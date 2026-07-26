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Henry English's avatar
Henry English
7hEdited

Thank you for this insightful post. It exemplifies why you are my go-to for perspective on this war not to mention Trump‘s.

To this American supporter, you confirm what I’ve read elsewhere about Drapatyi, which is heartening. It is also heartening that Zelenskyy listened to his constituency, the Ukrainian people. I don’t think the man who defiantly said, “I need ammunition, not a ride”, and has demonstrated deft leadership in his relations with the EU not to mention the US, needs to worry about “saving face” were he to reverse himself and reappoint Federov as Minister of Defense. I would like to believe he shares with George Washington the perspective of himself in relation to the good and future of his country. God bless. Slava Ukraini!

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1 reply by Phillips P. OBrien
Philip MINNS's avatar
Philip MINNS
9hEdited

Many thanks for this informative update as always.

We hear a lot about the Unmanned Systems Force and its commander Robert Brovdi. Do we know if he reports officially to the Armed Forces Commander or the Minister of Defence or to the President himself ? Is the change in the military leadership and the provisional change in the Ministry of Defence likely to have any effect on his operations ?

On another point, the Wildberries strikes might also in part be a reaction to the frequent Russian attacks on Ukrposhta warehouses. Ukraine does not have its equivalent of Wildberries but goods ordered by Ukrainians from on-line retailers transit through Ukrposhta.

And although we have heard a lot about attacks on Russian ships in the Sea of Azov, do we have any reliable information about Russian attacks on Ukrainian grain exporting ports like Odesa and Chornomorsk ? Are they likely to seriously damage Ukrainian export prospects? It is reported for instance that Maersk has already stopped its ships calling at Ukrainian Black Sea ports, citing security concerns.

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