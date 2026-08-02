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Russell's avatar
Russell
4h

I suspect the Ukrainians are not naive, but view seeking US support as somewhat akin to buying a lottery ticket. "You've got to be in it to win it" and they enter these talks without expectation but abandoning hope is worse still, even if those hopes are constantly dashed.

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Paul M Sotkiewicz's avatar
Paul M Sotkiewicz
4h

It is sad to think that hope kills, but is does and is getting deadlier by the day in Ukraine. There is a special place in hell for the US administration for they way they have conducted themselves with Ukraine and in leaving the country so exposed.

But what is so vexing is that the Orange Caligula then seems perfectly fine with Russia helping kill US personnel in the Middle East and turning the other way at Chinese assistance to Iran.

Historians will see Trump’s War and foreign policy as a case study in malevolent incompetence and duplicity all in the service of the bottomless need for praise via service to other authoritarians.

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