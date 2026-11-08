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H Sillitto's avatar
H Sillitto
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A conundrum for Europe going forward: keep the US on side as much as possible, while decoupling as much as possible to avoid critical dependencies, and in the medium term working towards peaceful coexistence with a post war Russia without this being destabilised by US actions elsewhere in the world.

I'd be interested in your thoughts on this.

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