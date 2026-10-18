Hi All,

This will be known as the week the USA pivoted from an informal ally of Russia, helping Putin kill Ukrainians and trying to bully Ukraine into handing over its territory and people to the Russian dictator, to a formal ally of Russia. The US government, under the lead of its democratically elected President and without any meaningful opposition in Congress, is now going to great lengths to hobble the Ukrainian military machine. The Starlink/Starshield limitations are by far the most important example of this and just how this has worked out over the last few days will be the lead story. In a word, the US-Russian alliance is being sealed in Ukrainian blood.

An Odesa Apartment Building Hit By Russian Air Attack In September. This Week 9 Ukrainians Were Killed In An Attack There Aided By The USA

Note that yesterday as part of this alliance the USA formally exempted Russia from the Graham-Blumenthal sanctions, with a formal order being issued by the White House. I put out this piece on that, almost all of which is free, which you should treat as part of this update.

With the US-Russian alliance becoming more formal, the key thing this time will be the Ukrainian and European reaction. European states seem to be a little all over the place; however Ukraine finally seems to get it. It is now openly doing the one thing Trump was begging them not to do. That is the way to treat a Russian ally.

Finally, do not lose focus on what is happening with the ground war. Not only were the more reported advances as part of Vivaldi, the Ukrainians released some interesting data on relative losses. You might understand then why Trump is so keen to come to Putin’s aid. The Russian army is struggling badly.

The US-Russia Alliance Is Signed—In Ukrainian Blood

To understand the actions of the USA-Russia alliance, it makes sense to start from where we are now and work ourselves back over the last few days. As of the most recent reports, Ukrainian access to Starlink/Starshield remains limited to systems travelling at fewer than 160kph/100mph. This was confirmed a few hours ago by the Ukrainian embassy in Washington, DC.

This is a terrible blow to two major efforts in particular. The first is Ukrainian air defense, which is relying on fast-moving anti drone/missile systems to try and bring down weapons such as the Russian jet-powered Gerans. The second is the very effective Ukrainian mid-range strike campaign on Russian military logistics, which has played a major role in Russia’s military failures at the front line this summer.

Indeed, putting it all together, it is hard to think of a more effective way for the USA to help Russia both offensively and defensively in one move. It is surgical and will lead to higher Ukrainian civilian and military deaths. Of course, that was the point.

Now one thing that is also clear about the US-Russian alliance is that, while it is operating, neither Donald Trump, its architect and prime creator, nor Elon Musk, its technical enforcer, wants to take credit. That is a fascinating thing about this alliance. Its backers know that it is unpopular with the American people, and know that it will do real damage to the credibility of US businesses around the world, and yet they are doing it anyway. It is a sign of how committed they are to Russian success and to hammering Ukraine, so much so that both Trump and Musk are willing to suffer real political/economic risk to put it into action.

And we have seen over the last few days both of them pretending they were not responsible for the Starlink/Starshield cut. The White House, for one, is doing everything possible to shift blame to others, particularly Musk. This includes Trump personally denying responsibility to the press (as he did two nights ago) saying:

Q: Was it you or was it Elon Musk who decided to temporarily pause Starlink access for the Ukrainian military?



TRUMP: I don't know if it was anybody, because it wasn't me, and I don't think it was Elon.

Now this is Trump actually being demure, because anonymous White House sources are throwing Musk under the bus. They are saying that Musk brought up the idea unprompted, and only then did Trump agree. Four different White House sources (telling you just how nervous they are) told The Telegraph that Musk was the person who brought the plan to Trump.

Here is how the Kyiv Independent summarized the story.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk approached U.S. President Donald Trump with the idea of restricting Starlink speeds for Ukrainian forces, the Telegraph reported on Oct. 16, citing four sources familiar with the matter.

Now, why was the White House trying to pass the buck? Well, they know this is a political loser with the election fewer than three weeks away. And they wanted to stop the chorus of (accurate) stories being circulated that Trump was the person responsible for the decision. These included this story from Reuters, which got a great deal of coverage. It also included a statement from Elon Musk which basically said it was not his decision and pointing the finger at the administration.

