Hi All,

It really was a week of contrasts. Ukrainian civilians were pummeled through the air by Russia, with a mass drone/missile attack which was designed at least partly to terrorize Ukrainians. Of course this is nothing new, but the timing, after Ukraine had agreed to a ceasefire to allow Putin to have his ridiculous parade, was notable. No one could have blamed Ukraine if they had lashed out in return, but once again Ukraine took a different path. In the next few days they hammered Russian strategic economic targets and spared civilian ones (as always).

While the Ukrainians were showing the superiority to the Russians in the fighting of the war, they were making it clear that they are far more willing to try and tackle corruption/conflict of interest than Donald Trump’s America. This was a week during which the deep corruption of the administration was displayed like never before. Not only were Trump family members involved deeply in Pentagon contracts, there was clear evidence that the President himself was buying and selling defense stocks and even tweeting about them after purchase to try and raise the price. Ukraine, on the other hand, continued its prosecution for corruption of Andriy Yermak, who had been Zelensky’s right hand man and many people thought a real power behind the throne. While both states have corruption problems, in one it is being allowed to function unhindered and in the other there is an attempt to fight it.

The contrasts in both cases are clear, perhaps surprising, and I would argue revealing about how things have developed as they have in all three countries.

Russia Slaughters Civilians

In the end, Putin seems to have been embarrassed by the spectacle (or lack thereof) surrounding his May 9 Victory Parade. Not only was the short event, with no large military equipment, itself a damp squib, Putin also had to beg Trump to intercede on his behalf with Zelensky to even let the parade go ahead. Probably humiliated, Putin lashed out with one of the largest, most demonstrative, and most terroristic attacks of the war against Ukraine.

In a 48-hour period stretching from May 13-15, the Russians sent 1567 attack drones into Ukraine, primarily to attack Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. This included large numbers of newer jet powered Shaheds, which the Ukrainians have been preparing for for a while. As this mass drone attack was going on, the Russians mixed in salvos of much faster and more destructive missiles, around 56 was the Ukrainian count.

note—it is a good job that the Ukrainians were preparing for these jet-powered Shaheds. When I was in Ukraine in January, I heard that they were a little worried about them. So far, they seem to be able to intercept them.

On the one hand, the Ukrainians did a very solid job of defending themselves, claiming to have shot down about 95% of the drones that were used in the Russian mass assault. When it came to the missiles, the Ukrainians claimed to have shot down 41 of 56. Of course even this interception rate meant that a large number of drones and too many missiles would have hit their target and done real and deadly damage.

Much of that damage was intended to happen and did happen, to civilian targets. In one case there was a direct hit on an apartment building in Kyiv, which killed at least some people in their beds.

Rescue Workers In Kyiv This Week

Across Ukraine 24 people were killed (three of them children) with more than 150 wounded, making it one of the bloodiest and most criminal nights of the war. Even in a country that, sadly, views air attacks as part of normal life, this kind of attack and this kind of toll was sobering. Zelensky made a point of visiting the apartment building in Kyiv where most of the people had died, and released some pictures.

Zelensky even promised retribution for the strikes. In a meeting with the Ukrainian military he was quoted as saying: “Ukraine will not allow any of the aggressor’s strikes that take the lives of our people to go unpunished”.

However by retribution Zelensky did not mean a crime for a crime, he meant a strategic strike in retaliation for an atrocity. That means alot.

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Ukraine Slaughters Strategic Industries

Ukrainian production of drones and cruise missiles is now at the level where they can launch large strikes at regular intervals. Almost immediately after the Russian mass attacks were over, the Ukrainians readied and launched a response. Over the subsequent days they hit a number of strategic economic targets, targets designed to damage the Russian war economy in a number of different ways.

The first major target was the Russian oil refinery at Ryazan, which is only about 180 kilometers from Moscow. It also has the ability to refine “upwards of 17.1 million tons of oil per year” making it one of the largest Russian refineries. The hits were accurate enough the large fires were instantly ignited, pictures of which were quickly circulating on Russian social media.

