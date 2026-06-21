Hello All,

Yesterday I wrote a column about how battles do not cause but they do reveal. The first part is free so you can read it here.

This week in the Russo-Ukraine War we had a powerful example of this concept. There was an extraordinary exchange of long-range fires directed at the two capital cities in this war. The Russians chose to attack a particular target in Kyiv and the Ukrainians did the same for Moscow. It was an extraordinary contrast revealing not only what the two sides want to attack, but also what they can attack. The contrasting operations showed important changes over time as well as changes of perceptions.

The Ukrainian attack also generated one of the iconic photos of the war, when a Russian anti-air missile missed a Ukrainian drone and ignited a Russian fuel tank, blowing its lid high into the sky.

These attacks, moreover, revealed where the war might be heading in the coming months if the Russians cannot change the direction of travel.

There were a number of other very revealing stories this week and I have chosen two more because they show how leadership in the war really matters. The first was a dramatic change of tone in the exchanges between Ukraine and Belarus. This was notable because it revealed how the leaderships understand the course of the war in both countries.

Finally, both President Macron and Trump made fascinating claims about how the war has been understood by the American president. However, do not get your hopes up that Trump will change. He still desperately wants Putin to do well, to the point that he is rewriting history.

Long-Range Reveal

I have never been to Moscow but I have, thankfully, had the opportunity to visit Kyiv a number of times over the last few years. As a historian it was a particular pleasure as it has a rich history stretching back to its foundation in the early medieval period, to today. Of its early buildings that survive, two complexes stand out. First is the monastery and cathedral of Saint Sophia, which dominates the center of the city and has some amazing early mosaics. Then there is the extensive Lavra monastery complex which lies on the banks of the Dnipro River a few miles from the center of Kyiv.

Lavra has played an important and controversial part in this war. When I first visited it in 2023, it was still half under the occupation of forces of the Moscow patriarchy—a Putinist outpost in the heart of Kyiv. However the beauty of the place was what stood out, and of all the buildings in Lavra, the Dormition Cathedral was the grandest. You can read about it here.

When the news of the Russian attack on Lavra came out this week, I went back and discovered I took many pictures of the Dormition Cathedral—here are three. It is important to see it in its full grandeur.

Note the red brick at the bottom—this is the exposed medieval brickwork that has survived It was a very advanced structure for the time.

The front exterior—you will see this again in the shot of the cathedral burning.

The interior made my Baroque-loving heart very happy.

Now the Russians could have attacked Lavra at any time since 2022, and the Dormition Cathedral would have been the easiest building in the whole complex to target—being the largest and central. However until this week they did not do so, maybe realizing that attacking such a building of historic, religious and cultural value to Ukrainians held out no strategic benefit but did hold out great risk (of enraging Ukrainians even more and appalling European opinion).

This week, however, the Russians lost their self-control. They targeted the Dormition Cathedral and set it ablaze.

Here is a shot of it burning. Think of it as attacking Westminster Abbey in London or St Peters Basilica in Rome.

What the attack revealed is that the Russians have little new at this point to add to their long-range mix, except terror and threats. Faced with an ongoing Ukrainian long-range assault on their strategic industries (more on that below), the Russians could not escalate strategically and have no way to do more to the Ukrainian economy or war machine than they have been doing. All they could do to show their desperation was attack a great historical monument. The message to Ukrainians was clear; we have no restraints and are happy to wipe out the key repositories of your identity and history. As such, wiping out you is something we are willing to do.

However the Ukrainians already know that. They have been fighting since 2022 knowing that the Russians would be willing to wipe them out. So attacking this cathedral reinforced only a message that the Ukrainians have already received, just in a particularly brutal, grandiose and stupid way.

In other words, the Russians can only do what they have been doing—and their way of escalating is now limited to going after soft targets of cultural and emotional value.

A few days later the Ukrainians struck back by showing how they can do more than they were capable of doing only months ago. Whether it was a deliberate response to the Lavra attack is unknown (my own view is that this Ukrainian attack had to be in the works for a while but perhaps its date had been moved up to respond). They attacked arguably the single most important strategic/economic target in Moscow—the large Moscow refinery. This refinery complex provides close to half of all Moscow’s fuel needs.

