Hi All,

At first I wondered for a while why so many people started to read this Substack. I figured with all the newspapers and media outlets out there, that it would only generate interest from those with what might be called niche interests—logistics, military technology, hardcore military history, etc. However, what I have discovered, which is not enlightening, is that the actual reporting of war and politics these days in most media outlets can be incredibly weak. The system often seems broken—reporting White House inspired narratives that have no basis in fact as actual events, and replacing rigor with herd behavior.

The latest batch of stories, in many of the major outlets, about Trump now pivoting to support Ukraine and of him definitely agreeing to give Ukraine a license to build Patriot interceptors (or indeed whole Patriot systems), showed better than anything how this process worked. The White House and MAGA supporters of Ukraine (who actually constantly betray the Ukrainians) want to get this narrative out for certain politically beneficial reasons. They started spreading the story and the press ran with it. The result was a dishonest narrative spread far and fast—and it actually became the common wisdom, when it was not true.

The White House could also use the press to spread such stories because they have understood just how weak and pliant much of the media is. Doing what I have done over the last few years has been learning experience (and not it a good way) about how much of the media (and much of the think-tank community) works. The key thing in both worlds is not being accurate or truthful as much as it is gaining access to power and being seen to be smart. Access and perceived intelligence—usually drastically greater than real intelligence—is the currency of these worlds.

Thus to maintain access, some reporters and commentators will say exactly what the White House wants, time and again, even after the White House narrative has been shown to be nonsense (many times). When it comes to think tanks, many are not interested in attempting even-handed or rigorous research; instead, they want to impress funders and also maintain access, and thus they publish crap to appeal to power and maintain their perceived viability (in most cases they have none). This means that much of what is produced in think-tanks is of laughable quality, meant to signal access and support, not to actually analyze a problem or policy.

In other words, the output is often weak, shallow and even deceptive at times. And we have seen that in spades over the last few weeks. The output also hurts. Last week I showed how listening to that narrative has hurt Ukraine—how having hope that the narrative about Trump changing his mind and aiding them has helped Putin bombard their cities. This week I thought it would be worthwhile to talk about how such a con takes place and can be so widely amplified.

Also, a quick note for subscribers. I have not replied to messages in the last two Substacks because I am both supposed to be on holiday and I have come down with a bug of a sort which has wiped me out. It means that once I write a piece and send it out, I’m quite shattered. Apologies.

Anatomy Of A Con

Donald Trump has known from the moment that he became president again that Ukraine was desperate for Patriot missiles. Indeed, he knew it so well that he used that information to both boast about his own power and also to abuse the Ukrainians as supplicants. Remember, he loves things that make him seem powerful, and knowing that the Ukrainians were desperate for Patriot interceptors as the Russians were bombarding their cities and people, is exactly the kind of thing that turns him on.

Trump knew from the start how dependent Ukraine was on Patriots

How can I say that? Well, he went to great lengths to tell the world—not in a way that somehow politically helped him, but just because he could. Lets start with examples from very early into his second term:

Examples of Trump Knowing How Desperately Ukraine Needs Patriots

14 April 2025 — Oval Office

Just before Trump was down to meet with El Salvadoran president Bukele, he was asked whether he had spoken to Zelensky about his offer to purchase more Patriot batteries, Trump replied:

“Oh, I don’t know. He’s always looking to purchase missiles. You know? He’s against—listen, when you start a war, you got to know that you can win the war, right?”

He continued on to insult Ukraine by saying that you don’t start a war against somebody twenty times your size and then hope that people give you some missiles—implying that Ukraine decided to start the war.

25 June 2025 — NATO summit press conference

The clearest “I know what they want” statement by Trump about Ukraine’s desperate need for Patriots, and crucially it is an unprompted elaboration rather than a yes/no answer. Asked by a Ukrainian reporter, whose husband was serving in the Ukrainian army, about giving Ukraine Patriots, Trump responded:

Good. So let me just tell you, they do want to have the anti-missile missiles. Okay. As they call them, the Patriots. And we're going to see if we can make some available. They're very hard to get. We need them too. We were supplying them to Israel and they're very effective, 100% effective. Hard to believe how effective. And they do want that more than any other thing, as you probably know.

13 July 2025 — Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland

Asked whether he would still send ten entire Patriot systems, which had supposedly been promised, Trump said he hadn’t agreed on the number yet but that he understood that Ukraine “desperately” needed them.

Btw, this exact time was part of the con when Trump was acting all angry at Putin, and talking about getting tough on Russia—only to turn around and roll out the Red Carpet in Alaska a few weeks later.

In other words, it is clear that Trump knows how much Ukraine desperately needs Patriots and how much leverage that gives him—and he is enjoying it.

However what the US actually does in 2025 and 2026 is regularly slow down and even stop Ukraine from getting promised Patriots. Here are some examples.

Examples Of The Administration Cutting Patriot Supplies To Ukraine

March 2025 — blanket aid suspension

After the ambush of Zelensky in the Oval Office, the administration paused all aid to Ukraine, including Patriots in transit or already in Poland, until Ukrainian leaders showed more “appreciation”, with a White House official saying they were “pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution.” Intelligence sharing was cut too.

July 2025 — the DOD halt

Dozens of Patriot interceptors, (as well as thousands of 155mm rounds, 100+ Hellfires, 250+ GMLRS, plus Stingers, AIMs and grenade launchers) were halted on their way to Ukraine. Note the timing just before Trump goes to great lengths to say how much he knows Ukraine needs Patriots.

This kind of cat and mouse game with the administration tormenting Ukraine over Patriots continues for the entire year. And then Trump’s War with Iran breaks out and Patriot deliveries practically stop. For all of 2026, according to Zelensky, deliveries of Patriots to Ukraine were running at a paltry one-third level of the reduced flow of 2025.