Oil refining was not the only strategic industry attacked. One attack, that has not received the coverage it deserves, was the Ukrainian attack on the Russian Azot chemical plant in Stavropol Krai. Azot is the largest chemical enterprise in southern Russia. It annually produces up to one million tons of ammonia and over one million tons of ammonium nitrate. Ammonium nitrate is a key element in the manufacture of explosives—and needless to say, explosives are a key manufacturing part of the Russian war economy.

Finally there was a series of Ukrainian attacks on Russian military targets, including airfields, military logistics and even a naval vessel.

The scope of all these different attacks was impressive. However one thing that was not on the list was Russian apartment buildings. There was no atrocity in return, just effective strategic operations.

The contrast could not have been more obvious. And when it comes to effect, I still argue as I have for a while that the Ukrainian attacks will be more important in shaping the course of the war. Russian civilian crime attacks do not seem to be cracking Ukrainian resistance, indeed they might be strengthening it. However, Ukrainian attacks on Russian strategic industries continue to reduce Russian fuel exports—which is doubly important now as the US has made sure oil prices are abnormally high.

I am sure there are those in Ukraine who feel so angry with the Russians deliberately killing civilians that they would believe it justified if Ukraine struck back similarly. And at this point, if the Ukrainians did, they might receive little condemnation. However, the Ukrainians are still refusing to make criminal attacks in favor of effective strategic ones.

This contrast helps explain why the war has developed as it has and why Ukraine is starting to take the initiative.

Fighting smart is usually better than fighting brutally.

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Corruption Is Practiced Openly In The USA

Over the last few weeks, President Trump’s sons have been openly celebrating agreeing deals with the Pentagon that pay hundreds of millions of dollars. Just to give you some idea of what has been reported recently.

While the Trump sons were hoovering up hundreds of millions from the Pentagon, their father, the president, was investing hundreds of millions in defense related stocks, even tweeting in such a way that he was directly supporting price rises in stocks he owned. The most extraordinary examples of this happened in his investments in Palantir. Here is a quick summary from Trump’s just released ethics disclosures.

Conflict of interest anyone?

The scale of how the Trump family is involved with US military contracts and stock prices is mind-boggling. And this involvement is going on in broad daylight without any shame. Indeed, the Trump’s have been boasting about it.

The reality is not that the US system has corruption in it these days, it is that corruption is the whole point of the system.

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Ukraine Follows Corruption To The Top

This week in Ukraine, corruption investigations against Andriy Yermak, the former Head of the Zelensky’s Presidential Office, a Zelensky intimate and at one point the second most powerful man in Ukraine, reached a critical stage. On May 11, 2026, NABU, the Ukrainian governmental agency charged with routing out corruption, and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) officially served Yermak with a notice of suspicion. They charged him with money laundering alleging that 460 million hryvnias (approximately $10.5 million and chump-change to the Trump sons) derived from illicit state contracts was laundered to finance the construction of the luxury "Dynasty" residential complex outside Kyiv.

more on that complex below.

Yermak was ordered to be held in pretrial detention for 60 days and his bail was set at 140 million hryvnias. Most worrying for Yermak, it seems that there were lots of wiretaps of his phone calls, which, exotically, involved fortune tellers as well as potentially corrupt businessmen.

And Zelensky himself might end up being involved in this story. The “Dynasty” complex referenced above involves a set of mansions being built just outside of Kyiv, one of which may have been intended for the Ukrainian president. Here is a picture reportedly of the complex.

Needless to say, in Trump’s America, such a corruption trial would never reach this stage. In Ukraine, now however, corruption investigations can and are reaching the top.

And it is good for the Ukrainian war effort. Yermak was widely seen as a drag on Ukraine fighting the war. His successor, Kirill Budanov, the famous spy chief, has purged many of Yermak’s cronies. As of now, the Ukrainian state seems to be functioning more efficiently and effectively.

The contrast between the chaos and sloppiness of how the US has waged its war against Iran and how Ukraine is taking the initiative, is almost certainly being helped by this accountability.

Another contrast if you needed one.

Add it up and you can say Ukraine is fighting more effectively and humanely than Russia while trying to combat corruption at the top more forcefully than the USA. It explains a great deal.

Have a good rest of the weekend everyone.

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