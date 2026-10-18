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Andrew Pavelyev's avatar
Andrew Pavelyev
Oct 18

What was Musk thinking? He's not a moron, and he knows that the Europeans have one important competitive advantage over him - a launchpad near the equator. It is also known that he has remote control of Teslas. Does he want buyers in foreign countries to worry that he may turn them off on a whim in some country if it somehow offends him? He knows there's a good chance there will be a Democratic administration in a couple years, and he's very dependent on government contracts. For that matter, will he keep his security clearance? Even if he gets full pardon from Trump, it will be of no help to him in the future. Or against his own shareholders' suits, for that matter.

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Andrew Pavelyev's avatar
Andrew Pavelyev
Oct 18

Well, it's time for Ukraine to make life much less pleasant for Muscovites. Shut down the airports and keep hitting data centers and Wildberries/Ozon warehouses. Consider burning down the dachas of Moscow residents.

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