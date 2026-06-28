Hi All,

Before I get into the update this weekend, a few announcements. The first is that, if you did not see this piece on Thursday (see image below), there will be a special Substack Live this coming Thursday with Andriy Zagorodnyuk and Edward Stringer. The three of us will discuss the creation of a new paradigm for airpower, which seems to have played some role in influencing Ukrainian strategic thinking.

The second announcement also comes out of that piece. For those who do not know, there are some changes coming for the Substack, including for the pricing. If you want to keep the present price for the length of your subscription, you need to sign up by July 1. A large number of people have asked whether this applies to people on free trials before July 1 that do not end until after that date. The answer to that right now is that I do not know.

I have written Substack to find out. If it turns out that this is not the case, then I will change the date of the price change to July 9, to make sure that everyone who is on a free trial by the end of July 1 can definitely get the older rate when their trial ends. So do not worry about that.

Sorry I cannot be more definite now—will hopefully be able to be more exact in my next post.

Now, on to the update. This week a part of the Ukrainian long-range campaign which has not received the coverage it deserves, came into focus. That is the Ukrainian campaign against Russian war production. More and more the Ukrainians are going after the Russian ability to create the components and finished munitions needed to wage their war. What they are attacking and where is worthy of consideration.

After that, two shorter points. First, the refinery attacks are themselves really starting to bite. Fuel shortages are appearing across Russia. Finally, though Trump said a few not-critical things about Ukraine, he did some things to really help Putin. As always do not listen to the words, they are meant to deceive.

It Is Not Just Oil Refineries

Yesterday news came out about a Ukrainian long-range strike, using FP-5 Flamingo missiles, against the Titan-Barrikady weapons complex, located in Volgograd (Southern Russia). For the historically minded, you might know of Volgograd under the name Stalingrad, which it had from 1925-1961. President Zelensky released a special tweet about the attack.

While the destruction/damaging of Russia’s ability to make artillery systems at Titan-Barrikady was undoubtedly welcome, the second of Zelensky’s target descriptors is arguably the most revealing. The Ukrainians, deprived of advanced US air defence, are trying to reduce Russia’s ability to maintain its long-range campaign against Ukraine by limiting the ability of the Russians to make their most effective missiles in the first place.

This strike was only the latest example of Ukraine attacking prominent non-oil refinery targets in Russia. Indeed, throughout the month, even as the campaign against refineries and other oil facilities has increased, a corresponding increase in attacks on what might best be called military/industrial targets has also occurred.

Here is a list of some of these targets that we know were attacked in June:

Missile (and other) Advanced Components

Progress Plant

Location: Michurinsk, Tambov Oblast

Target Profile: In early June this specialized plant, manufacturing high-precision instrument engineering systems, was attacked. Again, this is an attempt to damage Russia’s own long-range strike campaign. Ukrainian intelligence claimed the plant produced “navigation, meteorological and geodetic instruments as well as instrumentation equipment and components for the aviation and missile industries.”

VNIIR-Progress Plant

Location: Cheboksary, Chuvash Republic

Target Profile: On June 10 reports came out of attacks on this high-tech enterprise dedicated to manufacturing automated control systems, specialized electrical equipment, and naval/land-based antennas utilized specifically for the guidance units of Kalibr and Iskander cruise missiles, as well as reconnaissance UAVs.

2. Ammunition & Explosives Components

Elastik Plant

Location: Ryazan Oblast

Target Profile: This chemical and industrial complex, processing raw materials and housing lines for the final assembly of aerial bombs, artillery shells, and tactical solid-fuel motors (missiles), was attacked in early June.

Assumed Damage: Struck during a massive multi-region drone assault. Secondary detonations occurred at the site, resulting in substantial damage to automated assembly lines and specialized chemical storage sections.

Azot Chemical Plant

Location: Novomoskovsk, Tula Oblast

Target Profile: Twice this month Ukraine has attacked this major industrial chemical facility engaged in the synthesis of concentrated nitrates and industrial compounds directly required for military explosives and propellant production. Azot describes itself as the largest producer of ammonia and nitrogen fertilisers in the country.

3. Strategic Communications Infrastructure

Dubna Space Communications Center (and Vladimir Center Node)

Location: Moscow Oblast / Vladimir Oblast

Target Profile: This facility, which provides critical military-strategic infrastructure nodes controlling long-range satellite communications, space-based telemetry, and military signal routing for the Russian Armed Forces, was attacked on June 22. That is an attempt to damage the ability of the Russians to exercise command and control over their missile strikes. The damage seems extensive (see picture below)

Note, these are not all the non-refinery attacks, just those that are directly related to the Russian campaign to attack Ukraine (though all these facilities produce components/raw materials that are valuable in a wide range of systems). There have been a number of other, notable, Ukrainian long-range attacks this June.

The Ukrainians are clearly trying to dent the ability of Russia to attack Ukrainian cities and other longer-range targets with large numbers of missiles at any one time. It will be interesting to see how the campaign works, as actually Russia is living pretty much “hand-to-mouth” when it comes to the production of some of their most effective systems. In a Ukrainian news story, the Russian production capacity for the year was described as follows:

According to DIU, Russia’s military-industrial complex plans to deliver up to 700 9M723 ballistic missiles for the Iskander operational-tactical missile system in 2026, the same number as last year. Monthly production rates remain at 55-60 missiles.

In addition, the Russians have more than doubled production of RM-48U missiles for S-300PM and S-400 air defence systems, which they use to strike ground targets. Over 480 such missiles are planned to be delivered in 2026, compared with more than 200 in 2025. The current monthly production rate is up to 50 missiles.

Russia also plans to produce up to 60 Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missiles this year.

