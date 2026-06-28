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Kitty Bradshaw's avatar
Kitty Bradshaw
5h

Great post, Phillips! So wonderful to read and see that Ukraine is doing so well in knee-capping Putin! Your degree of specificity in your reporting is such a relief. I know I can trust and rely on what you write. And, I have to say, your willingness to say "I don't know" where you don't, is quite refreshing. So few, if any, others are so willing 😟

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Harold's avatar
Harold
5h

Of the many outrageous lies that Trump has made about the Iranian war, one of the worst is his assertion that Putin was helpful. This is outrageous because there was a lot of reporting in the press about Russia’s aid to Iran and about the use of Russian information to target American troops in the middle east. Of course it is also outrageous that the press has not challenged Trump on his assertions of Russia “help”. I think the press is intimidated by Trump, even the NYT. Thanks for the great reporting about what Ukraine is accomplishing in this war against Putin’s aggression. Mostly the mainstream media doesn’t report this.

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