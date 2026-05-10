Hello All,

Well in the end, Putin’s great Victory Day Parade went ahead yesterday without a Ukrainian attack, That being said, it really was not “great” in any way. Far from being a showcase of Russian might, what the parade really revealed was Russian weakness and Putin’s fears about what he cannot control. It not being attacked in some ways revealed more than had the Ukrainians tried to disrupt the event. In the end, it might have been better for Putin had the parade not been held at all.

Does This Look Like A Man Enjoying His Big Parade?

Otherwise, there are two other stories that help us understand the parade situation, one that has been going on this whole week and one that is developing as this update is being written. The one developing is that Putin seems to be on the cusp of humiliating Trump (once again) in the most public way. After having promised to free 1000 Ukrainian prisoners to protect his parade, Putin now seems to be backtracking. Remember, Trump boasted loudly and publicly about this swap.

Finally, this week revealed why Putin was so paranoid about his parade. Ukrainian strike is growing in effectiveness. They pulled off a number of impressive long range strikes against high value targets. It was a message that obviously is sinking in to the Kremlin.

Before I go on, however, I wanted to point out that there was a wonderful Substack Live held on Thursday involving Mykola Bielieskov and Valeriia Soloviova from Come Back Alive. This week represents the 12th anniversary of the founding of CBA, and we wanted to give everyone the full back story of the organization, what it has done and where it is going. Unfortunately, the systems only downloaded the first 20 minutes of the interview, but hopefully you will find those worth watching.

And now back to the update.

A Most Revealing Parade

Vladimir Putin has turned the annual Victory Day Parade in Red Square in Moscow into his processional highpoint of the year. The problem he faced this year, was that he was terrified to show up for the main event. It meant that for weeks leading up to the parade, he threatened and blustered to try and get the Ukrainians to allow him the hold the parade without any attack.

To try and protect himself, Putin ringed Moscow with the most extraordinary number of anti air defense systems. It is almost hard to fathom how much air defense was taken from other parts of Russia to protect Moscow. There seems to have been 100 or more different systems operational surrounding Moscow in the days leading up to the parade.

However, even with all this protection, Putin remained terrified. As the clock ticked down to the parade itself, he clearly became desperate, which is the situation existing when I wrote this summary of where things stood on Friday morning.

In the end, Putin pulled out his ace-in-the-hole and called on Donald Trump to come to his rescue. Putin must have impressed on Trump with how desperate he was to get the Ukrainians not to attack the parade and dangled the prospect of releasing 1000 Ukrainian prisoners if Trump could broker a deal. So Trump reached out to Zelensky and had to speak nicely to the Ukrainian president (something he hates to do) and basically passed on Putin’s offer. Zelensky took the deal. Here was Trump’s announcement.

I have heard some criticism of this deal, which really does not get the Ukrainian situation. The Ukrainian government had a chance to free 1000 of its soldiers who were being kept in the brutal and inhumane conditions which is par for the course for Ukrainians POWs. Putin does not care about the Russians who surrender, he wants to get them back just to send them back into combat. The Ukrainians, however, are determined to rescue as many of their imprisoned comrades as possible. It seems now that Putin might be reneging on the deal—more on that below.

So Putin was going to get his parade on May 9th, which to him should have seemed a victory of sorts. But in the end it was a hollow victory.

The parade itself was a damp squib. The Russian military could spare no military equipment (and maybe Putin was afraid of any equipment being used against him) so the parade went off without the usual displays of military might. There were hardly any foreign leaders in attendance and the pageantry was tuned down to 0.

Even the most prominent example of foreign friendship was partly humiliating. One of the few twists this year was when a contingent of North Korean troops marched through Red Square.

They were there, of course, to mark that fact that Putin needed such foreign troops to retake the parts of Kursk Oblast that the Ukrainians had seized earlier.

In the end, Putin seemed to understand the weak and humiliating nature of the “spectacle”. The parade was historically short, only 45 minutes long, and when it was over he hustled out of dodge as quickly as he could. Overall the mood was said to be anxious and depressed. Once in one of his many bunkers, he released a video address that was a combination of resentment and bile. Overall it would be hard to project an atmosphere further from “Victory” than this year’s Victory Parade.

So the parade revealed many things. Putin’s deep insecurities, the lack of available military equipment in Russia, the reliance that Putin has on Trump to protect him, and the growing sense in Ukraine that they are getting on top of events. Maybe most revealing is that, even with Moscow covered with the densest air defense network that I have ever seen, the Russians were truly worried that they could not protect the parade from a Ukrainian attack. And if they can not protect Moscow with a historic number of air defense systems in place, what can they be sure of protecting. More on this in the last story.