So how did we get to the point that Trump and Musk were desperately trying to pass the buck? That was because of two things. The first was that the decision was greeted disastrously in the USA. Being buddies with Putin (which both Trump and Musk are) is actually not a popular position to take, especially when you are helping Putin slaughter Ukrainian civilians and when it is seen that you are keeping the Ukrainians from fighting back effectively. Both Trump and Musk had, because of their pro-Putin proclivities, probably convinced themselves that they could take such a position and it would be ok. It was not.

Also, in the case of Elon Musk, it was doubly destructive, as it showed relying on his Starlink technology leaves a state vulnerable at any time to his whims. It made it painfully obvious that states going forward would need to free themselves from being in his or America’s thrall.

Of course, the really important thing is that the US government, even being aware of these political/economic risks, is willing to step up at this crucial moment and become a Russian ally. That means the ultimate responsibility lies with Donald Trump. No Republican political strategist would have wanted this decision to be made right before a midterm election that is already trending very badly and in which Trump’s support for Putin is a vote loser. Trump had to do it.

Musk might have had the idea first, and might have thought it was an ingenious solution to a problem, but he is not the driver. He is the enabler of the US-Russia alliance.

And the timing was devastating. In the four evenings since the Starlink/Starshield limitations went into effect, the Russians have launched four massive, long-range attacks on Ukraine. By my count these have involved well over 1200 UAVs and missiles. Here is one source for each night.

These strikes have further devastated Ukrainian power supply and they have been very deadly. I count about 200 killed and wounded so far, including nine people murdered in Odesa on the first night.

So the alliance is operating, even if Trump is trying not to take responsibility. And it is having a real strategic and human effect. It has a real value to Putin, none at all to the USA, but that does not matter to the US government now, which is intent on weakening the USA wherever possible.

It is the most dishonorable deal in modern US history, and it is being written in Ukrainian blood.

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Ukraine Seems To Get It This Time

At times the Ukrainians have seemed to grasp that the US under Trump is their determined enemy, but at times they seem willfully to try and forget that reality. We have seen both over the last few days. When Trump, exactly a week ago, first announced a Russia-Ukraine energy ceasefire, which neither Russia or Ukraine had actually accepted, the Ukrainians actually went along. They stopped their attacks on Russian refineries for three days, as a sign of goodwill to the US president.

As if that would matter.

The Russians, of course, did not care in the slightest and attacked Ukrainian power supply within minutes of Trump’s announcement.

Now, however, Russian oil facilities (and some very strategic ones) are burning again. Once it was clear that the Russians did not care, and that the US as, a Russian ally, was cutting Ukraine off from Starlink/Starshield, the Ukrainians restarted their campaign in earnest.

On October 15, they attacked the large refinery in Ryazan, causing the refinery to halt operations. Then, last night, the Ukrainians launched a “massive” attack on the key Russian fuel storage and shipping facility located in the St. Petersburg area. The pictures from that indicated that a great deal of fuel was burning.

Remember, these attacks are the kind that the Ukrainians developed independently of Starlink/Starshield, so the US can do nothing to help the Russians with them (beyond bullying the Ukrainians). And Ukraine must now accelerate these as it is clear that they are having such strategic effect that they are forcing the US-Russia alliance to go public.

For 21 months Zelensky had, because of his own proclivities and because of advice, sucked it up and taken abuse from the USA because he believed speaking the truth would get him into trouble. Far better he was being told/believed to be a good boy and try to flatter Trump (and Musk) to get some crumbs from the table.

With that stratagem (a disastrous one) having led Ukraine to this terrible point of exposure and abandonment, Zelensky and the Ukrainian government seem to have understood reality. It was noticeable that Zelensky decided to let rip at both Trump and Musk. The Ukrainian president accused Trump of betrayal a number of times in the last few days, most famously in an interview with Piers Morgan. Here was how one story quoted the Morgan-Zelensky exchange.

