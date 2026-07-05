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Andrew Pavelyev's avatar
Andrew Pavelyev
1h

The gasoline crisis is a problem for Putin on many levels.

It hobbles logistics. Trucks stand in lines instead of delivering goods. And increasing delivery costs fuel already high inflation and put additional pressure on the Central Bank not to lower rates like Putin wants.

It hits agriculture. Harvesting will soon start in some areas, and it takes A LOT of fuel. Even now there are problems with fields not being sprayed with pesticide and other chemicals.

There's a psychological blow to the Russian population which long ago internalized Putin's description of Russia as "energy superpower". It is especially painful after all propaganda predictions of long fuel lines happening in Europe any day now because of reduction of Russian oil purchases. Just imagine being a propagandist tasked with explaining to the people why after Europe refused to buy Russian oil and gas there are shortages of gasoline in Russia rather than in Europe. And just think how offended the Russians felt two decades ago when McCain called Russia a gas station masquerading as a country. Ah, those were good times when at least that gas station was open 24/7.

It is a serious disruption to the Russian lifestyle that was not supposed to happen under Putin's social contract re: his war in Ukraine. Back in Soviet time cars were a luxury (costing typical wages for several years - and there was no credit) and most people did not have them. Owning a car meant that somebody achieved at least something in life. Widespread car ownership in modern Russia is one of the unquestionable improvements that happened during Putin's quarter century in power. So inability to use those toys due to lack of fuel is a serious blow.

Last but not least, it's a big disruption to the lived of Moscow residents, especially in summer. Many Muscovites own dachas (i.e. summer cottages in the countryside). Dachas within just 20 or 30 miles of the apartment in Moscow is very close, 50 or 60 miles is very common, and 80 or 90 miles is not unusual. It has been a summer ritual since Soviet times for Muscovites to drive an hour or two each way to spend the weekend in the country. And they don't just relax there, but grow strawberries (one of my vague childhood memories is eating very fresh strawberries at some granduncle's dacha), potatoes etc. Which is especially pertinent now, given growing food prices. But one can easily burn 20 liters of gas on a roundtrip to dacha. And that's all they are allowed to buy after standing in a long line for hours. So this is a serious disruption.

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Arent's avatar
Arent
27m

Thanks for this analysis! Russia faces a 90's style collapse should this war continue. The sane voices calling for controller government spending are silnced. Central bank leader Nabiullina has nearly vanished from public life, fueling rumours of an early retirement (https://www.nytimes.com/2026/06/19/world/europe/russia-economy-interest-rates.html?smid=nytcore-android-share). European arms industry is gathering speed and various start ups from the continent and the UK are collaborating with Ukrainian drone industry. This process is evolving fast in 2026(https://euobserver.com/202647/ukraine-seeks-share-of-eu-arms-industry-boom/). So, Russia faces a double financial problem, it must actually increase production to counter Ukrainian growth, but it lacks the money. And Russian air defense is being depleted at a record rate, leaving Russia more and more vulnerable, without the means or production to counter.

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