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Andrew Pavelyev's avatar
Andrew Pavelyev
5hEdited

It has now been four years (and nine days) since Russia captured any Ukrainian city with the prewar population of at least 80,000. So when I hear about constant Russian advances, I just can't understand where exactly they are happening. Back in my youth we drove a lot all over the current war theater, and I was the navigator (was too young to drive). And in the last four years the Russians haven't captured any place with a name that I would recognize from those travels over 40 years ago.

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1 reply by Phillips P. OBrien
Will O'Neil's avatar
Will O'Neil
4h

A bit of clarification regarding PATRIOT:

• While there is no doubt that PAC-3 MSE is best against high-performance theatre ballistic missile threats, against the generally lower-performing Russian TBMs the PAC-3 CRI is entirely adequate and the PAC-2 GEM-T, while somewhat more limited against TBMs, nevertheless is quite effective against them while providing a much broader range of capabilities against other threats.

• The prospect of rolling its own in the relatively near future may give Ukraine better leverage for getting donations of PATRIOT missile from others, since they can credibly promise to repay with domestic manufacture.

• The biggest challenge in getting production going will be sourcing of critical subsystems and components. It seems possible that Ukraine might be able to buy from sources in Germany (now starting manufacture of PAC-2 GEM-T) or Japan, at least as a stop-gap.

• But it all may prove chimerical, with Trump spinning out the process indefinitely.

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