It was an admission that nowhere within 1500 kilometres or so of the Ukrainian border is safe these days. Putin’s behavior should have made that crystal clear to the Russian people.

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Are We About To See Trump’s Greatest Public Humiliation?

One of the promises Putin made to Trump to try and get Ukraine to agree to let him hold his parade was to release 1000 Ukrainian prisoners of war now held in Russia. You can only imagine the deprivation and abuse such Ukrainians are suffering. Human Rights Watch has detailed some pretty horrific cases of torture and mistreatment—and one can assume this is just the tip of the iceberg.

If you want to know more, you can always follow Shaun Pinner. Shaun fought in the Ukrainian Army before being taken prisoner in Mariupol and described his experiences in a series of podcasts that we did in 2024. Here is Part 1, and, Part 2. Shaun also has his own Substack to which it is worth subscribing.

As the Ukrainians care deeply about their captured soldiers, the chance to get 1000 of them back was a huge prize for Putin to have Trump dangle in front of Zelensky. And it seemed to have worked, as the Ukrainian President mentioned the prisoner exchange prominently in explaining his decision to accept the ceasefire.

Trump, of course, made the prisoner exchange central to his boasts about negotiating the ceasefire. Here was his wording exactly from the tweet above.

"This ceasefire will include a suspension of all kinetic activity, and also a prison swap of 1,000 prisoners from each country. This request was made directly by me, and I very much appreciate its agreement by President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy,"

So, Trump was taking personal credit for the swap, and when Trump does that it is because he views it as a great success and he wants to bathe in the success.

All was going well, but then a few hours after the parade, the Russian government seemed to be reneging on the deal. Ukrainian sources close to Zelensky started leaking the news that the Russians were trying to get out of or at least significantly delay the deal. As of now, nothing is clear but this does seem to be the case.

Moreover, as soon as the parade was over, Russia started breaking the 3-day “ceasefire”. Last night there was a large Russian drone attack on Kharkiv, for instance, and there have been reports that combat along the front line continued close to normal.

Add it together and what we have is Putin, once again, deliberately and openly humiliating Trump. He seems to have used Trump to do his dirty work and get Zelensky not to attack the parade, let Trump boast about a deal that he never intended to follow, and then immediately after the parade Putin broke his promise on the 3-day ceasefire and seems to be doing so on the prisoner exchange.

Will Trump do anything in return—let us see.

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Ukrainian Ranged Strike Improves—The Reasons For This Week

Putin was not irrational to be worried about a Ukrainian ranged strike on Red Square. The last week has shown, from the Russian perspective, some rather sobering increases in Ukrainian ranged strike capacity.

Let us start with the numbers. Ukrainian production is clearly ramping up and the number of systems that Ukraine can use for long-range strike is increasing. This week combined figures for Ukrainian and Russian long range strike April were estimated. For the first time since both sides started ramping up ranged attacks two years ago, the Ukrainians launched more systems against Russia than Russia used against them—about 7500 to 6500.

The steep rise in Ukrainian attacks over the last two months points to successes in Ukrainian manufacturing capacity. To go from a previous peak of just over 4000 strikes to about 7500 is a massive increase in a short period.

Moreover, what the Ukrainians were able to do with such strikes gave an interesting indication in improvements in capabilities. One of the most interesting long-range strikes was the report that the Ukrainians hit a small missile launching warship based in the land-locked Caspian Sea. Here was how the Ukrainians described the strike.

The targeted vessel was identified as a Project 22800 Karakurt-class missile ship—a platform capable of launching Kalibr cruise missiles frequently used by Russia in strikes against Ukraine.

Such a ship is no more than 60 metres long, and was kept in the Caspian Sea because the Russians considered that a safe haven away from Ukraine. That is clearly no longer the case.

Finally, there was the continuing and growing long-range strike campaign against Russian oil infrastructure. Unlike in the past, the Ukrainians so far are able to keep up the pace of such attacks. Maybe all that extra production will make a difference. Here is a list of all the different attacks that I could find over the last few days. This includes both long range and mid-range strike (as always, pay attention to Ukraine’s growing mid-range capabilities). As I put it together, I was impressed with the range and variety of targets.

1. Refineries

2. Oil Depots and Storage Facilities Closer to the Line

3. Pumping Stations and Distribution

May 7: Perm Linear Production Dispatch Station (Perm) This facility, owned by Transneft, acts as a “junction” for four major oil pipelines moving crude from Western Siberia. A reservoir tank was hit, creating a bottleneck for oil being diverted to the nearby Perm refinery. This was the third time this facility was attacked recently.



Add it up and what do you get? You get that Putin was right to be worried about security in Red Square. And that is the story of the week.

Have a good rest of the weekend everyone!

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