So the combined Russian production of these systems is about 100 per month. If that can be reduced by even 25%, that will do the job of a large number of Patriot missiles and save a lot of Ukrainian lives. Pay attention to the Russian strike rate in July and August to see what is happening.

What the Ukrainians are also doing is leveraging their growing strength in long-range strike to try and dent the Russian campaign against them and degrade Russian military production overall. It is also clearly an attempt to stretch Russian air defenses further by not only hitting these targets but showing the Russians that practically anything within a massive area thousands of kilometres of Ukraine is now vulnerable. Using Google Maps I have highlighted Moscow and Kyiv and the different target locations mentioned above.

The straight-line distance from Kyiv to Moscow is approximately 750 kilometres—and when you see Cheboksary in the far east of this map, you can have some idea of the strike range that the Ukrainians have shown this month alone. Russia will have to do a better job protecting its missile building capacity. That will take more systems and more ammunition spread around the vastness of Russia.

And such attacks seem to be doing their job at least partially, with reports of rising Russian air-defense losses leading to the use of older and older systems that were recently in storage.

So there is much more going on here than just attacking refineries—take note.

Share

Though Refineries Continue To Matter

On June 25 the Ukrainians launched what seems to be an effective strike on the Lukoil-Nizhegorodorgsintez refinery in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast. This facility is Russia's fourth-largest oil refinery and second-largest producer of gasoline, and the damage was heavy enough that the facility temporarily suspended operations. The Kyiv Independent reported the following details about the attack.

According to Reuters’ sources, the attack damaged a primary refining unit, CDU-5, at the facility. The unit accounts for around a quarter of the refinery’s total production capacity, with a processing capacity of 12,000 metric tons per day.

NORSI may use other units to restart operations in the near future, the sources said.

The Saint-Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) halted sales of NORSI diesel and gasoline products beginning June 24. That same day, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast Governor Gleb Nikitin reported that an undisclosed industrial facility in the region had been damaged by falling drone debris.

The impact of the Ukrainian refinery campaign is now increasingly being felt by Russian civilians. There are numerous reports of fuel rationing and shortages throughout the country. Mediazona has put together this map using blocks to show the different Russian regions and colors to show the reported fuel restrictions.

Btw Mediazona, Crimea, Sevastopol, Donetsk and Luhansk were “illegally” annexed by Russia. Its important to be clear about this.

Here is a map by RFE/RL which shows Russian fuel shortages based on geographic reality. If you go to that site, you can click on each region to see the restrictions with a little detail.

These attacks are hitting civilians not just with long-lines at the pump or the inability to drive. They are hitting a wide-range of important systems, such as Russian commercial aviation. Russia is running out of high-grade aviation fuel, which is leading to significant flight reductions, with one report saying supplies are already down by one-third.

Things are reaching such a state that the Russians are reportedly on the verge of using automobile fuel to power their smaller aircraft—which is incredibly dangerous (think explosions).

The strategic implications of this will be felt primarily in money, or we should say the lack thereof, for the Russian war machine. The massive windfall that Trump secured for Russia with his Iran debacle is starting to wind down as fuel prices decline. Add to that now Russia’s own fuel shortages which seem to be driving the Russian state to actually have to buy fuel on the open market (reports are that the Russians are preparing for large purchases from Indian refineries)—which will cost a great deal.

As Ukrainian long-range strike continues to improve, this situation for Russia should only deteriorate further.

Share

Trump Is Still Helping Putin

Donald Trump likes Ukraine now, he really does, and even President Zelensky. He even said as much this week. In the Oval office, when asked about how the war was progressing, Trump said this about Zelensky “He's doing pretty well. He's holding his own, at least. A lot of people dying on both sides, but I think he's doing pretty well….You have to say he's courageous.”

This follows hot on the heels of reports from the G7 summit during which Trump was supposedly much more understanding of Ukrainian success and actually supportive of Ukraine doing more damage to Russia.

The reality, as always, is that the Trump administration, led by the President is bending over backwards, doing large things and small, to help Russia. This week was no exception. Very quietly, the US government removed sanctions on important Russian businessmen, Russian ships and even some Turkish companies that do business with Russia. Here was how one report listed those who can now operate freely according to the USG.

Seven Russian nationals, among them Ivan Potanin, son of Vladimir Potanin, the oligarch who controls the metals giant Norilsk Nickel, plus several executives of the sanctioned banks Novikombank, Sovcombank, and Bank Otkritie

Two Russian-flagged cargo ships, the Vyacheslav Arshinov and the Gennady Egorov, both linked to Russia’s State Transport Leasing Company

Two Turkish companies, including the elevator maker IDA Asansor

This description of one of the Turkish companies as an “elevator maker” is interesting as it and the other Turkish company, Dein Danismanlik, were both originally sanctioned for trading in high-quality electronics components with Russia.

This is all part of Trump’s regular efforts to get back to some business “normality” with Putin.

And, btw, when it comes to words, Trump made one of his most astonishing public lies recently about how Putin did not help Iran in the recent war. Speaking at the G7, Trump went out of his way to praise Putin for being “neutral” in the Iran War. Here is what he said.

“And I want to thank Vladimir Putin, he was very neutral. They could have made it much more difficult for us.”

Of course, Russia was anything but neutral in the war, and provided key support to Iran, support that seems to have helped the Iranians win the war and defeat US forces (and defeat Trump). This Russian help went from vital drone components, targeting intelligence to help the Iranians hit US bases, sanctions evasion help and the delivery of finished munitions.

So Trump has recently gone to great lengths to lie and protect Putin and to loosen sanctions on the Russian economy. But hey, he did not insult Ukraine.

People are such rubes.

Have a great rest of the weekend everyone.