Hi All,

Before we get into the update itself this weekend, which will start with arguably the most important and fascinating part of Ukraine’s mid-range strike campaign, I just wanted to bring to your attention this Substack Live from last week. I was joined by Vladyslav Urubkov, a military analyst at Come Back Alive, who walked me through many of the technical details and strategic concepts underlining the Ukrainian mid-range campaign. It has received extraordinarily good feedback.

And if you would like to support Come Back Alive and the amazing work Vladyslav and his co-workers there do, here is a donation link.

One thing that makes this episode so topical is that, as we discussed and as we have seen over the last few days, the mid-range campaign is taking a fascinating turn. This week the Ukrainian attempt to isolate Crimea, as part of that mid-range campaign, stepped up a notch. The Ukrainians are moving to cut off as many of the transport links in and out of Crimea as possible. If they can dictate traffic flows there, Russian control will be crippled.

Beyond this there were a number of important stories this week. The most important of these is arguably the Ukrainian announcement of how they intend to recruit and pay their soldiers. It shows just how they are understanding their own war and moving more and more away from the terrible mass-infantry idea that was being pushed on them by western governments and the western analytical community. Limited number of the best soldiers matters more than mass of conscripts.

Finally, we were able to see the best pictures so far of a Ukrainian FP-5 (Flamingo) missile in action, just before it hit a Russian target. The system seems to be improving, but also—where the heck was Russian air defense?

Can Ukraine Isolate Crimea?

For those of you who do not know Crimea, it is a peninsula that juts out into the Black Sea. The only land routes into the peninsula run from from occupied Ukraine. Indeed in terms of transport there really are only two ways in—over the Kerch rail and road bridge from Russia (from the east) or down from Ukraine over either the Chonhar Bridges or the Henichesk/Syvash Bridges that go near Armiansk (from the north). I used AI to make this map—I hope it makes sense.

Up until this point in the war the Ukrainians had actually worked hard to isolate Crimea from the air and the sea. They had forced the Russians to abandon the Sevastopol naval base, meaning getting shipping in and out of the peninsula except in the far east, is very difficult. The Ukrainians have also waged a continuous campaign against Russian air defense, which means that the Russians flying supplies in and out of Crimea would be far too risky.

So all that is left is the road and rail bridges.

Until this last week. Since June 6, Ukraine has launched a comprehensive and well thought out series of mid-range UAV attacks against the road and rail network into Crimea. They were focussed on cutting off the peninsula from the north. Here is a list of the attacks from the last week—the locations can all be found on the map above.

June 7, 2026: The Initial Chonhar Bridge Strike

Target: The Chonhar Road Bridge (a primary artery carrying the R-280 highway from Rostov-on-Don into Crimea).

The Attack: Conducted overnight by Ukrainian drone units using the newly debuted “Behemoth” mid-range strike drone (equipped with a dual high-explosive and thermobaric warhead). Note—one of the advantages of the mid-range campaign for Ukraine is the shorter distances involved means that mid-range systems need less fuel and can carry heavier warheads such as this.

Impact: Satellite imagery confirmed dark impact craters on the central span, forcing Russian occupation authorities to halt traffic and deploy an adjacent pontoon bridge.

June 9, 2026: The Chonhar Follow-Up & Henichesk Closures

Target: The Chonhar bridge system (again) and the alternative eastern corridor.

The Attack: A second wave of long-range UAVs hit the Chonhar crossing. Simultaneously, Ukrainian forces launched an attack near the bridge linking Henichesk to the Arabat Spit.

Impact: The Chonhar road crossing was officially declared inoperable, with military bloggers noting repairs could take up to a month. The Henichesk detour was also suspended, forcing Russian military logistics to entirely shift westward toward the Perekop Isthmus (Armiansk route). It is worth looking at this map seeing how Russian logistics were getting extended and distorted. Here is a map of the roads they were now being told to take.

June 11, 2026: The Armiansk Choke Point

Target: With all road traffic being sent through Armiansk, the Ukrainians moved to attack there. Four distinct bridges along the northwestern corridor over the North Crimean Canal were hit on June 11.

The Attack: Catching Russian supply lines exactly where they had been diverted, a massive overnight drone and missile barrage struck: The main Perekop–Armiansk Road Bridge. The road bridge near the village of Stavky. Bridges crossing the canal near Preobrazhenka and Myrne.