It is important to understand the timeline—as it shows that the Patriot shortage was known in the administration from the start, was used to damage Ukraine multiple times, and in the end resulted in far fewer Patriots for Ukraine than was promised.

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Trump Promises A Patriot License As Part Of The Con

Now, move back to exactly one month ago. On July 9, Trump promised Zelensky, surprisingly to some, that he would allow Ukraine to have a license to make its own Patriot interceptors (or indeed whole Patriot systems). Now this was a big part of the con—and it was a con.

First, there had been no preparation for this move at all—the defense companies involved had not been informed and allowed to prepare. In other words, the promise was not substantial, it was a tactic.

Second, Trump was feeling pressure because all of his boasting about Russia being powerful and crushing Ukraine was looking decidedly silly as Ukraine was striking back.

Third, Trump did not want to give Ukraine Patriots interceptors at that moment, because he knew that Ukraine was basically out—and this gave Putin an opportunity to bombard Ukraine with impunity. So he could dangle the license idea and keep Ukraine from getting the interceptors it needed at that moment.

In other words, it was an empty promise, with no substance behind it, the upshot of which was to delay any help for Ukraine for a considerable period. It was a political maneuver to serve Trump’s needs and help Putin while making it seem like the US was about to help Ukraine. It was a con.

The Press Goes Wild About Trump Now Siding With Ukraine

If you look back at the reporting about Trump and Ukraine from July 9 until just a few days ago, you will see the real political advantages Trump accrued from the con. Even though he had no intention of allowing Ukraine to build Patriots, this move, fed by anonymous White House sources, as always, was that this move was part of Trump pivoting to Ukraine, of Trump being “wowed” by Ukrainian achievements or even, most hysterically, of Trump being finally frustrated enough with Putin to be willing to hurt Russia (this btw was about the fourth time that Trump had “finally” been so frustrated by Putin). The stories appeared in almost all the major press, and they were so shockingly similar in tone and content that you can only see how a certain narrative was being pushed.

This is what I mean about being cynical about the level of reporting that is being sent out. It is parroting lines, not rigorous analysis.

Here are three examples from major outlets from the last four days of July—and what is particularly freaky is that all the headlines have almost exactly the same phrasing. That is a lot of warming.

Wall Street Journal

The Economist

Semafor

Thankfully for it, the New York Times adopted the same narrative language, but did at least present the warming as a question, not a definite.

So, overall, the con had worked a charm.

The Con Culminates And The Patriot License Is Shown To Be Nonsense

Of course all good things must come to an end—and all good cons too. On July 31, 2026, after this final rush of press stories about how pro-Ukraine Trump was becoming, Trump pulled the rug out completely from under Ukraine. He started musing publicly about how he might not, after all that, give Ukraine a Patriot license.

Moreover, it turned out that Trump, precisely when we were told that he was warming towards Ukraine, had nixed an emergency request from Zelensky for interceptors as the Ukrainians basically had none.

So not only was Ukraine not going to get the license, it was being strung along on getting any new missiles. This has left the Ukrainians desperate, as they really are defenseless against Russian ballistic missiles. Zelensky is now left trying to sell the idea of Ukraine eventually receiving a tiny number of new interceptors, maybe just old PURL ones, as something.

He was conned.

Conclusion

The power of a Trump con is that people want to believe it, and because the press is so supine and willing to spread White House stories uncritically, they amplify it. Yes, Ukrainians really did believe that Trump was warming to them—not just because they wanted to (and they did) but because they were being told this constantly by the American press. There was nothing but hot air and dreams (and a desperate desire to retain access to Washington sources) behind all the stories about Trump moving over to Ukraine’s side.

The con worked a charm—though if there was a press with the willingness to confront White House narratives and point out that repeatedly Trump had served Putin’s interests, it might not have been so damaging.

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The Overreaction In the Press: Ukraine Has Not Gone From Winning To Losing

The con anatomy was rather long (and I am rather unwell) so this update will have only one other story. However, later in this week I will have a piece on the Ukrainian strategic bombing strategy, particularly the wildberries campaign (of which I have rather mixed feelings as I have made clear). So that is coming.

However, I did want to remark on another narrative shift. With Trump having maneuvered so effectively that Ukraine is now defenceless against ballistic missiles, there have been arguments that the whole idea that Ukraine was taking some of the initiative in the war was somehow flawed, and that Putin was regaining the initiative. There was this piece in the Spectator, for instance.

This is an overreaction. On the battlefield, the basics of the situation still favor the Ukrainian strategy of causing massive Russian casualties while saving their own lives (which hopefully is even gaining ground under General Drapatyi). And the data supports this. ISW’s most recent update on the Russian summer offensive (it is already into August—so much of the summer is gone) shows Russian advances are miniscule, far below the small advances of 2025, and Russian casualties are now more than 40,000 a month. It is Russia that is still struggling to generate soldiers to replace losses—and that means that the idea of Russia having a societal wide mobilization is being discussed more and more.

Ukrainian mid-range strike continues to hammer Russian logistics in occupied Ukraine. The Ukrainians seem to have “fire control” now on the highway into Crimea. So the Russian army is struggling, suffering massive losses and its logistic situation is getting worse, not better.

In long range strike, when Ukraine focusses on refineries, they can still do great damage. That means that Russia is still going to generate less income going forward and that will hurt the Russian war machine.

So yes, Ukraine is going to suffer a great deal in the coming months through civilian losses and some successful Russian strategic attacks—thanks in part to how the USA has conned the Ukrainians. That is undeniable. However, the Russian military is still failing badly this summer—and that will not change.

Keep that in mind.

Have a good rest of the weekend everyone. I am back to bed.