“Do you feel betrayed by what has been happening?” Morgan questioned. Hesitating before responding, Zelensky admitted, “Really, yes. Really — between us — but it’s a little bit more complicated than just my emotions or my feelings… Our country has to survive.”

Zelensky was just as critical about Musk in his conversation with Morgan. Here was their exchange.

Piers Morgan: On Starlink, what's your message to Elon Musk?



Zelensky: It's a big mistake.



Morgan: People are dying because of his decision?



Zelensky: Of course, people will die.

Since then, Zelensky’s statements have not changed at all. When he heard about Trump waiving the Graham-Blumenthal sanctions on Russia, Zelensky claimed that Putin would feel only “joy.”

Moreover, Zelensky has continued to confirm that Starlink/Starshield is not functioning and that it is a Ukraine-only problem. In other words, it is working fine over other European states such as Poland.

It will be hard (but not impossible) for the Ukrainian government to walk these claims back. That is a good thing. They must speak and act on the truth. The US is an ally of Russia in a war being waged to destroy Ukraine as a country and a people. They must fight their war without illusions on this.

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Ukraine Keeps Steadily Progressing In The Land War

One thing that needs to be understood about Trump’s increased public support for Russia and his desire to hurt Ukraine is that it is being motivated by Russian failure not Russian success. Trump has spent years assuring the world that Russia is a great power, destined to win the war. However, as he is assuredly being told, that is not the case with the ground in this war. In fact, the last week confirmed that Russian struggles are not ending.

There was an interesting update this week about what is going on in relation to Operation Vivaldi. According to Brigadier General Andrii Biletskyi, of the Third Army Corps which is spearheading the operation, the Ukrainians have liberated more villages and inflicted steadily higher casualties on the Russians. In terms of the land taken, Biletskyi said that Vivaldi (which recently entered what the Ukrainians are calling its fourth phase) has liberated an additional 101 square kilometers recently, and inflicted 8,000 Russian casualties.

The Institute for the Study of War has put together this quite helpful graphic (with a distance marker) showing the extent of Ukrainian advances as part of Vivaldi as of four days ago.

Note—there are reports of some local Ukrainian advances in other parts of the line, from the Sumy and Kharkiv directions around to the Donbas. However, I am waiting for better information on these before commenting.

On the other hand, Russian offensives, which continue along the line, have yielded nothing similar. They seem to have, if anything, advanced even more slowly than they were earlier in the summer. One of the problems might be a continuing degradation in the relative quality and even the manpower differential between Russia and Ukraine. A very interesting interview that you might have missed was given by General Syrskyi, the former commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, to BBC Ukraine. You might need to translate it to English to read it.

It is a very detailed interview which covers many parts of the war. Syrskyi started by giving a solid overview of how the war had changed between 2022 and 2026. I will quote it here for people who do not have time to go to the interview itself.

O.S.: War has changed a lot. If we compare 2022 with 2026, its technological component has changed a lot. The role of modern means of destruction has increased significantly, primarily drones, which dominate the battlefield. In fact, this has happened in all areas of combat operations: this applies to reconnaissance, aerial strikes, kamikaze drones, medium strikes deep into the enemy’s territory up to 200-250 kilometers. And, of course, drones have acquired strategic importance, striking strategic objects of the Russian economy deep into Russia to a depth of 2-3 thousand, even up to 4 thousand kilometers.

Then, in the midst of his discussion of the war, he makes a most remarkable claim about how relative casualty rates had changed dramatically in Ukraine’s favor.

Today, the enemy's casualty rate averages one to six, and if you count the killed, it's one to 10 or more.

Btw, Syrskyi is the first Ukrainian figure I have seen go on record publicly with such a claim, but I have heard it privately in other places.

If the reality is close to this, it helps explain the flailing Russian offensives and confirms why Trump might be desperate to help Putin. The land war, which was always seen as the greatest Russian strength (the mythical steamroller, remember), was transitioning to a Russian weakness. The evidence points more and more to that happening.

Have a good rest of the weekend, everyone.