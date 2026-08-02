Hello All,

Before I start, I have two announcements. First, I did a Substack Live on Thursday with Ivanna Ryzhkova of Come Back Alive. Ivanna was a combat medic in the Ukrainian Army starting right after the full-scale invasion and now works as part of CBA’s program which assists in the training of this much needed group of professionals (who save lives as their very job). It was fascinating to hear from Ivanna how the evolution in the shape of the battlefield has changed how the Ukrainian military undertakes the process of evacuating and treating wounded soldiers. You can watch/listen here.

And if you want to support CBA’s initiative in this or any other area, here is a link that you can use to make a donation. Please consider doing this now.

Also, this Tuesday, 4 August, I will be doing a Substack Live at 13:15 ET/18:15 BST/19:15 CEST, with Fabian Hoffmann who writes Missile Matters. Fabian has established himself as one of the best technical analysts of missile technology and strategy anywhere on the planet. We will discuss not just missile technology and the Russo-Japanese War, but also developments in missile technology worldwide. It will be fascinating, I hope, if not for the faint of heart.

One of the reasons understanding missile technology is so important now is that Russia, with the help of the USA, can now attack Ukraine with ballistic missiles and the Ukrainians are practically defenseless to stop them once they are launched. It is a tragedy, but it is no accident. This has happened partly because the US, led by President Trump, has deliberately starved Ukraine of Patriot anti-air missiles, while at the same time deceiving Ukraine that there was a possibility that the US might change position. Sadly for Ukrainian government, it maintained enough hope in the Trump administration, and this week that hope came back to bite the Ukrainians—hard.

Also, the contrasting fortunes of General Drapatyi and Mykhailo Fedorov were on display this week. They both approach this war from what I would say is exactly the right perspective—but only one is now in the position to help. This is a problem.

Finally, a brief update on the situation in the ports/shipping war for both sides. It is not good for either.

The Week When Hope Killed, Literally

I already have a pretty good idea of one of my big mistakes of the year, which will figure in my annual column of screw-ups. That was when I wrote, in April, that the Ukrainian government now understood that the US was not on their side and was strategically moving on. That argument was made most prominently in this Atlantic piece.

I believe now that I significantly misread Ukrainian perceptions. Actually, the Ukrainian government’s hope in the USA was not extinguished at all, and in the last few weeks it had come roaring back with a vengeance. Recently the Ukrainian government even crafted a strategy going forward that was based on active US assistance. It was something that I started hearing about approximately two weeks ago, but which became public knowledge in this Atlantic piece, which was excellently sourced and seems entirely accurate.

That piece discussed Zelensky’s meeting with Trump as part of the Lindsey Graham funeral and focused on a major strategic favor that the Ukrainians asked for at that time. Basically, Zelensky asked Trump to tell Elon Musk to allow the Ukrainians to have access to Starlink over Russia in certain specified ways. This access would allow for far more effective and accurate Ukrainian strikes on Russian ballistic missile capacity (both production and launching). Here was how that article started:

During closed-door talks at the White House on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky laid out a plan for his country to survive another winter of war with Russia. For it to work, President Trump would need to call in a big favor from his ally Elon Musk. But according to two officials familiar with the conversation, Trump was noncommittal, leaving the future of the plan in doubt.

The new proposal, which has not been previously reported, offered the United States a way around sending Ukraine advanced air-defense missiles, known as Patriot interceptors, which the war in Iran has dramatically depleted. Instead, Ukraine would expand its use of another American technology: the Starlink satellite-communications network, which Musk controls.

Trump was, in response, supposedly “non-committal”.

Maybe it was desperation, maybe it was strategic miscalculation, maybe it was just human optimism, but once again the Ukrainian government was basing its strategic future (or at least one of them) on the hope of getting support from the USA.

I honestly, sincerely, desperately hope I am wrong on this, but I fear the Ukrainians were naïve and fell into a deliberate trap that Trump set in early July. This was when Trump started talking about letting Ukraine have a license to build Patriot Anti-Aircraft systems/interceptors (discussed in this weekend update), of how Ukraine was doing better than expected, of how he would now back Graham-Blumenthal sanctions etc., etc., the Ukrainians (led by a chorus of pro-Trump morons and dissemblers it must always be said) seemed to take this change at face value and believe that they now had an opening to convince the American president to allow them to do something that would actually hurt the Russians.