The Ukrainian attack set much of the refinery ablaze. The pictures of the refinery burning were as arresting as those of the Dormition cathedral burning, but in a very different way.

The Moscow skyline filled with dark smoke as the refinery facilities, including reportedly the crucial cracking tanks, caught fire and burned at a very high heat.

For context, the refinery lies only about 10 miles/15 kilometres from the center of Moscow—here is a BBC graphic.

This is arguably the best protected oil refinery in Russia—indeed the world. The concentration of air defense systems around Moscow is unprecedented in the post World-War II world. I showed this map when discussing air-protection for Putin’s May 9th parade, but it is worth showing again to emphasize just how many air defense systems Putin has deployed around Moscow. Here is a map recently released by Ukrainian military intelligence.

So the Ukrainians were able to get a large number of drones through this blanket of defenses to seriously damage one of the most important economic/strategic targets in the capital of Russia. Now that is notable and shows change. This kind of attack would have been beyond Ukrainian abilities in 2025. There systems were not refined enough, they did not have the tactics to neutralize Russian air defense, and they lacked the mass.

Now they can do it.

That is the most important “reveal” of the week and the thing to take from these contrasting attacks. We have known for a long time that while the Russians are more than happy to launch terror attacks, the Ukrainians attack strategic targets and try to respect the laws of war (even while the US is disregarding them). I wrote a piece on that back in 2023.

So the targets themselves are utterly consistent. The difference is that when faced with a crisis, the Russians opted to simply ramp up the horror because they have no other new ability. The Ukrainians, to counter, showed that they can do more, very effectively. If the Russians cannot change that dynamic, the long-range war is going to get even worse for them.

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Watch Belarus

Belarus, led by its long-time dictator, Aleksandr Lukashenka, a Putin mini-me (in stature, not bulk), has always played a deeply pernicious role in this war. The original 2022 full-scale invasion was launched as much from Belarus as it was from Russia, with the main thrusts towards Kyiv pushing not from Russia but from Belarusian territory.

Since then, Belarus has acted as a Russian outpost. Lukashenka has provided diplomatic and economic support to the Russian war machine, but even more importantly he has allowed Belarus to provide direct military support to Putin by helping the Russians launch their long-range attacks on Ukrainian soil. They do this by providing guidance systems to the Russians and allowing the Russians to overfly their territory with impunity.

Now the Ukrainians had to sit back and take this—even though allowing this attack made Belarus as much Ukraine’s legal enemy as Russia. The Ukrainians could not afford to broaden the war at that time, so did not strike back at Lukashenka, even though they had ample legal and strategic justification to do so.

Until now that is.

In the last few days the mood-music coming from both Belarus and Ukraine about the state of the war changed radically. First, five days ago, Lukashenka came out and, remarkably, apologized to Zelensky for all the insults he had thrown at the Ukrainian president over the last few years. Here was what the Belarusian dictator said.

“If (Ukrainian President) Volodymyr Oleksandrovych (Zelenskyy) was offended, I apologise to him for these words….Perhaps I shouldn’t have said that, given that he is after all at war.”

Lukashenka then went on to promise the Ukrainians that Belarus posed no military threat to them at all—cross his heart and hope to die.

“No military action should be expected from Belarus, and especially from me,”

In previous years the Ukrainians might have been grateful for such assurances and left it at that. Zelensky, however, responded by calling Lukashenka out. Only two days after the Belarusian apologized, Zelensky responded by issuing his own ultimatum. Belarus has a week to disable guidance equipment that has been used to aid Russian drone attacks, or Ukraine might disable it for them. Zelensky mocked Lukashenka and belittled the Belarusian.

“When Lukashenko says he does not want to be involved in the war, he should be honest, at least with his own people...t is not only he who could be drawn into the war — his entire country could be dragged into it by Russia.”

