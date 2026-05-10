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Alexandra Barcus's avatar
Alexandra Barcus
6h

Delighted by recent developments except for prisoner swap failure. For Putin, 1,000 soldiers represents a single day of losses if that.

Seems likely that Trump will stick with Putin until the latter is obviously losing badly. Trump is so attached to Putin...

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Richard Burger's avatar
Richard Burger
6hEdited

The rickety prisoner swap deal feels like a lost opportunity. Trump & Putin reneging is predictable. I expect the deal was cooked-up by Putin and Trump in their recent phone call knowing there wasn't enough time to do the transfer first. If I were Zelensky I would value 10 transfers immediately over the promise of a 1000 later.

Well, I suppose no better terms were availabile and Zelensky took a flier. Trump and Putin were not embarrassed, few outside Ukraine will notice their treachery. One point for the bad guys.

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