty dictator over a democratic country fighting for its existence—but that was exactly what Trump was asking the country to do. So, Trump’s cozying up to Putin would have played a role in motivating those many Americans who were voting against corruption (a very large number) and against Trump in general.

Now, what does that mean going forward? Well let us say it is more than the pessimists are saying but not as much as the most starry-eyed optimists.

The Democrats will now control both houses of Congress with large enough majorities to pass whatever bills they want. Trump can then veto (more on that below), but the bills can be passed and just passing some can have a strong message.

It also means that Trump will have to deal with the Democrats if he wants any government appropriations whatsoever. And he definitely does—it is how he and his family get their hands on all those fat government contracts. Furthermore, it allows the Democrats to deprive the government of funds for military operations. That will not affect Russia-Ukraine directly, but could unwind the entire Iran War (more on that later in this coming week).

Beyond appropriations, controlling both houses of Congress allows the Democrats to pass bills to create much tougher sanctions on Russia and to restart military aid to Ukraine. We already see signs that both of these might happen.

In just the last two days there are reports that Democrats want to craft a bill with up to $15 billion in actual aid (not exploitative military sales) to Ukraine and with much tougher sanctions on Russia.

Now, here is why the scope of the Democratic victory really matters. You might say: “Hah, the Democrats can pass what they want, but Trump can veto.” You are right, of course, and if the Democrats had only small majorities that would see these efforts stopped dead pretty quickly.

However, the Democrats will only need a small number of Republicans to override Trump’s veto, and signs are that the GOP catastrophe is finally providing the impetus for pro-Ukraine Republicans to do more than talk. Until now, they have been terrified of actually crossing Trump; now, on the other hand, there are signs that they may actually vote with their conscience. It was notable that President Zelensky started mentioning such a possibility (getting actual US aid) almost immediately after the vote.

Indeed, Trump’s lack of popularity and waning power might even incentivize some Republicans to do the right thing on helping Ukraine or sanctioning Russia. It might still be a less than 50-50 possibility, but it is not inconsiderable—particularly if Trump’s national standing continues to deterioriate.

Moreover, you have evidence that the Trump administration understands it could soon lose some control of US policy involving the war. Since the vote, there has been a frantic attempt by the administration to push the idea that a deal is close to being reached that would not only settle the war, but would remake the European security structure. Both Trump and Jared Kushner have spoken about this publicly—notably right after the visit of Putin’s emissary and toady Kirill Dmitriev to the White House.

This, btw, is an absolutely key Kremlin priority. Next to having Ukraine surrender more land and people, destroying the old US-led European security structure is high on Putin’s wish list. That Trump is pushing this so energetically now is a sign that he understands time is running out. It also highlights the reality Trump faces: that he might never get the massive economic payoffs (described publicly as “deals”) that he has been promised by the Russians for helping them destroy Ukraine. The panic in the White House is almost certainly more intense as these payoffs are now hanging in the balance.

This activity (and that also includes the appointment of the very anti-Ukraine and pro-Russia Stephen Miller) seems like attempts to try and get as much for Russia as soon as possible. However, the administration’s very desperation speaks about how the mid-terms have weakened Trump’s power and reduced his room for maneuver while increasing the potential power of Congress.

Finally, the midterms have increased the powers of persuasion of the pro-Ukraine forces. Backing Russia under Trump was a pain-free way to suck up to the administration and probably even get some goodies. Now, being seen as supporting Russia is a massive loser, and many companies, for instance, will be much more wary. The way in which US companies are treating Russian diesel as untouchable, even as the Trump administration was working hard to encourage them to buy the product, tells you much about how the balance of power is shifting.

So change will happen. It may be substantial, particularly if pro-Ukraine Republicans finally get their courage, but even in medium case scenarios, Trump’s ability to help Putin will be greatly curtailed.

Hopefully, European states and that of course includes Ukraine, understand that and react accordingly. The Trump administration is weaker now than it was a week ago, and will steadily weaken from now on. Resist their pressure and you will see just how weak.

Have a good rest of the weekend everyone.