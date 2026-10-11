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Nishit Mehta's avatar
Nishit Mehta
Oct 11

Thanks

True, SAD and frightening!

HOPE Europe and Canada and Japan move in sync!

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1 reply by Phillips P. OBrien
Michael Dumler's avatar
Michael Dumler
Oct 11

Hard agree on all of this…sadly. Been very frustrating here in Kyiv to watch time and time again msm bluster about trump changing his mind over the last 21 months. He always wanted to be in bed with putin.

P.S. slight typo in the quote where trump is saying he wants to thank putin, it says take.

P.S.S. Thanks for all your hard work over the years. I don’t comment much but am an avid reader of your work and it’s always been great.

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