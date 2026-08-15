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Bill Schmidt's avatar
Bill Schmidt
1d

Presumably, the reason Trump is highly effective in helping Russia and bumbling and bungling everywhere else is that he is doing exactly what Putin tells him to do on those lengthy telephone calls between the dictator and his wannabe sidekick. Probably Putin is giving him "advice" on Iran and domestic matters too. Proving once again that you can't cure stupidity

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Carol Gamm's avatar
Carol Gamm
1d

Trump is a Putin Puppet. Why is this not a bigger story in the US? My questions to all are: What is the MSM so afraid of? Are the Asians very afraid of antagonizing China? Are the Europeans very afraid of antagonizing Russia?

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