Certainly, from that moment both the public and private narrative that Trump was changing sides exploded. Stories seemed to deliberately mis-state vague and indefinite Trump statements as strong commitments and examples of changing perceptionst. Here are just some examples from the moment when Trump’s lies were taken as truth:

“In shift, Trump praises Zelensky, will let Ukraine build Patriot missiles” — Washington Post, July 8, 2026

“Trump Says Ukraine Can Make Patriot Missiles, Praising Zelenskyy” — Bloomberg, July 8, 2026

“Trump Tells Zelensky Ukraine Will Be Allowed to Manufacture Patriot Missile Interceptors” — TIME, July 8, 2026

“Bipartisan senators announce agreement with Trump administration on Russia sanctions” — CNN, July 10, 2026

“Patriot missile deal and Trump’s praise for Zelensky put pressure on Russia” — Washington Post, July 10, 2026

“Trump Backs Graham’s Russia Sanctions Bill, Boosting Pressure on Kremlin” — Bloomberg, July 13, 2026



The constant mistake was to take as definite things that Trump had not actually said done. Thus, Trump “will let Ukraine” build Patriots, “backs Graham’s Russia Sanctions Bill”, “put pressure on Russia”. None of this was true.

He never actually agreed to a license with Ukraine to let them build Patriots, he never agreed to the Graham Sanctions Bill, and he never actually put any pressure on Russia. It was all lies—or wildly optimistic and deceptive framing.

The truth of the last few days put paid to that. This is what has happened.

Trump said he might not let Ukraine have a license for Patriots, on the grounds that the Ukrainians cannot be trusted with the technology and might even use it against the USA.

Trump allowed a preliminary, procedural vote in the Senate on a bastardized Graham bill that did not sanction Russia, but is really about increasing his tariff powers.

Trump went back to his public alignment with Putin, even re-stating a few hours ago that Russia should have won the war in “one day” in early 2022, but Russian tanks got stuck in the mud.

Now, lets delve deeper into this development as there are only two ways to understand what we have seen.

1. If you listen to the mainstream press, one way to understand what we saw was that Trump honestly started pivoting to Ukraine in early July, was serious about helping the Ukrainians militarily, wanted them to have Patriots, really wanted to sanction Russia and hurt Putin, etc., etc.,. However, after this honest change, in just the last few days he had another extraordinary change of heart and reverted back to all of his earlier positions.

2. Trump never actually changed any of his fundamental beliefs on Ukraine, Russia and Putin, but maneuvered for his own political benefit and to help Putin. Sadly he did this very effectively and the press, official Washington with its sheep-like deference to Trump, and regrettably the Ukrainians—all fell for it.

Btw, number 2 is almost certainly right.

And in doing this, the US has engaged in another round of actively helping Putin kill Ukrainians. Another month has been wasted trying to persuade Trump to be something he is not and do something he will not. And Putin has received even more time to bombard the Ukrainians by air while Ukraine has no ability to shoot down Russian ballistic missiles.

Two days ago, tragically, at least 10 Ukrainians were killed in a Russian ballistic missile attack across Ukraine. The night after there was another blitz and 9 more Ukrainians were killed. The reason was pretty clear—the Ukrainians were able to intercept only one of the 27 ballistic missiles the Russians fired at them.

I do not blame the Ukrainians for having hope in Trump. However, I really wish they would stop. They waste so much time planning and scheming about how to win Trump over to their side—when what they are doing is losing time planning for real-world scenarios. At the same time, any hope given to Europeans is destructive, as it puts off the changes that need to happen in Europe and lessen the immediacy of their efforts to aid Ukraine.

However, I am most angry at the sloppy, delusional, and frankly moronic western press and analytical community that refuses to admit what Trump is and is doing. Maybe they are afraid to speak the truth because the truth reveals them to be accomplices in Trump’s actions.

However the reality is that hope kills, literally as this week has shown.

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Drapatyi and Fedorov Update

This week the good news/bad news cycle of Ukrainian military and defense developments continued apace. The good news was that the new chief of the Ukrainian General Staff, Mykhailo Drapatyi, has immediately introduced new policies to try and (further) reduce Ukrainian casualties. The two most notable of these changes were a new manpower audit and a freeze on the ability of specialized assault units (which were prioritized by General Syrskyi) to get more manpower for their attacks. Here are quick summaries of them.

The Manpower Audit On 29 July the Ukrainian General Staff announced an audit of combat-unit staffing and personnel allocation covering brigades, regiments and corps, with the stated goal to “assess the actual state of manning in brigades, regiments, and corps, analyze the effectiveness of personnel distribution among units, and identify ways to improve personnel management…” That is military speak for increasing combat effectiveness by using soldiers more efficiently and not losing so many. Here is a Kyiv Independent article about this audit.

