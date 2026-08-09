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Peter Dann's avatar
Peter Dann
2d

Get well soon, Phillips!

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Spencer Weart's avatar
Spencer Weart
1d

Spending a lot attention on what Trump says -- and for that matter, on what the press says that Trump says -- is enough to make anyone sick! In fact it's kind of made the whole world sick. I'll bet you'll feel better as you turn to the actual military action-- or why not take some time off, you deserve a break.

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