Impact: The strike on the Armiansk bridge directly hit a dense convoy of roughly 50 Russian military cargo trucks loaded with fuel and ammunition intended for the Zaporizhzhia front. The Da Vinci 1st Separate Assault Regiment confirmed the route was “completely paralyzed,” leaving Russia with heavily restricted, convoluted dirt and secondary detours through the region.

June 12-13, 2026: The Follow Up Attacks

Target: Ukraine returns to attack the rail link at Chonhar, secondary (smaller) bridges in the region and pontoon bridges that the Russians were using to try and get road traffic moving again. These attacks included:

1. The Chonhar Railway Bridge: Overnight between June 12 and 13, Ukrainian forces successfully struck the rail link at Chonhar, heavily damaging a critical transport artery used for heavy armored and bulk freight movement.

2. Chonhar Pontoon Crossings: Concurrently, Ukrainian forces targeted the pontoon infrastructure built by Russian engineers to bypass the crippled main road bridge. At least one active pontoon crossing near Chonhar was verified as damaged or sunk during the overnight strikes. Satellite imagery from June 12 confirmed that vast queues of military and cargo trucks had stalled on the approaches, with north-south transit effectively paralyzed.

3. The Henichesk–Arabat Spit Bridge On June 13, occupation officials confirmed a Ukrainian strike targeting the bridge connecting Henichesk with the Arabat Spit. This secondary route runs down the narrow strip of land on the eastern side of the peninsula and has occasionally been utilized by Russia as an alternative, light-vehicle logistics corridor when primary highways are closed.

Sorry for all the detail—but it really matters for a number of reasons.

Ukraine now has the mass and technical capabilities to wage a methodical and practically daily campaign against Russian logistics linking Crimea to the mainland to the north. If maintained, that will have major implications for the Russian army in Ukraine and the occupying forces in Crimea. For Russian forces at the front, that means they will have no chance of getting supplies sent through Crimea up to them. For Crimea, that means nothing will get in from the north. And as shipping and air supply is practically impossible—that means vital commodities such as fuel and even water (Crimea is rather dry) can only come from the Kerch side.

That is a big problem for the Russians too. Damage to the Kerch bridge over the last few years means the Russians have been severely restricting the amount of fuel and other hazardous cargo they are willing to send over that bridge (they do not want the Ukrainians to turn fuel trucks and trains into bombs—as they did earlier in the war. And this Spring Ukraine has attacked the ferries that are operating on the Kerch side as well—reportedly doing great damage.

So if the Northern route remains closed and Russian cannot find a way to significantly increase traffic from the Kerch end—Crimea is for all intents and purposes cut off. That turns the peninsula from a strategic asset to a major strategic and political headache. The Russians will have to move heaven and earth to try and get supplies in to their military and population there.

Already there are reports of long lines to get gas—though as always we need to be careful. The Ukrainians will have to keep the road and rail network shut for a considerable period to fully cut off Crimea.

One thing to watch is the Summer holiday period. Going to Crimea for a summer break is one of the main goals of the Russian population. If they cannot do that this year (and tbh, you would have to be rather bonkers to try) that will also humiliate Putin and bring home exactly how he has lost the initiative in this war.

So watch this campaign closely. If the last week demonstrates anything, it is that the Ukrainians are planning on making Crimea a centrepoint of their mid-range campaign this summer.

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Ukraine Understands What Is Needed In Infantry

Watching the Ukrainians understand their own war and adjust to it (against much of the advice and pressure they have been receiving from the outside) has been one of the fascinating and positive aspects of this war. Back in 2022 and 2023, the Ukrainians were often put in the role of supplicants—being forced to plead for aid (much of which was denied) as they were told by Americans and Europeans how they should fight their war.

And of course listening to Americans and Europeans often led to mediocre results and unfulfilled objectives.

Over the last few years the Ukrainians have more and more decided to fight their war in their way—and in 2026 we can the the positive impact of this. During the last week President Zelensky and Defense Minister Fedorov announced a dramatic change in how Ukraine will recruit, support and even use its soldiers. Fedorov even released a very polished video about what they are hoping to achieve—which you can watch here.

In a nutshell, Ukraine is hoping to attract and support excellence in its front-line combat forces through historically high pay, positive rewards, and fair treatment. The range of what they proposed was stunning (especially considering the way the Russians treat their soldiers who are fighting with the Ukrainians). Here is a partial list of the many new policies that Zelensky and Fedorov put forward.

