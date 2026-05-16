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David Birchall's avatar
David Birchall
4hEdited

Thanks for this, as ever beautifully written. It has been my privilege to get to know a number of Ukrainian families, from pretty much all corners of that country. A couple of points I would draw out: first, everyone is so very very tired and ground down. While we write that they will not be defeated by terrorist attacks, their longing for peace and normality increases every day. They have to get through today to get to that tomorrow, but there is always a price to pay.

The second point was one I have not seen much discussed, and that’s how people from different parts of the country are experiencing vastly different wars. From our friend whose life and possessions have been seized by the occupiers leaving her with nothing to the families in Lviv for whom the Donbas is a long way away, and who wonder whether a deal could be done to draw a new line somewhere there. They have a rich and storied history and are a complicated lot. It is testimony to Zelenskyy’s genius and fortitude that he holds them together.

They fight for us all. And they do it well.

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Carol Gamm's avatar
Carol Gamm
4h

The Trump regime is Corruption Inc. Consider who he brought with him to China.

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