Btw, the Belarusian military might be the worst in Europe. Zelensky’s threats should terrify Lukashenka.

Exchanges like this matter and indicate important things about the state of the war. Not to be too historical, but something similar happened during the US Civil War (1861-1865). At the start of the war, because the Union could not afford to offend the British Empire with its naval and industrial might, the Abraham Lincoln backed down when the British provided overt military and diplomatic aid to the Confederacy. Most humiliatingly, the Union accepted British dictation in 1861 in what was known as the Trent Affair.

However, when the war swung clearly in the Union/North’s favor, they acted very differently. By late 1863, it was the Union that was threatening the British with war. In what was known as the Laird Rams controversy (these were large ram ships being built in Liverpool to help the Confederacy try and break the Union blockade of its ports), which reached a head then, the Union ambassador in London told the British government that if these ships were allowed to join the Southern navy, “this mean’s war”.

The British backed down.

Zelensky just did something similar. You do not act like that unless you feel the war is turning in your favor. That is worthy of note.

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Macron and Trump And War Analysis

This week both French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump made some fascinating and, in the case of Trump, bizarre statements about the state of the war and how they have analyzed it. And both of their statements carry weight in very different ways.

The French President did an interview on French TV after the G-7 summit, you can watch the whole thing and read the transcript here.

Macron stated that Trump simply did not understand what was going on in the Russo-Ukraine war until recently. He made a great deal about Trump seeming to have understood that that Ukraine was not going to collapse.

“That journey is first and foremost a victory for Ukrainians — in their capabilities and their power of persuasion. President Trump saw that everything he had been told, that Ukrainians would collapse and would not survive the winter, was false. Instead, he saw courageous, innovative people whom he respects,”

Now, I think Macron was speaking, shall we say, “optimistically” about Trump now respecting the Ukrainians. The US president still hates Zelensky and wants Putin to do well in this war. He still would be happy to see Ukraine cease to be. Thus, the fact that Trump is finally understanding that Ukraine is not on the verge of collapse and is doing better than expected, is important but only tells part of the story.

The real story is that Trump’s devotion to Putin remains stronger than anything else. Trump, almost immediately after Macron spoke, gave some of his own analysis of the war which both confirmed what Macron was saying while pouring cold water on the idea that Trump is changing his affections. What Trump revealed was that he still has a desperate need to talk-up Putin. He therefore went back and rewrote the history of 2022 (in much the same way that the analytical community tried to hide its mistakes) by saying Russia almost won the war in a day.

In an interview with Axios, Trump created an entirely fictionalized war, saying the Russians were on the verge of seizing Kyiv in February 2022, only to be thwarted by some (unnamed) Russian general who supposedly decided to leave the beautiful concrete roads and got all his tanks stuck in the mud. Trump’s description was so detailed, bizarre andfictionalized, that it needs to be quoted in detail. In Trump’s world, Putin was on the verge of winning the war “in a day” if only the non-existent Russian general had not screwed up.

“You have a war that should have been over very quickly. You know, I don't know if you know the story, but when that started, Putin had hundreds of tanks that were driving up a highway. There's a highway, concrete, very good highway, solid as a rock, right into Kyiv. And about halfway there, he would've been there in three hours going at 51 miles an hour, which is about the max speed for a tank. And they had, you remember the big line of tanks? And they had some general, who probably is no longer with us. He decided rather than going right into Kyiv and ending the war on the first day. I don't think anyone even knows this story, that he would go through the farmland and through the dirt in the mud. And they had a record-setting rainstorm a couple of days before, and those tanks got stuck in that mud….They were locked in quicksand, practically. It was mud like quicksand. They couldn't move. Had the general just, tells you. That's why war is always risky. Had this general just gone right up the concrete highway, they would've been in Kyiv within four hours, and there wasn't a damn thing that Ukraine was going to do about it. That war would've been over in one day.”

So Trump might be understanding that Putin is doing worse than expected, however he still inhabits a world where he is desperate for Putin to do well, even to the point of spinning a web of lies.

That is unlikely to change.

Have a good rest of the weekend everyone.