1. Major Increases in Soldier Pay—Particularly Combat Troops

The new compensation model heavily scales pay based on role, combat intensity, and proximity to the front lines, creating what officials state is a highly competitive global salary rate for infantry—arguably the highest pay for infantry to be found anywhere in the world from a nation.

Frontline Infantry & Assault Troops: Average monthly compensation for soldiers operating on the “zero line” will rise significantly to an average of UAH 300,000 ($6,700), with maximum monthly pay capped at UAH 460,000 ($10,220).

Daily Combat Bonuses: Under the new contract tiers, specific daily bonuses are allocated for direct engagements, ranging from UAH 10,000 per day for holding platoon strongpoints to on the front lines to UAH 40,000 per day for active assault operations involving forward advances.

There were additional trophy and capture bounties announced and experienced officers will be incentivized to stay in service.

2. Introduction of Fixed-Term Contracts and Deferments

To address exhaustion and provide clarity on service duration, Ukraine is shifting away from indefinite wartime mobilization toward distinct, fixed-term contract paths. Some of these include.

Infantry Assault Contracts: Fixed durations of 10 or 14 months. This is tailored specifically to the most dangerous frontline roles.

Combat Service Contracts: A 24-month term designed for technical specialists, including UAV pilots, electronic warfare (EW) operators, medics, and artillery personnel. Monthly pay caps out at UAH 120,000 depending on combat proximity.

3. Revamped International Recruitment

The government is dramatically scaling up its efforts to attract foreign volunteers hoping to bring in experienced and committed soldiers from outside Ukraine. Fedorov stated that the long-term goal of this initiative is to eventually utilize foreign volunteers to fill 30% to 50% of the ranks within assault and infantry units.

4. Service Conditions, Transfers, and Tech Integration

The package introduces bureaucratic updates to improve soldier quality of life while holding under-performing units and officers accountable. These steps include:

Automated Unit Transfers: To bypass command issues, soldiers will be allowed to request a transfer to a different unit once a year.

Digital “Mission Control” Verification: To ensure fair pay and verify that troops are receiving their proper daily combat bonuses, a centralized mission control tracking system will log exactly when and where soldiers are positioned on combat lines.

Brigade Accountability: A new evaluation system utilizing over 160 distinct indicators will track brigade effectiveness, identifying high-performing units to scale up their methods while hopefully pointing out the problem units.

And this is only a partial list.

Add it up, the biggest message that comes through is Ukraine wants committed, excellent combat soldiers, will pay for it, and will treat such soldiers with the consideration they believe. The pay rates for combat soldiers are, as said before, arguably the highest in the world.

What they do not want in unmotivated conscripts forced into service and sent to a front that is exceptionally dangerous. It is the latest rebuke to the “draft your young people and send them to the front” pressure that they were put under during the last few years.

They do not need mass as much as excellence, and want the best. Believe me, this is right. The modern battle environment is frighteningly dangerous and complex. There are only two ways to deal with it—you can massacre your own population by sending it in mass into it, or you can rely on small numbers of excellent soldiers who have the best possible equipment, tech and C2 supporting them.

Ukraine is making no bones, it is opting for the latter.

Bravo to them.

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A Flamingo In Action

A short story to conclude. This week the best video so far of a Ukrainian FP-5 Flamingo in operation came out. It was recorded within Russia by someone on their phone, but the shape of the missile was clear as was its intended target. Here is a link to a Youtube short which has a clear copy of the video.

Here is a still from the video—pretty clear.

The target was an advanced electronics component plant in Cheboksary, about 1000 kilometres from Ukraine. The attack happened June 10 and resulted in a major fire and destruction. The Flamingo seems to have been used for its extra weight and destructive capabilities in comparison to other Ukrainian long-range systems.

The Cheboksary plant is one of the only places where navigation equipment for Russian weapons, including satellite navigation receivers and Kometa-type antennas used in Shahed drones, Kalibr missiles, Iskander-M missiles and aerial bombs, is manufactured. In other words its a really high value target and from what we can tell either the Flamingo completely eluded Russian air defense or there simply were not the systems available to defend this vital plant.

It highlights one of the great benefits of the combined mid and long-range strike campaigns. Russia seems to have to pick and choose what it can defend—Crimea or weapons manufacturing for instance. The more they are split in this way, the better for Ukraine.

Have a good rest of the weekend everyone!