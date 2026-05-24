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Michael Wild's avatar
Michael Wild
3hEdited

I’m a proud long time reader and supporter of this substack (made more proud by the knowledge my money helped a big donation to Come Back Alive) and I found the primer informative and helpful. I hadn’t grasped the important conceptual distinction between medium/long range strikes.

I have long felt that time is not on russia’s side but this is now hardening into firm belief. If the Ukrainians can continue the refinery campaign and the heavy disruption of the M14 highway things will get markedly worse for the wannabe empire in a matter of not many months. Pleasingly I see no reason to believe Ukraine can’t sustain it or that russia can nullify it.

It’s good to see the US administration is realizing that it’s backed the wrong horse. But no amount of verbiage is going to change that the world has seen that during a key part of the war it swung clearly on the side that was both evil and dangerous. The stench of this treachery will endure long after Trump disappears into well-deserved ignominy in 2028.

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Condo's avatar
Condo
3h

Been following the developments in M-14 and wondering why hasn’t Ukraine gone back to destroying or heavily damaging the Kerch bridge?

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