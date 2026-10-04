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Carol Gamm's avatar
Carol Gamm
Oct 4

Thank you. Trump’s corruption and Putin’s disregard for human life cannot surprise anyone. A very sad question is this: How many Americans will vote next month without knowing or caring ?

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Denise Wallace's avatar
Denise Wallace
Oct 4

I hope the select members of NATO, who have a meeting in Poland, realize that their countries are next. It is really hard being an American with Trump as our president. No longer helping Ukraine has been devastating. We also could also lose our democracy. But the NATO members supposedly despise Trump and Putin is right next to them. I wish these countries would also help Ukraine more. They will live to regret not helping Ukraine . This such a horrible situation.

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