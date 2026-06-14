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Norbert Bollow's avatar
Norbert Bollow
2h

“Sorry for all the detail”

From my perspective, those details are absolutely good to read. Absolutely nothing to apologize for!!! I’m simply grateful for your hard work on this brilliant report, and of course also for the substantive good news that you’ve shared there.

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Bohunk Pundit's avatar
Bohunk Pundit
2h

It's worth noting that Ukraine has acquired or is in the process of acquiring, Swedish CB90 amphibious assault boats - betweem 30 and 40 I believe. I don't think it's outside the realm of possibility that they will attempt an amphibious landing if they are able to sufficiently strangle the supply routes into Crimea.

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