The Assault-Regiment Freeze On 31 July, Ukrainska Pravda cited officers in four assault regiments saying that Drapatyi on July 26 ordered a suspension of personnel replenishment to assault regiments. The regiments, which were prized by General Syrskyi, had the ability to take men from other parts of the army to keep their numbers high. They also suffered high losses. They were part of Syrskyi’s desire to hold all land, even at a high cost.

These first two steps by Drapatyi were heartening, and indicate that he is transitioning even more dramatically to a low casualty way of fighting. Manpower matters more than fields at this time in the war, and the key thing is to let the Russians exhaust themselves through casualties while maintaining Ukrainian forces. And, btw, Russian casualties are reaching extraordinary levels, almost 43,000 according to the Ukrainian general staff. Here are the figures for 2026 so far.

Someone who is entirely on the same page as Drapatyi is Fedorov. Indeed, Fedorov gave two important interviews this week which touched on different aspects of his views on war and technology. One, in the New York Times, was extremely direct on the question of casualties and technology. According to him, machines and robots must do the fighting whenever possible—not human beings. Here is a gift link to the article, as I think it is so important.

“I am absolutely convinced that robots and drones should be doing the fighting wherever possible,” he said. “That is how we preserve the lives of our soldiers.” In his view, only armies equipped with cheap, smart and mass-produced weapons will survive in a new era of warfare.

During his six months as minister of defense, Mr. Fedorov promoted that philosophy, helping turn the tide in the war against Russia, and in turn causing his own popularity to soar.

Read the whole thing if you have the time.

The other interview was with Ukrainska Pravda. This one was more about why he was removed from office, though intellectually the two points are linked. Fedorov believes (with strong evidence) that the entire government reshuffle was done to get him out of his job, and the reason behind this was the power of the older military firms and officers such as Syrskyi, who did not like his changes and the fact that he might be threatening their profits. Here is one excerpt from that interview which is about Fedorov’s views on his removal.

The issue we face is that Zelensky seems determined to stick with Fedorov’s dismissal. The Ukrainian president is acting like it is a done deal and people around him are spreading the story that there is no chance that Fedorov will be back in post. And so far, even with large protests continuing, Zelensky is getting his way.

It is a mistake, and I hope not a self-destructive one. The key thing about Drapatyi and Fedorov that stands out is that they are on the same page when it comes to how modern wars should be fought. They both favor the machine-intensive, low human loss, method, and both want to construct a military around those principles.

The problem that Ukraine faces is that you need both a military head of the army and a defense minister to make this happen. Fedorov could not fully get his way as long as Syrskyi was head of the army, and Drapatyi will struggle as long as the old-defense brigade holds sway over the ministry of defense.

Ukraine has in place what could be a war winning team—it would be heartening to think that both elements could have power.

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Ports/Shipping Update

A number of people have asked about what is happening at the Ukrainian port of Odesa and other Ukrainian ports (which are all in the same area—see map below).

There are lots of reports of Ukrainian attacks on Russian shipping, but not so many about Russian attacks on Ukrainian ships. That is a fair point. Over the last few months the Russians have been waging their own campaign to try and destroy shipping in and out of Ukrainian ports (which is vital to ship out Ukrainian food for sale) operating.

We have some data on this. From June 20-July 20 (a month) the Russians supposedly hit 28 merchant vessels around Odesa, killing 21 sailors. The largest of these, not surprisingly, was a corn-laden vessel flying under a Guinea-Bissau flag, in which 10 sailors died.

I have had reports from people who were recently in Odesa, and they are worried that the situation is not good. On July 22 not a single merchant ship entered Ukrainian waters to load up with grain, and we are getting into peak season for agricultural production. That was notable enough that the Ukrainian Foreign Minister tweeted about it.

Since then, its not clear if any vessels have made it in to get grain.

Watch this story as part of the wider war on ports. Shipping in and out is vital to Russia and Ukraine, particularly in terms of income generation. Russia makes it money selling oil; Ukraine makes it money selling grain. Both commodities need to go out by sea.

Russia has suffered significant income losses through the campaign on its port/shipping (and refineries of course). That has led to Russia having to import certain fuels, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, that it used to be able to provide itself, which along with reduced outward flows is depriving Russia of a great deal of income.

Now, if Ukraine’s partners in Europe are willing to back Ukraine, the Ukrainians should be able to deal with this disruption a little better than their enemies—though that does not mean at all it will be easy. Russian shipping/port/refinery losses mean that if they cannot ship, not only will they lose money, they actually will not have enough fuel for the domestic economy. That will have spillover effects. The Ukrainians are just losing money (they will have enough to eat).

Overall it is a pretty intense war—and one that matters a great deal to the outcome of the war.